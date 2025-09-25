Vote! Who should be New Jersey’s High School Football Player of the Week? - Sept. 25, 2025
Each week during the fall sports season, High School On SI New Jersey will gather and compile the top high school performances across the state.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Want to nominate an athlete? Please email John Beisser at jbeisser86@gmail.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @HighSchoolonSI.
In last week’s down-to-the-wire Player of the Week voting, the winner was Roselle junior running back/linebacker Raekwon Anderson, who garnered 51% of the vote (4,652 votes) to edge sophomore wide receiver Cayson Williams of Matawan, who checked in with 48% of the vote on 4,424 votes.
Voting ends Sept. 28 at 11:59 p.m. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.
OK, it’s time to get started with this week’s candidates, each of whom is listed in alphabetical order below.
Pierce Asfaig, Cedar Grove, Junior, Quarterback
Pierce Asfaig showcased his dual-threat prowess in a commanding 40-21 victory over Madison last Friday. Completing 25 of 33 passes for 356 yards and two touchdowns,he also contributed 45 yards on the ground. This season, Asfaig has completed 73% of his passes for 950 yards and six touchdowns, while adding 361 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns.
George Brewton, St. Mary (Rutherford), Senior, Running Back
Senior running back George Brewton proved to be a game-changer for St. Mary (Rutherford) in the Gaels’ first win of the season, a 20-14 upset over previously unbeaten Bogota. Brewton, a transfer from St. Peter’s Prep, dominated with 27 carries for 253 yards and a touchdown.
Avery Cano, Lyndhurst, Sophomore, Running Back
Sophomore Avery Cano, a rising star for the Golden Bears, erupted for a career-defining performance in Lyndhurst’s 29-6 rout of Garfield. Carrying the ball 17 times for 183 yards, Cano scored all four of his team’s touchdowns, including a standout 55-yard run. His versatility shone through as he also completed a 27-yard pass and recorded two receptions for 16 yards.
Justus Favata, Ramsey, Senior, Quarterback
Senior quarterback Justus Favata delivered a memorable performance in Ramsey’s 42-14 win over Pequannock. The dual-threat signal-caller completed 17 of 24 passes for 237 yards and two touchdowns while adding 100 yards and four touchdowns on 11 rushes. This six-touchdown outburst marked a career high for Favata, who previously recorded five touchdowns in a Week 1 win over Dwight-Morrow and four in a victory against Mahwah.
Jio Kabrini, Jackson Township, Senior, Running Back/Linebacker
Stepping up in place of injured starter Jonah Glenn, senior Jio Kabrini delivered a stellar two-way performance in Jackson Township’s 28-0 shutout of Donovan Catholic. Offensively, Kabrini ran for a season-high 185 yards, just one yard shy of the team’s best rushing performance of 2025. Defensively, he recorded 11 tackles, including three for loss, helping secure the shutout. Kabrini also eclipsed 1,000 career rushing yards.
Nathaniel Kimkowski, Vernon, Sophomore, Quarterback
In his first year as Vernon’s starting quarterback, sophomore Nathaniel Kimkowski dazzled in a 55-20 rout of Jefferson. Kimkowski set career highs with 235 passing yards and 112 rushing yards, accounting for six total touchdowns (four passing, two rushing). His breakout performance underscored his potential as a dual-threat quarterback, with 551 passing yards already this season for the Vikings.
Jason Lajara, Brick Memorial, Senior, Quarterback
After missing the first two games due to illness, senior quarterback Jason Lajara returned in top form, leading Brick Memorial to a thrilling 28-21 win over Toms River North. Lajara set personal bests with 327 passing yards and four touchdown passes, including a clutch strike to senior wide receiver Nyzier Matthews in the end zone, who made a contested catch against two defenders.
Mathew Resende, Brearley, Senior, Running Back
Senior running back Mathew Resende powered Brearley to a narrow 27-26 victory over Highland Park, snapping the Bears’ 15-game losing streak. Resende rushed for 244 yards on 24 carries, scoring on runs of 30 and 58 yards. Defensively, he added five tackles and a forced fumble, proving his value on both sides of the ball in the historic win.
Ian Roberts, St. Thomas Aquinas, Senior, Running Back
Senior Ian Roberts was a standout in St. Thomas Aquinas’ high-scoring 57-45 win over Franklin. Rushing for 262 yards on 28 carries with two touchdowns, Roberts also contributed through the air, catching two passes for 82 yards. His all-around performance was critical in the Trojans’ offensive explosion in what was the state’s highest scoring game of the season.
Justin Scaramuzzo, St. Joseph, Senior, Quarterback
Senior quarterback Justin Scaramuzzo was highly efficient in St. Joseph’s 41-20 win over Elizabeth, completing 6 of 9 passes for 147 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 108 yards and a career-high four touchdowns on 11 carries. The dual-threat quarterback also made three tackles at safety. Scaramuzzo’s career stats include 2,259 passing yards and 21 touchdowns.
Shane Small, Old Tappan, Junior, Tight End/Defensive Lineman
Junior Shane Small had a career night in Old Tappan’s 28-24 thriller over Ramapo, hauling in nine catches for 127 yards and a personal-best four touchdowns. A 2024 All-State tight end, Small surpassed his previous high of three touchdowns in the Golden Beaars’ 2024 win over Bergenfield. On defense, he contributed six tackles (three solo.)
Logan Stevens, Bernards, Senior, Running Back
Senior Logan Stevens led Bernards to a 31-21 win over Voorhees, keeping the Mountaineers undefeated. Stevens rushed for 208 yards on 19 carries, scoring three touchdowns, and added five receptions for 65 yards. Defensively, he recorded six tackles. A Cornell lacrosse commit, Stevens has amassed 420 rushing yards and six touchdowns this season, with 1,702 yards and 26 touchdowns in his career.
Devin Thomas, Plainfield, Senior, Quarterback/Wide Receiver
Senior Devin Thomas displayed his versatility in Plainfield’s 33-7 rout of Perth Amboy, completing 17 of 22 passes for a career-high 327 yards and four touchdowns while adding a rushing touchdown. A multi-sport star, Thomas also helped Plainfield’s basketball team win the Group 4 state title last winter and finish No. 1 in the state’s final High School on SI Poll, where he averaged 8.8 points and 4.3 rebounds.
Aiden Upham, Pitman, Senior, Wide Receiver/Defensive Back
Senior Aiden Upham delivered a dominant all-around performance in Pitman’s 28-7 win over Haddon Township. Upham rushed for 219 yards on 14 carries, scoring twice on 42-yard runs, and caught five passes for 59 yards, including a 14-yard touchdown. Defensively, he tied for the team lead with seven tackles, making him one of the weekend’s most impactful two-way players.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.