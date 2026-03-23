Vote: Who Should be High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week? (3/23/2026)

Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.

Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.

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Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week for March 16-22. Voting closes on Sunday, March 29 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week post.

The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.

Congratulations to Milania Farrow of William Floyd (New York) basketball for winning last week’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week poll. Farrow scored 30 points as William Floyd advanced to the Class AAA final four with a 61-30 win over Corning-Painted Post.

Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com

High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week nominees

1. Grace Chambers, jr., Skyview (Idaho) softball

Chambers went 3 for 3 with two home runs, five RBIs and three runs scored in a 17-1 victory over Pocatello. One day later, the junior went 3 for 5 with a homer and five more RBIs in a 19-3 win over La Grande (Oregon).

2. Emilia Coleman, sr., Upper Dublin (Pennsylvania) basketball

Coleman, a La Salle signee, led the way with 17 points and seven rebounds as Upper Dublin claimed the Class 6A state title with a 54-33 victory over Dallastown.

3. Kayla Hairston, sr., Goodrich (Michigan) basketball

Hairston hit four three-pointers and finished with 21 points, three assists and two rebounds as Goodrich defeated Tecumseh for the Division 2 state title, 55-44. Goodrich finished the season with a perfect 29-0 record.

4. Mya Hemmer, sr., Ishpeming (Michigan) basketball

Hemmer nearly had a triple-double in a 48-28 Division 4 state championship victory over Portland St. Patrick, putting up 18 points, 17 rebounds, nine blocks and six steals.

5. Addison Jay, sr., Mt. Spokane (Washington) softball

Jay went 4 for 4 with three home runs and four RBIs in a 13-3 win over Lewis and Clark.

6. Olivia Kirk, sr., Calabasas (California) track

Kirk earned gold medals in the 100 meters (11.51 seconds) and 200 (23.46)—both personal records—at the Maurice Greene Invitational. The Oklahoma signee’s 200 time ranks 10th nationally this season.

7. Brooke Lloyd, sr., Summer Creek (Texas) track

Lloyd placed first in the 400 at the Texas Southern Relays with a time of 52.84, the second-best time in the country this spring. Lloyd is a Florida signee.

8. Bella Morales, sr., Pennsbury (Pennsylvania) softball

Morales went 4 for 4 in a 9-6, eight-inning victory over Pennridge. One day later, the senior went 3 for 4 as Pennsbury blasted Coatesville, 13-5.

9. Josie Opfer, so., Granville (Ohio) softball

Opfer threw a five-inning perfect game with five strikeouts in a 10-0 win over Bishop Ready.

10. Haley Preisler, fr., East Bernard (Texas) softball

Preisler tossed a four-inning no-hitter with seven strikeouts while going 2 for 4 at the plate with a home run and three runs scored in a 15-0 shutout of Boling. Later in the week, the freshman struck out all nine batters she faced in a three-inning perfect game in a 17-0 win over Hempstead. At the plate against Hempstead, Preisler went 4 for 4 with three inside-the-park homers and six RBIs.

11. Kiera Sam Fong, sr., Pine View (Utah) track

Sam Fong shattered the Class 4A state record in the shot put with a top throw of 49 feet, 4.25 inches at the Pine View Invitational. Sam Fong is a Colorado State signee.

12. Olivia St. Pierre, sr., Riverside Academy (Louisiana) softball

St. Pierre went 3 for 4 with two home runs, a triple and five RBIs in a 6-2 victory over Patrick Taylor.

13. Kamryn Thornburg, jr., Calaveras (California) softball

Thornburg threw a five-inning no-hitter with 12 strikeouts and belted two home runs at the plate in a 12-0 win over Summerville.

14. Ella Trinkaus, sr., Utica Notre Dame (New York) basketball

Trinkaus, a St. Bonaventure signee, matched her season-high with 39 points as Utica Notre Dame earned a spot in the Class A finals with a 62-44 win over Our Lady of Mercy.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

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-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports

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