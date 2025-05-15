Way-Too-Early Top 25 North Group 4 New Jersey high school football rankings for 2025
With the 2025 high school football season just around the corner, North Group 4 teams in New Jersey are gearing up to make their mark.
Based on last year’s performances, returning talent, and key statistics, we’ve put together a way-too-early top 25 ranking. From powerhouse programs to rising contenders, here’s how the North Group 4 landscape is shaping up.
1. Phillipsburg
The Stateliners are coming off an excellent 2024 season, boasting an impressive 11-3 record and making an appearance in the state championship final. As they head into the 2025 campaign, the team will aim to maintain their high level of play, despite the graduation of some key seniors.
Upcoming senior RB Sam Dech was a standout, leading the team with 790 rushing yards and 9 touchdowns. He is expected to be a key returning player for the 2025 season. Also returning is junior Jah'quil Dooley, who contributed 240 rushing yards and a touchdown. On the receiving end, keep an eye on juniors Jaysen Blacknell and Wyatt Garrison, who both had significant roles in the passing game last season. With a strong foundation from their successful 2024 season and several talented players returning, the Phillipsburg Stateliners are poised to be a formidable team in 2025.
2. Ramapo
It's extremely rare to see a team start 0-3 and go on to win a sectional title. That's what the Raiders accomplished after defeating Morris Knolls in the NJSIAA Tournament Final. Ramapo’s offense is driven by upcoming senior QB Casey Grusser, who threw for 2,267 passing yards, and RB Liam Hayward rushed for 816. Their balanced attack makes them a top contender. Additionally, WR Salvatore Livoti was a top target, recording 658 receiving yards and a touchdown, while also throwing for a touchdown. With these key players returning, along with other contributors like running back Gino Gorga, the Ramapo Raiders are poised for another competitive season in 2025.
3. Morris Knolls
Known for their ground-and-pound attack, Morris Knolls lost one game all 2024, the sectional championship game, vs Ramapo. The 2024 team was senior-heavy with players such as RB Robert Brickner, who recorded over 1,300 yards and 93 tackles on defense. They're also losing dual-threat QB Chris Kaiser, their leading receiver Ayden Espeut, and their top four rushers. Stepping into filling these roles will be upcoming seniors Max Minervini and Luke Shivas, as well as sophomores Gavin Toland and Lucas Zuravnsky. All four of those players made great contributions in leading the Golden Eagles to a 10-1 season in 2024, and they will look to duplicate that success. Morris Knolls opens up at Bayonne on Aug. 29th.
4. Ridge
The Red Devils are coming off a successful 2024 season, finishing with an impressive 8-2 record, falling in the semifinal to Ramapo by a single point. The Red Devils will aim to maintain their strong performance, even with the graduation of several seniors such as Connor McLachlan (981 passing yards) and Aidan Stieglitz (1,311 rushing yards) led a high-powered offense. They’ll aim to build on last year’s success. Upcoming senior QB Sawyer Paul gained experience behind McLachland and could step into a larger role in 2025. Sophomore RBs Stephen Coffey and C.J. Griffith also saw playing time. Defensively, junior Toby Nicholson played at TE/DE and could be a returning player to watch. With a solid record in 2024 and a mix of returning players with experience, Ridge will be looking to compete at a high level once again in 2025. The Red Devils first test is against Chatham on Aug. 28th.
5. Northern Highlands
The Highlanders concluded the 2024 season with a 6-5 record and will be aiming to build on that performance in 2025 with several key players returning. Upcoming senior RB Chase Calarco was a standout in 2024, leading the team with an impressive 770 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. QB Jack O'Callaghan also gained valuable experience, throwing for 964 yards and 4 touchdowns. With these talented players returning to lead the offense, Northern Highlands will be looking to have a successful season. The NJSIAA Section 2 runner-ups are returning several offensive weapons and are looking to carry their momentum from last season. Their balanced attack and experienced defense keep them among the top teams. The Highlanders open on Sept. 5th on the road at Wayne Valley.
6. Woodbridge
With QB Derek Anderson (1,470 passing yards) and WR Bryan Anderson (857 receiving yards) graduating, Woodbridge’s aerial assault will be tough to restructure. The Barrons are coming off an outstanding 2024 season, finishing with a remarkable 10-1 record. Upcoming senior Joshua Allen is a RB/DB with experience that will be looking to take over this upcoming season for the Barrons. DT Jhonny Callado posted 49 tackles, a sack, and an interception last season and will need to build on that to lead the Barrons on the defensive side and captain the team. Woodbridge opens their season on Aug. 28th against Union.
7. Mount Olive
The Mount Olive Marauders had a solid 2024 season, finishing with a 6-4 record. They demonstrated a competitive spirit and will be looking to build upon that in 2025. Known for their stout defense, Mount Olive brings back key starters who excel at limiting opponents’ scoring. Their physical play will be crucial in tight games. The Marauders will be counting on players who gained experience last year. Keep an eye on upcoming senior James Giammanco, who recorded 70 tackles, 6.5 sacks and 2 forced fumbles caused and recovered in 2024. QB/DB Frank Gallo will be taking over the reins from Jake Asbury due to graduation. With a year of development and returning talent, Mount Olive will aim for a strong showing in the upcoming season and potentially challenge for the top spot in their division.
8. Wayne Valley
The Wayne Valley Indians had a balanced 2024 season, finishing with a 6-4 record. They displayed a potent offense and a competitive grit. The Indians' balanced offense, featuring a strong passing attack, returns with key contributors ready to elevate their game. Returning QB Danny Ferrauilo was voted North Jersey Football Player of the Week for Week 2 in 2024 and had a monstrous 2,230 yards and 14 TDs to go with it. Standing at 6'2 190, Ferraulio proved he's able to weather the storm on his shoulders. Upcoming senior RB Elizer Estevez, who led the team in rushing with 748 yards last season, is another catalyst for the Indians. With these key offensive players returning, Wayne Valley will be aiming for another successful season and potentially make a deeper run in the sectional playoffs. Their ability to score points in 2024 was a hallmark and makes them an offensive threat to watch.
9. Westfield
The Westfield Blue Devils finished the 2024 season with a 5-6 record. While they faced some challenges, they showed potential and will be looking to improve. With several starters back, they’re poised for a solid run. The Blue Devils will be leaning on upcoming junior QB Jordan Walsh, who displayed his versatility by throwing for 472 yards and 3 touchdowns, rushing for 539 yards and 4 touchdowns, and even catching for 71 yards. Defensively, upcoming junior LB Joe DiMattina had a solid season in 2024, recording 33 total tackles, including 3 tackles for loss, and will be an important presence for the Blue Devils.
10. Hackensack
The Hackensack Comets finished the 2024 season with a balanced 5-5 record. They demonstrated competitiveness and will be striving for a stronger performance in 2025, looking to capitalize on the experience gained by several returning players. Upcoming senior QB/DB Brian Brancato will be a key leader, having thrown for 926 yards and 5 touchdowns last season. The Comets will also rely on upcoming junior Anthony Diaz (DB/WR), who contributed 116 rushing yards and a touchdown, and upcoming junior Qua'zire Bearfield (WR/DB). The Comets open vs Passaic on Aug. 29th.
Rounding Out the Top 25:
11. Randolph
12. Chatham
13. Rahway
14. Watchung Hills
15. Nutley
16. Colonia
17. Teaneck
18. North Hunterdon
19. Dover
20. Orange
21. Millburn
22. Scotch Plains-Fanwood
23. Garfield
24. JFK (Iselin)
25. Montgomery