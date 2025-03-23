Where New Jersey Standouts finished in final National High School Wrestling Rankings
According to High School on SI national wrestling guru Billy Buckheit, New Jersey ranked third among all states with 55 nationally-ranked high school wrestlers, trailing just Pennsylvania (104) and California (60.)
The Garden State also tied for second with California for the most wrestlers ranked No. 1 in their respective weight classes with three, behind just Pennsylvania who had five top-ranked grapplers.
Most Nationally Ranked Wrestlers by State
State No. of Ranked Wrestlers No. of Wrestlers Ranked No. 1
1. Pennsylvania 104 5
2. California 60 3
3. New Jersey 55 3
4. Ohio 38 0
5. Indiana 29 0
6. Iowa 25 0
7. Illinois 23 1
8. Florida 19 0
9. New York 17 1
10. Oklahoma 15 0
11. Utah 14 0
12. Wisconsin 13 0
13. Minnesota 10 1
14. Michigan 9 0
15. Nebraska 8 0
See below for a complete list of the 55 top-ranked New Jersey high school wrestlers in their respective weight classes. New Jersey’s top-ranked grapplers are all seniors in Blair Academy’s Leo DeLuca (120), Saint John Vianney’s Anthony Knox (126), and Brick Memorial’s Harvey Ludington (190).
New Jersey’s 55 Nationally-Ranked Wrestlers
106
3-JoJo Burke (St. Joe Regional, NJ) FR
5-Killian Coluccio (Lacey Township, NJ) SO
12-Sean Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) FR
21-Santino DiMatteo (Brick Memorial, NJ) SO
22-PJ Terranova (Delbarton, NJ) SO
24-Cade Collins (Southern Regional, NJ) FR
30-Edward George (Blair Academy, NJ) FR
113
5-Cam Sontz (Delbarton, NJ) SO
16-Michael Batista (Blair Academy, NJ)
HM: Charles Esposito (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) JR
120
1-Leo DeLuca (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
4-Paul Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SO
16-Johnathon McGinty (St. Joe Regional, NJ) JR
HM: Tommy Marchetti (Delbarton, NJ) FR
126
1-Anthony Knox (Saint John Vianney, NJ) SR
13-Vincenzo Anello (Blair Academy, NJ) SO
HM: Nathan Braun (Bergen Catholic, NJ) JR
HM: Anthony DiAndrea (Watchung Hills, NJ) SR
HM: Colton Hagerty (Washington Township, NJ) JR
132
29-Sammy Spaulding (Camden Catholic, NJ) JR
HM: Ryan DeGeorge (Delbarton, NJ) SO
HM: Vincent Paino (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR
HM: Gino Schinina (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) JR
HM: Robert Duffy (Christan Brothers Academy, NJ) JR
HM: Patrick O’Keefe (St. John Vianney, NJ) SR
138
6-Caedyn Ricciardi (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) SR
15-Carson Walsh (Pope John XXIII, NJ) SR
25-Chase Quenault (Delbarton, NJ) SR
26-Chase Hansen (Lower Cape May, NJ) JR
27-Adrian DeJesus (St. Joe Regional, NJ) SR
HM: Weston Borgers (Blair Academy, NJ) FR
144
16-Blasé Mele (Princeton, NJ) SR
17-Sonny Amato (Fair Haven, NJ) SO
150
3-Jayden James (Delbarton, NJ) JR
157
28-Wyatt Stout (Southern Regional, NJ) SR
29-Gavin Hawk (Phillipsburg, NJ) SR
30-Kage Jones (Camden Catholic, NJ) JR
HM: Joseph Schinder (Blair Academy, NJ) SO
HM: Max Nevlin (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) SR
165
5-Alessio Perentin (Delbarton, NJ) SR
175
3-William Henckel (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
4-Ryan Burton (St. Joe Regional, NJ) SR
16-Jordan Chapman (Cranford, NJ) SR
190
1-Harvey Ludington (Brick Memorial, NJ) SR
7-Vincenzo Lavalle (Hanover Park, NJ) SR
11-Tanner Hodgins (Howell, NJ) SO
12-Carl “CJ” Betz (Delbarton, NJ) JR
28-Kaleb Jackson (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) JR
29-Alexander Reyes (Holmdel, NJ) JR
215
5-Anthony Harris (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR
HM: Dante DeLuca (Don Bosco Prep, NJ) JR
285
2-Rocco Dellagatta (St. John Vianney, NJ) SR
12-Cristian Alvarez (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) JR
21-Mateo Vinciguerra (Woodstown, NJ) JR
22-Benjamin Shue (Bergen Catholic, NJ) SR