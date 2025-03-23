High School

Where New Jersey Standouts finished in final National High School Wrestling Rankings

The data and list below highlight just how deep New Jersey high school wrestling talent runs among all states.

John Beisser

Ankle bracelets sit in the middle of the NJSIAA wrestling mat finals of the NJSIAA individual wrestling state championships at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City on Friday, March 8, 2025.
Ankle bracelets sit in the middle of the NJSIAA wrestling mat finals of the NJSIAA individual wrestling state championships at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City on Friday, March 8, 2025. / Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to High School on SI national wrestling guru Billy Buckheit, New Jersey ranked third among all states with 55 nationally-ranked high school wrestlers, trailing just Pennsylvania (104) and California (60.)

The Garden State also tied for second with California for the most wrestlers ranked No. 1 in their respective weight classes with three, behind just Pennsylvania who had five top-ranked grapplers.

Most Nationally Ranked Wrestlers by State

State                                     No. of Ranked Wrestlers              No. of Wrestlers Ranked No. 1

1. Pennsylvania 104                  5             

2.       California                               60                                         3

3.       New Jersey                          55                                         3

4.       Ohio                                        38                                         0

5.       Indiana                                   29                                         0

6.       Iowa                                        25                                         0

7.       Illinois                                     23                                         1

8.       Florida                                    19                                         0

9.       New York                              17                                         1

10.   Oklahoma                             15                                         0

11.   Utah                                        14                                         0

12.   Wisconsin                              13                                         0

13.   Minnesota                            10                                         1

14.   Michigan                                  9                                          0

15.   Nebraska                                 8                                          0

See below for a complete list of the 55 top-ranked New Jersey high school wrestlers in their respective weight classes. New Jersey’s top-ranked grapplers are all seniors in Blair Academy’s Leo DeLuca (120), Saint John Vianney’s Anthony Knox (126), and Brick Memorial’s Harvey Ludington (190).

New Jersey’s 55 Nationally-Ranked Wrestlers

106

3-JoJo Burke (St. Joe Regional, NJ) FR

5-Killian Coluccio (Lacey Township, NJ) SO

12-Sean Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) FR

21-Santino DiMatteo (Brick Memorial, NJ) SO

22-PJ Terranova (Delbarton, NJ) SO

24-Cade Collins (Southern Regional, NJ) FR

30-Edward George (Blair Academy, NJ) FR

113

5-Cam Sontz (Delbarton, NJ) SO

16-Michael Batista (Blair Academy, NJ) 

HM: Charles Esposito (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) JR

120

Leo DeLuca of Blair Academy is the 120-pound national champion.
Florham Park, NJ -- December 28, 2023 -- Leo DeLuca of Blair Academy defeated Logan Brozowski of Seton Hall Prep by a fall in the finals of the 120 lb. match to win the Sam Cali Wrestling Invitational that took place at Ferguson Recreation Center on the campus of FDU-Madison / Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

1-Leo DeLuca (Blair Academy, NJ) SR

4-Paul Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SO

16-Johnathon McGinty (St. Joe Regional, NJ) JR

HM: Tommy Marchetti (Delbarton, NJ) FR

126

Anthony Knox is the 126-pound national champion.
St. John Vianney’s Anthony Knox checks in for a pre-quarterfinal 126lb match during day one of the NJSIAA individual wrestling state championships at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City on Thursday, March 6, 2025. / Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

1-Anthony Knox (Saint John Vianney, NJ) SR

13-Vincenzo Anello (Blair Academy, NJ) SO

HM: Nathan Braun (Bergen Catholic, NJ) JR

HM: Anthony DiAndrea (Watchung Hills, NJ) SR

HM: Colton Hagerty (Washington Township, NJ) JR

132

29-Sammy Spaulding (Camden Catholic, NJ) JR

HM: Ryan DeGeorge (Delbarton, NJ) SO

HM: Vincent Paino (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR

HM: Gino Schinina (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) JR

HM: Robert Duffy (Christan Brothers Academy, NJ) JR

HM: Patrick O’Keefe (St. John Vianney, NJ) SR

138

6-Caedyn Ricciardi (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) SR

15-Carson Walsh (Pope John XXIII, NJ) SR

25-Chase Quenault (Delbarton, NJ) SR

26-Chase Hansen (Lower Cape May, NJ) JR

27-Adrian DeJesus (St. Joe Regional, NJ) SR

HM: Weston Borgers (Blair Academy, NJ) FR

144

16-Blasé Mele (Princeton, NJ) SR

17-Sonny Amato (Fair Haven, NJ) SO

150

3-Jayden James (Delbarton, NJ) JR

157

28-Wyatt Stout (Southern Regional, NJ) SR

29-Gavin Hawk (Phillipsburg, NJ) SR

30-Kage Jones (Camden Catholic, NJ) JR

HM: Joseph Schinder (Blair Academy, NJ) SO

HM: Max Nevlin (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) SR

165

5-Alessio Perentin (Delbarton, NJ) SR

175

3-William Henckel (Blair Academy, NJ) SR

4-Ryan Burton (St. Joe Regional, NJ) SR

16-Jordan Chapman (Cranford, NJ) SR

190

Harvey Ludington is the 190pound national champion
Brick’s Harvey Ludington’s hand is raised after defeating Hanover Park’s Vincenzo LaValle in the championship 190lb match during finals of the NJSIAA individual wrestling state championships at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City on Friday, March 8, 2025. Brick’s Harvey Ludington is awarded the 190lb state championship title. / Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

1-Harvey Ludington (Brick Memorial, NJ) SR

7-Vincenzo Lavalle (Hanover Park, NJ) SR

11-Tanner Hodgins (Howell, NJ) SO

12-Carl “CJ” Betz (Delbarton, NJ) JR

28-Kaleb Jackson (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) JR

29-Alexander Reyes (Holmdel, NJ) JR

215

5-Anthony Harris (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR

HM: Dante DeLuca (Don Bosco Prep, NJ) JR

285

2-Rocco Dellagatta (St. John Vianney, NJ) SR

12-Cristian Alvarez (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) JR

21-Mateo Vinciguerra (Woodstown, NJ) JR

22-Benjamin Shue (Bergen Catholic, NJ) SR

Published
JOHN BEISSER

A recipient of seven New Jersey Press Association Awards for writing excellence, John Beisser served as Assistant Director in the Rutgers University Athletic Communications Office from 1991-2006, where he primarily handled sports information/media relations duties for the Scarlet Knight football and men's basketball programs. In this role, he served as managing editor for nine publications that received either National or Regional citations from the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA). While an undergraduate at RU, Beisser was sports director of WRSU-FM and a sportswriter/columnist for The Daily Targum. From 2007-2019, Beisser served as Assistant Athletic Director/Sports Media Relations at Wagner College, where he was the recipient of the 2019 Met Basketball Writers Association "Good Guy" Award. Beisser resides in Piscataway with his wife Aileen (RC '95,) a four-year Scarlet Knight women's lacrosse letter-winner, and their daughter Riley. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

