2024 New Mexico high school football schedules released: Artesia vs. Roswell state title rematch in October
The time has come to start circling dates on your calendar for this year's must-see games and can't-miss matchups as 2024 New Mexico high school football schedules have been released for the upcoming NMAA season.
Most teams will play their first games on Friday, August 23, and the football calendar year will conclude with the final 2024 NMAA state championships taking place on November 30.
2024 New Mexico NMAA high school football season schedule
Here is a look at the full 2024 NMAA high school football season schedule:
- August 5: First practices
- August 22: First contests (3 games)
- August 23: First Friday night
- November 1-2: 8-Man, 6-Man playoffs begin
- November 8-9: Classes 2A-6A playoffs begin
- November 16: NMAA 6-Man state championship game
- November 23: NMAA 8-Man state championship game
- November 30: NMAA Classes 2A-6A state championship games
Not sure which team's schedule you want to dive into first? You could always start with last year's New Mexico state champions to check out what their road to a potential repeat looks like.
Here's a full list of the 2023 NMAA high school football state champions in each classification:
2023 New Mexico high school football state champions
- Class 6A: La Cueva Bears
- Class 5A: Artesia Bulldogs
- Class 4A: Lovington Wildcats
- Class 3A: St. Michael's Horsemen
- Class 2A: Texico Wolverines
- 8-Man: Melrose Buffaloes
- 6-Man: Roy/Mosquero Blue
