Diego Pavia had Zero D-1 Offers Coming Out Of High School
Diego Pavia, the kid out of Albuquerque, New Mexico has been making history at Vanderbilt for his impact and leadership on and off the field.
Pavia was not projected as a future star while in high school
His story didn't start with all the glory. Coming out of Volcano Vista High School, Pavia had no D-1 offers. That didn't stop him from making his dream of playing in college football come to life.
During his high school days, Pavia threw for 1,485 yards, 14 touchdowns as a senior, in addition to rushing for 464 yards and punching in another nine touchdowns. Pavia was a man of many talents and besides making plays in the air on the football field, he was also a dominant high school wrestler, winning a state title. Pavia has told multiple outlets that wrestling is what gave him his "Me vs. You," mentality, when it comes to those one-on-one situations.
From JUCO to the SEC
In July, Pavia was asked, by KRQE Sports Director Van Tate, if he ever thought he would be in this position, playing in the SEC. Pavia responded with a humble smile on his face.
"I have big dreams for myself, I've always dreamed big since was a kid," said Pavia to Tate. "So this is just the chip of the iceberg that what I want to do, but I'm super grateful for the position I'm in, the coaches I'm surrounded with and the players I'm with."
After graduating from Volcano Vista in 2020, Pavia went the JUCO route and attended the New Mexico Military Institute. In 2021 he led that team to a NJCAA National Championship as he threw for 1,728 yards and 21 touchdowns, while adding 658 rushing yards and 7 rushing scores. Following his JUCO success, he finally found some Division I interest.
Pavia went on to play at New Mexico State for two seasons where he continued to let his arm and legs do the talking. He then got the opportunity of a lifetime to go play in the SEC for Vanderbilt. Coming into the program, Pavia proved to be an impact player right off the bat and still continues to show his grit and leadership. This was on full display on Saturday, as he led the Commodores to impressive victory over LSU, helping Vandy improve to 6-1 for the first time since 1950. Ever since he stepped foot on the field, the Mexican-American quarterback has seized every opportunity and is a true testament to the notion, if you dream big nothing can top you.