New Mexico Boys High School Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up - March 17, 2026

The 2026 New Mexico boys basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runners-ups for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

Champions: Volcano Vista Hawks

Runner-Ups: Cleveland Storm

Champions: Highland Hornets

Runner-Ups: Artesia Bulldogs

Champions: St. Michael's Horseman

Runner-Ups: Robertson Cardinals

Champions: Texico Wolverines

Runner-Ups: Rehoboth Christian Lynx

Champions: Fort Sumner/House

Runner-Ups: Logan Longhorns

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