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New Mexico Boys High School Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up - March 17, 2026

See every NMAA champion and runners-up for all five classifications as the New Mexico high school basketball season comes to a close
Robin Erickson|
The Volcano Vista Hawks took home the New Mexico Class 5A state championship defeating the Cleveland Storm.
The Volcano Vista Hawks took home the New Mexico Class 5A state championship defeating the Cleveland Storm. | SBLive

The 2026 New Mexico boys basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runners-ups for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

Class 5A

Champions: Volcano Vista Hawks

Runner-Ups: Cleveland Storm

Class 4A

Champions: Highland Hornets

Runner-Ups: Artesia Bulldogs

Class 3A

Champions: St. Michael's Horseman

Runner-Ups: Robertson Cardinals

Class 2A

Champions: Texico Wolverines

Runner-Ups: Rehoboth Christian Lynx

Class A

Champions: Fort Sumner/House

Runner-Ups: Logan Longhorns

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Robin Erickson
ROBIN ERICKSON

Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.

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