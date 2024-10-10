New Mexico high school football computer rankings (10/10/2024)
Week 7 of the 2024 New Mexico high school football season is in the books, and High School on SI has published its third computer rankings of the season in the state.
Volcano Vista has once again retained the No. 1 spot in the latest Class 6A computer rankings after a dominant 48-7 victory on Friday against Piedra Vista. Coming in at No. 2 are the Centennial Hawks as they remained undefeated.
A quick look at the Class 5A rankings show Roswell in the No. 1 position and Artesia at No. 2.
SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Here are SBLive's latest New Mexico football computer rankings, as of Oct. 10, 2024:
NEW MEXICO HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COMPUTER RANKINGS
-- Robin Erickson @sblivesports