New Mexico high school football computer rankings (10/24/2024)

Check out SBLive's custom rankings formula for every classification of New Mexico high school football ahead of Week 9

Robin Erickson

Class 6A powerhouse Volcano Vista has once again retained the No. 1 spot in the latest computer rankings with an impressive 8-0 record.
Class 6A powerhouse Volcano Vista has once again retained the No. 1 spot in the latest computer rankings with an impressive 8-0 record.

Week 8 of the 2024 New Mexico high school football season is in the books, and High School on SI has published its latest computer rankings of the season in the state.

Volcano Vista has once again retained the No. 1 spot in the latest Class 6A computer rankings remaining undefeated after a 33-0 victory against Rio Rancho Friday. The Hawks continue their dominant defensive performances this season only allowing double digit scoring in one game thus far. There is a new No. 2 team in the rankings as the La Cueva Bears take over that position.

A quick look at the Class 5A rankings shows Roswell remaining in the No. 1 position. Followed by a new No. 2 team, the Gadsden Panthers after their 32-28 victory on Friday.

SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.

Here are SBLive's latest New Mexico football computer rankings, as of Oct. 24, 2024:

Class 6A

1. Volcano Vista (8-0)

1.067 pts

2. La Cueva (7-1)

1.002 pts

3. Centennial (8-0)

0.948 pts

4. Cleveland (7-1)

0.938 pts

5. Los Lunas (5-2-1)

0.847 pts

6. Las Cruces (6-2)

0.820 pts

7. Eldorado (5-3)

0.733 pts

8. West Mesa (4-4)

0.668 pts

9. Farmington (3-4)

0.623 pts

10. Rio Rancho (5-3)

0.619 pts

Class 6A complete rankings

Class 5A

1. Roswell (6-1-1)

0.819 pts

2. Gasden (6-2)

0.730 pts

3. Artesia (5-3)

0.703 pts

4. Deming (6-2)

0.702 pts

5. Lovington (5-3)

0.665 pts

6. Mayfield (4-4)

0.565 pts

7. Los Alamos (5-3)

0.533 pts

8. Highland (4-4)

0.452 pts

9. Miyamura (5-4)

0.439 pts

10. Valley (3-5)

0.309 pts

Class 5A complete rankings

Class 4A

1. Bloomfield (8-0)

0.836 pts

2. Bernalillo (7-1)

0.744 pts

3. St. Pius X (6-2)

0.698 pts

4. Taos (5-3)

0.670 pts

5. Espanola Valley (6-2)

0.662 pts

6. Grants (5-3)

0.633 pts

7. Valencia (5-2)

0.569 pts

8. Portales (4-4)

0.536 pts

9. Manzano (5-2)

0.509 pts

10. Moriarty (3-5)

0.391 pts

Class 4A complete rankings

Class 3A

1. Robertson (9-0)

0.980 pts

2. St. Michael's (8-0)

0.888 pts

3. Dexter (7-0)

0.875 pts

4. Socorro (6-1)

0.814 pts

5. New Mexico Military Institute (5-2-1)

0.680 pts

6. Pojoaque Valley (5-4)

0.670 pts

7. Hot Springs (4-3)

0.595 pts

8. Thoreau (5-2)

0.580 pts

9. Hatch Valley (5-3)

0.580 pts

10. West Las Vegas (4-5)

0.559 pts

Class 3A complete rankings

Class 2A

1. Texico (7-0)

0.921 pts

2. Legacy Academy (8-0)

0.876 pts

3. Navajo Prep (5-1)

0.654 pts

4. Tularosa (6-3)

0.624 pts

5. Eunice (5-3)

0.609 pts

6. Loving (4-2-1)

0.606 pts

7. McCurdy (6-2)

0.597 pts

8. Santa Rosa (3-3)

0.582 pts

9. Ranton (3-4)

0.552 pts

10. Hozho Charter Academy (4-4)

0.459 pts

Class 2A complete rankings

Class 8 Man

1. Melrose (9-0)

1.066 pts

2. Fort Sumner/House (7-0)

0.953 pts

3. Mesilla Valley Christian School (7-1)

0.917 pts

4. Clayton (6-2)

0.805 pts

5. Gateway Christian (5-2)

0.754 pts

6. Menaul (5-3)

0.634 pts

7. Tatum (5-4)

0.630 pts

8. Mescalero Apache (3-5)

0.537 pts

9. Questa (5-4)

0.477 pts

10. Escalante (3-6)

0.472 pts

Class 8 Man complete rankings

Class 6 Man

1. Elida (5-3)

0.692 pts

2. Dora (4-3)

0.611 pts

3. Mountainair (2-3)

0.534 pts

4. Floyd (2-5)

0.399 pts

5. Carrizozo (2-4)

0.368 pts

6. Hondo Valley (1-5)

0.250 pts

7. Animas (1-5)

0.153 pts

Class 6 Man complete rankings

