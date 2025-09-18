New Mexico High School Football Top 10 State Rankings - Sept. 17, 2025
Drama in New Mexico.
Las Cruces defeated previously-No. 1 Cleveland 38-34 after trailing 21-7 in the first quarter. Daniel Amaro led the charge with 179 yards rushing and two TDs in the dramatic comeback victory.
Gunnar Guardiola pitched in two rushing TDs himself for Las Cruces, the pivotal score coming with 1:29 left to put the Bulldawgs ahead for good. Josiah Gutierrez sealed the win with an interception with 19 seconds left.
Here are the latest New Mexico high school football rankings as of September 17, 2025
1. Las Cruces Bulldawgs (4-0)
What have you done for me lately? How about beat the defending 6A champs. Las Cruces takes down Cleveland High 38-34 and is the new No. 1 in NM. | Next: vs. Hobbs
2. Cleveland Storm (3-1)
The Storm receive a gut check after the loss but will likely see Las Cruces again. | Next: vs. Pebble Hills
3. Centennial Hawks (3-1)
Centennial's only loss is to Cleveland, 55-42, in the season opener. Since then, the Hawks are 3-0 including last week's narrow 42-40 win over Rio Rancho. | Next: at Carlsbad
4. Volcano Vista Hawks (3-1)
Vista's only loss is to now-No. 1 Las Cruces. Hawks have outscored their last two opponents, 106-13, including last week's 55-0 win over West Mesa. | Next: vs Eldorado
5. La Cueva Bears (1-2)
La Cueva's strength of schedule keeps it in the Top 5, including a loss to Pinnacle of Arizona, a Top 10 program in AZ. | Next: at Farmington
6. Artesia Bulldogs (3-1)
Bryce Parra ran for 118 yards and a touchdown in the Bulldogs 44-14 win over Deming last week. | Next: at Gadsden
7. Rio Rancho Rams (2-2)
Has any program played two harder teams in a row than Rio Rancho? Rams lost to Las Cruces 47-22 and Centennial 42-40. This team is battle tested. | Next: at Eastlake
8. Hobbs Eagles (3-1)
After back-to-back wins over Roswell and Parkland, the Eagles are priming themselves for a showdown with No. 1 Las Cruces on Friday. Junior Medrano has six rushing TDs this season. | Next: at Las Cruces
9. Piedra Vista Panthers (3-1)
The Panthers ran for 241 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Alamogordo last week. | Next: at Canyon
10. Los Lunas Tigers (2-2)
After dropping two straight to start the season, clearly the Tigers are on to something with back-to-back wins including last week's 28-22 win over Eldorado. | Next: at West Mesa
2024 NEW MEXICO RECAP
CLEVELAND claims 6A title.
Cleveland High School (Rio Rancho) captured the Class 6A state championship with a 26–8 win over La Cueva, finishing the season with a 12–1 record.
STANDOUT PERFORMER: Juan Muñoz, Cleveland
Was named New Mexico Running Back of the Year; 1,107 rushing yards, 15 rushing TDs, 373 receiving yards, six receiving TDs, totaling 1,480 all‑purpose yards
ROSWELL wins 5A championship.
Roswell defeated Artesia 41–22 to secure the 5A crown and complete an 11–1 season.
STANDOUT PERFORMER: Ethan Conn, Artesia
Conn tallied 1,225 receiving yards, 17 receiving touchdowns; key contributor to Artesia’s title match appearance.
BLOOMFIELD dominates 4A.
Bloomfield shut out St. Pius X 62–28 in the Class 4A championship game, finishing a perfect 12–0.
STANDOUT PERFORMER: Peyton Duncan, Bloomfield
Duncan had 30 tackles, five interceptions, 14 pass deflections and an interception returned for a touchdown.
ST. MICHAEL’S edges Dexter in 3A.
The Horsemen dispatched Dexter 28–26 in a tightly contested Class 3A title match, completing a flawless 13–0 season.
TEXICO blanks Santa Rosa in 2A.
Texico ran away with the Class 2A championship, defeating Santa Rosa 50–0 and finishing 12–0.
MELROSE continues eight-man dominance.
Melrose (13–0) rolled past Mesilla Valley 62–12 in the 8‑Man championship, securing back-to-back titles.
LOGAN tops six-man division.
Logan (12–0) claimed the 6‑Man championship with a 54–14 victory over Grady, wrapping up an undefeated campaign.
