New Mexico (NMAA) High School Boys Basketball State Championship Brackets, Schedules - March 11, 2026

The 2026 New Mexico high school boys basketball state championships continue on Wednesday, March 1, with 20 games in quarterfinal action.

High School on SI has brackets for every classification in the New Mexico high school basketball state brackets. The championship games begin on March 14 at the University of New Mexico - The Pit.

New Mexico (NMAA) High School Basketball State Championship Brackets, Schedule - March 11, 2026

(1) Volcano Vista vs. (8) Las Cruces - 03/11 at 8:15 PM MT

(5) Hobbs vs. (4) La Cueva - 03/11 at 9:45 AM MT

(3) Rio Rancho vs. (6) Sandia - 03/11 at 4:45 PM MT

(10) Carlsbad vs. (2) Cleveland - 03/11 at 1:15 PM MT

(1) Highland vs. (9) Portales - 03/11 at 8:00 AM MT

(5) Taos vs. (4) Del Norte - 03/11 at 3:00 PM MT

(3) Hope Christian vs. (6) Albuquerque Academy - 03/11 at 11:30 AM MT

(7) Gallup vs. (2) Artesia - 03/11 at 6:30 PM MT

(1) St. Michael's vs. (8) Tohatchi - 03/11 at 4:45 PM MT

(5) Santa Fe Indian vs. (4) Navajo Prep - 03/11 at 8:15 PM MT

(3) Cobre vs. (6) Bosque - 03/11 at 9:45 AM MT

(10) Robertson vs. (2) Tularosa - 03/11 at 1:15 PM MT

(1) Texico vs. (9) Mora - 03/11 at 8:00 AM MT

(5) Mesilla Valley Christian School vs. (4) Santa Rosa - 03/11 at 3:00 PM MT

(3) Mesa Vista vs. (6) Rehoboth Christian - 03/11 at 6:30 PM MT

(10) Menaul vs. (2) Pecos - 03/11 at 11:30 AM MT

(1) Logan vs. (8) Cliff - 03/11 at 11:30 AM MT

(5) Alamo Navajo vs. (4) Melrose - 03/11 at 6:30 PM MT

(3) Cimarron vs. (6) Roy/Mosquero - 03/11 at 8:00 AM MT

(7) Magdalena vs. (2) Fort Sumner/House - 03/11 at 3:00 PM MT

