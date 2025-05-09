New Mexico's top high school baseball freshmen in 2025: Vote for the best
ESPN's Dick Vitale calls them 'Diaper Dandies'.
The longtime college basketball broadcaster has coined the phrase to highlight freshman talent that is performing at a high level. The names on this list are doing exactly that.
The following high school baseball freshmen are standouts (statistically) for their respective teams in New Mexico. The names might not be the most highly touted, recruited or covered, but clearly these young stars are helping their teams win from the plate or the circle at whatever level they may be playing.
Numbers don't lie.
Take a look at the top performing New Mexico high school softball freshmen in 2025 and vote for who you think is the best at the bottom of the page. The voting poll will close on Wednesday, May 14 at 8 p.m. (PT).
TOP BASEBALL FRESHMEN IN NM
(Stats are pulled from MaxPreps.com as of May 8, 2025)
1. Philip Elkins, Hozho Academy
Elkins leads the state in RBIs for a freshman with 33 off 40 hits in 22 games. He's batting .588 with 10 doubles.
2. Zayden Jimenez, Cobre
Jimenez is batting .431 through 26 games with 28 RBIs, 28 hits, nine doubles and 18 runs scored.
3. Zachary Beasley, Mesilla Valley Christian
Beasley has tallied 28 RBIs off 30 hits in 18 games while batting .500 for MVC. The freshman also has six home runs, which is the most in New Mexico for freshmen.
4. Cable Carruth, Bloomfield
Carruth is one of the state's top hitters, totaling 32 in 24 games while batting .438 with 23 RBIs, five doubles and five triples. Also has eight stolen bases.
5. Joshua Villafuerte, Estancia
This freshman standout has a state-leading 28 stolen bases. He's batting .529 with 18 hits, 25 runs and nine RBIs this season.
6. Daniel Yuzos, Tularosa
Yuzos leads all freshmen in strikeouts with 48 in 38 2/3 innings in 11 appearances. He's also batting .342 with 26 RBIs, 25 hits and seven triples.
7. Amir Woodie, Tohatchi
Woodie has tallied 47 strikeouts in 30 innings with a 3-3 record as a ninth grader while batting .377 with 20 hits and 20 runs scored.
8. Diego Maez, Robertson
Maez is 4-0 from the bump this spring in six appearances with an ERA of 2.96 with 15 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings. He's also added a solid 13 hits and nine RBIs with two homers.
9. Aiden Gonzalez, Volcano Vista
Gonzalez is a healthy contributor to a Top 10-ranked team in New Mexico with 17 hits, 12 RBIs, three doubles and two triples in 25 games.
10. Daniel Kean, Cibola
Kean is batting .348 with 21 RBIs, 24 hits, eight doubles and 21 runs in 25 games for the 15-11 Cougars, currently ranked No. 10 in NM.
VOTING POLL
The voting poll will close on Thursday, May 15 at 8 p.m. (PT).
