New Mexico's top performing high school baseball hitters in 2025: Vote for the best

New Mexico's top performing high school baseball hitters in 2025
New Mexico is an underrated state when it comes to producing top-end baseball talent from the dish. Names like Alex Bregman and Mitch Garver prepped came from the great state.
The following players might not be the most highly touted, recruited or covered, but their numbers indicate they are performing at their respective level — and likely impacting victory for their programs.
The following players might not be the most highly touted, recruited or covered, but their numbers indicate they are performing at their respective level — and likely impacting victory for their programs.
TOP BASEBALL HITTERS IN NM
(Stats are pulled from MaxPreps.com as of May 8, 2025)
1. Carlos Garcia, McCurdy, Sr.
Garcia leads the state in RBIs with 56 off 53 hits with a batting average of .697 through 24 games. He's tallied 15 doubles, eight triples and seven homes for the 19-6 Bobcats.
2. Matthew Delaney, Albuquerque Academy, Sr.
Delaney is batting .513 with 47 RBIs and a state-leading 12 homers off 40 hits in 25 games with 27 runs scored in 25 games this spring for the 16-9 Chargers.
3. Noah Rael, Questa, Jr.
This multi-sport athlete batted .500 through 23 games with 29 RBIs and 10 home runs, which is the second-most in the state, according to MaxPreps.
4. Khol Johnson, Navajo Prep, Jr.
Johnson has racked up 42 hits, 23 RBIs, 14 doubles, four triples and two homers in 24 games this season while batting an impressive .609.
5. Joshua Cordova, Santa Rosa, Jr.
Cordova has a .578 batting average with 48 hits, 36 RBIs, 11 doubles and seven triples this spring. He also crossed home plate 37 times for the 19-3 Lions.
6. Timothy Kamphuis, Eldorado, Jr.
This standout junior is the top hitter for one of New Mexico's top programs this spring, hitting .500 with 36 hits, 27 RBIs, 11 doubles and four homers through 24 games for the 19-7 Eagles.
7. Cole Alons, Centennial, Jr.
Alons is batting .427 with 35 hits, 38 RBIs, eight triples and seven homers in 26 games for the 20-6 Hawks.
8. Brandon Holton, Pecos, Sr.
Holton is getting acknowledged for his state-leading 38 stolen bases this season while batting .362 with 29 hits and 32 runs scored in 23 games.
9. Adrian Alvarado, Cobre, So.
This standout sophomore is batting .517 with 31 hits, 17 RBIs, 34 runs and nine doubles. Alvarado has one of the best OBP in New Mexico with .678 through 23 games. Has drawn 19 walks.
10. Jackson Simpson, Santa Teresa, Sr.
Simpson has belted seven homers this season. He's carrying a .494 batting average with 43 hits, 35 RBI and six doubles. He's also drawn 17 walks in 25 games for 18-7 Warriors.
