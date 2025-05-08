New Mexico's top performing high school baseball pitchers in 2025: Vote for the best
New Mexico is an underrated state when it comes to producing top-end baseball talent from the bump. Names like Spencer Arrighetti, Ken Giles and Mitchell Parker prepped came from the great state.
A dominant pitcher always gives their team a chance to win. Here are the state's top performers from the mound so far this season, statistically.
The following players might not be the most highly touted, recruited or covered, but their numbers indicate they are performing at their respective level — and likely impacting victory for their programs.
Take a look at the top pitchers in 2025 and vote for who you think is the best at the bottom of the page. The voting poll will close on Thursday, May 15 at 8 p.m. (PT).
TOP BASEBALL PITCHERS IN NM
(Stats are pulled from MaxPreps.com as of May 8, 2025)
1. Tegin Maloney, New Mexico Military Institute, Sr.
Maloney leads the state in strikeouts with 111 in 59 2/3 innings this spring. He's 8-2 from the bump in 12 appearances with a 0.94 ERA.
2. Michael Molina, Chaparral, Sr.
Molina is 6-0 with a 2.20 ERA this season in 11 appearances. He's tallied 88 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings.
3. Uriel Castro, Bernalillo, Sr.
Castro has fanned 81 batters in 52 2/3 innings, which ranks among the top in the category in the state. The three-sport athlete has helped the Spartans to a 7-4 record at home.
4. Cooper Burak, Eldorado, So.
Burak is 5-0 this season in 11 appearances for one of the top-ranked programs in New Mexico. The sophomore standout has 30 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings with a 3.71 ERA.
5. Jeremiah Sullivan, Mesilla Valley Christian, Sr.
Sullivan has earned seven wins this season, and hasn't suffered defeat in nine total appearances. He has a 2.45 ERA with 53 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings.
6. Shane Montoya, Magdalena, Jr.
Montoya is 7-0 this season in eight starts with four complete games. In his time from the bump, he's tallied 51 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings.
7. Fernando Serna, Eunice, Sr.
Serna has an impressive 0.88 ERA while going 7-0 this season from the bump. He's totaled 68 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings.
8. Isreal Molina, Centennial, Jr.
This lefty 3-0 this season in seven appearances with a 1.09 ERA in 38 2/3 innings of work while striking out 43 batters.
9. Cadin Anderson, Aztec, Jr.
Anderson is Top 5 in strikeout tally with 79 this spring in 46 2/3 innings. In his nine appearances, he's gone 4-3 from the bump with a 1.95 ERA.
10. Matthew Castillo, Los Lunas, Sr.
Castillo has a 1.95 ERA in 10 appearances with 78 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings. The senior is 3-1 with a save.
VOTING POLL
