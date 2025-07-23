Top New Mexico high school football QBs, who will have best 2025 season? Vote
What better way to prep for the high school football season than looking at which players are worth watching on Friday nights?
New Mexico high school football will kick off August 18 (first Friday night), which is just under a month away. So, as we gear up for the bright lights, loud crowds and big-time plays, High School On SI will break down New Mexico's top players by position heading into the 2025 season.
Not only does this preseason coverage highlight the best returning players ahead of the fall, but it allows the New Mexico high school football community to VOTE on which player could have the biggest 2025 season.
Could it be a rising sophomore? A highly-touted prospect? Could it be a player not listed below?
Some of the players might not be the most highly touted, recruited or covered, but their numbers indicate they are performing at their respective level — and likely impacting victory for their programs.
Below is a list of New Mexico's top quarterbacks to watch ahead of the 2025 season based on a few factors: stats from the previous season (from MaxPreps.com), recruiting status (from 247Sports), and the discretion of the reporter (Tarek Fattal).
TOP QUARTERBACKS IN NEW MEXICO
(Athletes listed in alphabetical order | Voting poll at bottom of page)
1. William Braun, Albuquerque Academy, Sr.
Braun tossed for 2,374 yards and 19 TDs in 2024. One of jus two sophomores to eclipse the 2,000-yard passing marker in New Mexico.
2. Isaiah Carpenter, St. Pius X, Jr.
Carpenter helped St. Pius reach the District 4A final after an outstanding sophomore campaign — tossing for 3,114 yards and 34 TDs.
3. Gunnar Guardiola, Las Cruces, Sr.
Las Cruces made it to the 6A semifinals thanks to Guardiola, who tossed 19 TDs as a junior in 2024. He threw for more than 2,000 yards and had just five INTs.
4. Jordan Hatch, Cleveland, Sr.
Hatch led Cleveland to the 6A title in 2024. He threw for 2,271 yards and 29 TDs (with just two INTs). With Hatch returning, along with the team's top WR, the Storm could be the team to beat again in 2025.
5. Jahleel Lewis, Sandia, Jr.
Lewis will be one of the top junior QBs in the state to watch this fall. As a sophomore he threw for 1,613 yards and 17 TDs.
6. Elijah Melancon, Eunice, Sr.
Melancon threw 43 TDs as a junior and will enter his senior year as one of the top TD tossers in the state. He tallied 3,338 yards in 13 games last fall.
7. Kaiden Reese, Los Lunas, Sr.
Reese threw for 1,061 yards and 14 TDs as a junior while running for more than 700 yards and eight TDs. He helped Los Lunas earn a District 6A playoff berth and opening-round win.
8. Lorenzo Sedillo-Urban, Legacy Academy, Sr.
LSU threw 30 TDs last year on just 188 attempts. He threw for 1,847 yards in 10 games.
9. Micah Takahashi, Rio Rancho, Jr.
Takahashi could be a breakout player in 2025. He played behind senior JJ Arellano last year, but still saw significant time under center (all 12 games). Takahashi threw eight TDs and more than 700 yards in his time at QB. It's likely he'll step into a starting role this season.
VOTING POLL
The voting poll will close on Wednesday, July 30 at 8 p.m. (PT).
