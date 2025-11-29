San Clemente vs. Los Alamitos: Live updates from California high school football CIF SS Division 2 title game
San Clemente and Los Alamitos will meet for the second time this season.
However, this matchup has a lot more on the line than the first meeting on October 24, which the San Clemente Tritons won 28-9.
The two will play at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 29, for a state title.
Los Al enter this game with a 11-2 mark, with the losses coming in consecutive games. After falling to San Clemente, Mission Viejo blasted the Griffins, 76-49, the following week.
Los Alamitos' path was a 35-28 win over Yorba Linda in the first round, a 35-10 win over No. 4-ranked San Juan Hills last week and then a come-from-behind-win last week over No. 1-ranked Marietta Valley, 23-10.
The Grifins trailed 10-0 in that game.
The San Clemente Tritons are 9-4 overall and have won 5 in a row to reach the finals.
The playoff run included wins over Beaumont, Vista Murrieta and Lawndale Leuzinger — giving up only 7 points in each of the last two games.
What to know?
Los Alamitos is in the final for the first time since 2004, a game the Griffins lost to Long Beach Poly and future NFL standout DeSean Jackson.
The Griffins have won four state championships, including three in a row in 1991 (Division 3), 1992 and 1993 (Division 2) and 2002 (Division 1), against Mater Dei. This will be Los Al’s 10th trip to finals. Along with the 2004 runner-up finish, the Griffins were second in 1969, 1977, 1987 and 1988.
San Clemente won its first and only title in 2016, a 22-17 win over Del Oro.
Who to know?
This game will have several Division I commits. Here’s a breakdown of who may stand out on Saturday night:
Los Alamitos
RB/LB Lenny Ibarra, sr. — He’s an Army pledge. Ibarra has been the go-to back for the Griffins.
TE/K Beckham Hofland, sr. — The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder is a Boise State pledge.
QB Colin Creason, sr. — He’s a transfer from Long Beach Poly, who had to sit last year.
WR Kamden Tillis, jr. — 5-foot-10 target holds 4 Division I offers. Will take part in the Navy National Combine in San Antonio in early 2026.
LB Hunter Eligon, jr. — He’s picked up offers from Hawaii and Northern Arizona, while recently taking a game-day visit to Arizona.
San Clemente
RB Carson Sloan, sr. — He’s the Tritons' leading rusher with 1,010 yards and 11 touchdowns. He took a screen pass 55 yards for a touchdown in the semifinal win.
LB Patrick Norman, sr. — With 103 tackles, he’s pacing the team. He also has 5 TFL, 4 1/2 sacks, and a fumble recovery for the year.
QB Patrick Beck, so. — He improved to 6-0 as a starter with last week’s win. He has 1,270 yards and 11 touchdowns in 8 games.
WR/DB Jaxson Rex, jr. — He has scored 10 touchdowns and 789 yards receiving, leading the team in both categories. His best game this year? It was Week 9, with a stat line of 8/107/3 against Los Alamitos. Rex has had pick-6s in each of the past two games.
WR/DB Thomas Alexander, sr. — He’s been hot lately with 11 catches for 253 yards and 5 TDs in 3 games. He’s also had a fumble recovery and a pick-6 while on defense.
TE Shane Kiley, sr. — His 6 TDs this year put him second on the team, while he has averaged 11.8 yards per catch. The 6-foot-4 target has offers from Arkansas State, Utah State and Utah Tech.
