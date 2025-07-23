Top New Mexico high school football RBs, who will have best 2025 season? Vote
What better way to prep for the high school football season than looking at which players are worth watching on Friday nights?
New Mexico high school football will kick off August 18 (first Friday night), which is just under a month away. So, as we gear up for the bright lights, loud crowds and big-time plays, High School On SI will break down New Mexico's top players by position heading into the 2025 season.
Not only does this preseason coverage highlight the best returning players ahead of the fall, but it allows the New Mexico high school football community to VOTE on which player could have the biggest 2025 season.
Could it be a rising sophomore? A highly-touted prospect? Could it be a player not listed below?
Some of the players might not be the most highly touted, recruited or covered, but their numbers indicate they are performing at their respective level — and likely impacting victory for their programs.
Below is a list of New Mexico's top running backs to watch ahead of the 2025 season based on a few factors: stats from the previous season (from MaxPreps.com), recruiting status (from 247Sports), and the discretion of the reporter (Tarek Fattal).
TOP RUNNING BACKS IN NEW MEXICO
(Athletes listed in alphabetical order | Voting poll at bottom of page)
1. Daniel Amaro, Las Cruces, Sr.
Amaro ran for 23 TDs as a junior, also piling u 1,297 yards on 198 carries with no fumbles.
2. Samuel Bustillos, Cleveland, Sr.
Bustillos will step into a lead-back role in 2025 after helping Cleveland win the 6A title via a backup role. He ran for 590 yards and 10 TDs on 51 carries in 11 games played.
3. Josh Cordova, Santa Rosa, Sr.
Cordova ran for 1,521 yards and 24 TDs as a junior including a breakout run for 97 yards and eight, 100-yard games. Cardova was second in the state in rushing for juniors.
4. Peyton Duncan, Bloomfield, Sr.
Duncan ran for 1,391 yards and 10 TDs in 2024. The dual-sport athlete (wrestling) averaged a mind-boggling 11 yards per carry as a junior.
5. Jordan Herrera, Los Alamos, Jr.
Herrera ran for 1,388 yards and 19 TDs in 12 games last year. He averaged 115 yards per game and fumbled just one time in 196 carries.
6. Romeo Jones, Organ Mountain, So.
Jones was the best freshman tailback in the state, rushing for 751 yards and seven TDs. Jones ran for 100-plus yards in three games in 2024.
7. D'angelo Mitchell, Volcano Vista, Jr.
Could Mitchell be the breakout player of the year? As a sophomore he ran for 477 yards and eight TDs in limited touches behind upper classmen.
2025 could be Mitchell's time to shine.
8. Hershul Olloway Jr., St. Pius X, Jr.
As a sophomore, Olloway ran for 1,704 yards and 21 TDs on 200 carries in 13 games. This rising junior exploded for 100 yards in eight games in 2024.
9. Michael Storms III, Valencia, Sr.
According to MaxPreps, Storms returns as the state's leading rusher from 2024. He tallied 1,723 yards and 21 TDs in 11 games. He only fumbled three times in 261 carries. He averaged more than 150 yards per game.
10. Shamus Wright, Hobbs, Jr.
Wright is primed for a big 2025 after helping Hobbs to a 6A playoff berth with 639 yards and five TDs as a sophomore.
VOTING POLL
The voting poll will close on Wednesday, July 30 at 8 p.m. (PT).
