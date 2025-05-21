Vote: New Mexico high school softball player of the week (5/20/2025)
The 2025 high school softball season in New Mexico has come to its end, and it was an exciting season from start to finish. The championship series' delivered as promised, and it was a fitting end to the season that was. These eight players that have been nominated for the final player of the week poll went above and beyond as they did everything they could to try and help their team close out the season with an exclamation point. As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think is the final High School on SI New Mexico softball player of the week for 2025.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll
Voting will close on May 25 at 11:59 p.m.
Here are the nominations:
Maddie Miller, Dexter
In three games last week, Miller finished with five hits, one home run, one double, two RBIs and eight runs scored. She also ended the week with a perfect fielding percentage with some stellar defensive stops.
Peyton Looper, Estancia
In the 15-4 win over Rehoboth Christian, Looper finished with four hits, one home run, one triple, one double, five RBIs and three runs scored.
Bella Saiz, Cobre
In the 6-4 win over West Las Vegas (NM), Cobre finished with three hits, one home run, three RBIs and two runs scored. In the 5-4 win over Dexter, Saiz finished with one crucial hit and one RBI.
Liliana Montoya, La Cueva
In two games from the plate, Montoya finished with six hits, one home run, one triple, one double, three RBIs and one run scored. She also pitched 25 innings over four games allowing 25 hits, 16 earned runs, 11 walks and struck out 40 batters.
Addie Moccia, Centennial
In the three wins last week, Moccia finished with five hits, one home run, one double, seven RBIs and three runs scored.
Malie Satete, West Las Vegas
In four games, Satete had one of the best performances of the week. She finished with seven hits, five home runs, one double, 11 RBIs, two stolen bases and six runs scored. She also pitched in all four games accounting for 22.1 innings of work. Satete allowed 21 hits, 16 runs, four walks and struck out 25 batters.
Katrina Ortega, Carlsbad
In the two final games last week, Ortega finished with six hits, three doubles, six RBIs and two runs scored. She also battled from the pitchers' circle in four innings in the 8-6 loss to Cibola. She allowed six hits, four runs, two earned runs, two walks with three strikeouts.
Zabri Rodriguez, Lovington
In the 11-10 win over Artesia, Rodriguez had what might have been her best game of the season. She finished with five hits in five at-bats. She also recorded three doubles, eight RBIs and scored one run as well. In the three games last week prior to her dominant performance, she finished with two doubles, two RBIs and one run scored. In the 8-5 win over St. Pius X, she pitched 4.2 innings allowing six hits, five runs, two earned runs, one walk and struck out four batters.