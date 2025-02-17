Glens Falls High officially retires number of New York’s all-time leading scorer
Glens Falls High School officially retired the number of Joe Girard III, New York State’s all-time leading scorer in boys basketball, in a ceremony over the weekend.
Before the Black Bears faced off against South Glens Falls on Friday, Girard had his No. 11 retired and mounted in Glens Falls HS gymnasium.
Girard finished with 4,763 career points. He became the state’s all-time leading scorer in his junior season for the Black Bears.
The record was previously held by former NBA standout and Brooklyn native Lance Stephenson, who compiled 2,946 career points.
A graduate of Glens Falls High School in 2019, Girard made a school-record 688 3-pointers and averaged 39.4 points-per-game in his four-year varsity career.
Girard’s accomplishments with the Black Bears led to him being named the Mr. New York Basketball in 2019, and Gatorade Player of the Year in 2018 and 2019.
He capped his senior campaign by guiding the Black Bears to their first Class B state and federation titles.
Girard, a three-star recruit, played for Division I’s Syracuse and Clemson. He is currently playing point guard overseas for Nevėžis Kėdainiai of the Lithuanian Basketball League.
The Black Bears, ranked third in High School on SI’s latest New York State high school boys basketball rankings, won 103-39 over South Glens Falls on Friday.