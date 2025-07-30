Kenny Anderson Reflects on Molloy Legacy, Life Lessons, and a New Coaching Dream
By the time Kenny Anderson was in the 6th grade he was already receiving attention from college recruiters. A year later word was getting around New York City about how a little smooth lefty point guard was schooling kids at the famed Rucker Park.
The Molloy Star Who Took Over NYC
At 14-years-old he was featured regularly in newspapers across town including a spread by the New York Times spotlighting how the sophomore at Archbishop Molloy High School was coping with all of the pressure and attention as one of the top prospects in America in 1986.
A Legendary Run with Historic Honors
By then Anderson had become more than just another kid from Queens. He was a two-time Catholic High School Athletic Association champion as a freshman and sophomore at Molloy and well on his way to setting the all-time state scoring record with 2,621 points. Then came the accolades: a four-time Parade All-American, McDonald’s All-American, New York State Mr. Basketball, and High School Basketball Player of the Year selections by Gatorade, the New York State Sportswriters Association, Parade, Naismith, and USA Today.
A piece of Anderson belonged to Archbishop Molloy High School.
It still does forever.
“I’m at the age now where I am able to sit back and ponder my career and while I loved my time playing in the NBA and college, it was my time in high school that made me into the person I am today,” Anderson told High School on SI.
“For me, I just loved playing the game so by the time I got to high school and Molloy I was excited to play for a legendary head coach like Jack Curran. I learned a lot from him even when he didn’t start me during games as a freshman. I knew Molloy was for me. There is no other.”
Learning Life Lessons From Coach Curran
Anderson and Curran’s name will always be connected together. It goes deeper than a general relationship between player and coach. The respect level was higher and mutual. The ability to appreciate; sincere and steady for a head coach who spent more than a half century at Archbishop Molloy High School as one of the nation's winningest prep coaches in basketball.
“When Coach didn’t start me, he brought me into his office and broke the news to me. I didn’t have an issue with it because I respected him and his decision. He took me away from the drama in life and the streets, so I wasn’t going to fight it. He was straight forward and firm. I liked that about him.”
Anderson paused for a moment.
He was choked up.
The memories about Curran’s passing in 2013 and the coaching legacy he left behind at Archbishop Molloy came back in waves and the emotions along with it.
“Coach wasn’t afraid to ruffle some feathers. That no nonsense approach was something I was used to because my mother would often use sayings like – go figure it out! – to motivate me. That’s why I consider myself blessed to have gone to Molloy. It wasn’t just about basketball. It was the way you treat people. I was taught about life there. I listened to the right people. Some guys didn’t listen.”
Facing NYC’s Best, Including Malik Sealy
The Catholic High School Athletic Association championships Anderson captured during his first two years of high school would be his last. He attributes that sad reality to the happy hope of knowing Molloy was bested by another NYC basketball great in the late Malik Sealy. As a Senior, Sealy led St. Nicholas of Tolentine High School to an impressive 30-1 record and the New York state title in a CHSAA championship that’s still considered one of the biggest high school basketball games in New York City history with Anderson and Sealy squaring off.
“I thought I was going to win them all,” Anderson laughed.
“I didn’t think anyone would mess with us.”
Part of that confidence came with the territory for Anderson who would go on to star at Georgia Tech and in the NBA for 14 years.
Sports Illustrated Spotlight
“I was used to being in newspapers at a young age and having stories written about me, but when Sports Illustrated included me in their preview issue for the top high school basketball players by class, that was the climax for me. Check it out and see if you can find it. That had the best of the best there. Some guys I went on to face in college and the NBA.”
Kenny was right on point.
The December 1986 issue of Sports Illustrated featured a brace-smiling Navy Midshipman 1st Class, David Robinson, and recognized the nation's best basketball players from the 8th grade to 12th grade: Brian Crow (6th grade), Michael Irvin (7th grade), Barnabas James (8th grade), Damon Bailey (9th grade), Kenny Anderson (10th grade), Alonzo Mourning (11th grade), and Marcus Liberty (12th grade).
Giving Back Through Coaching and Mentorship
During this time in life, Anderson can look back fondly and smile. He recently celebrated his 18th wedding anniversary with his wife, Natasha, and remains active around basketball by hosting a showcase for students this summer in South Carolina with the Gussie Wortham Foundation. It’s one of the ways Anderson keeps his eyes and ears close to the game.
“I’d really love to get involved in coaching as an assistant at Georgia Tech,” Anderson explained when asked if he sees himself coaching again at the college or high school level.
“That’s how I’d like to give back. My experience coaching at Fisk University for three seasons taught me a lot about myself, the game, and doing what’s best to help players grow and develop. Coaching those guys made me look at myself in the mirror and push myself to get better.”
Rooted in Molloy, Inspired for the Future
Much like his love for Molloy bleeds baby blue and white, Anderson’s DNA is also speckled with Georgia Tech’s white and old gold. He played two years for Bobby Cremins and the Rambling Wreck and led Georgia Tech to the Final Four in 1990 playing alongside Dennis Scott and Brian Oliver. Falling to eventual NCAA champion UNLV in the Final Four was part of Anderson’s historic past prior to being selected second overall by the New Jersey Nets in the 1991 NBA Draft.
That kid from Archbishop Molloy High School has a new college goal to reach.
“I’m thinking more about how I can help teach young guys by working in a supporting role behind the bench and in player development,” said Anderson.
“I’ve got a lot of years in basketball to share.”