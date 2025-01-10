High School

LuHi’s Kiyan Anthony returns from injury, will play Friday night

The son of NBA legend Carmelo Anthony will make his 2024-25 season debut in a nationally televised game against Veritas Academy (NY) at the La Porte Invitational in Indiana

Kevin L. Smith

Kiyan Anthony of Long Island Lutheran will return from injury and enter the starting lineup Friday night.
Kiyan Anthony of Long Island Lutheran will return from injury and enter the starting lineup Friday night. / Amanda Inscore/The News-Press USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK

Kiyan Anthony, son of NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, will return from injury and play for Long Island Lutheran on Friday, Sportscenter NEXT reported.

Anthony and the Crusaders (8-6) will face Veritas Academy (NY) in the annual La Porte Invitational at 3 p.m. Friday at the Civic Auditorium in La Porte, Indiana.

The game will be televised on ESPN+. The La Porte Invitational is a nationally-televised showcase that features 11 of the best high school basketball programs, while highlighting an array of top college basketball prospects.

Anthony, a senior for LuHi, has been out since he landed hard on his back in the Crusaders’ season opener in November. The injury wasn’t serious, but Anthony missed a month of games to recover from the fall.

A 6-foot-5, 4-star shooting guard in the Class of 2025, Anthony committed to his father’s former stomping grounds at Syracuse University. He also previously attended Christ the King High School in Queens.

Published
Kevin L. Smith
KEVIN L. SMITH

Kevin L. Smith, a native of Rochester (NY), has been covering high school sports for over a decade. He started out as a freelance sports writer in 2013. Since then, he’s held sports writer and editor positions for newspapers in Coudersport and Sayre (PA) and Oswego (NY). Smith currently covers high school sports in the Greater Syracuse Area for syracuse.com, a position he’s held since 2021.

Home/New York