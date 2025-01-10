LuHi’s Kiyan Anthony returns from injury, will play Friday night
Kiyan Anthony, son of NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, will return from injury and play for Long Island Lutheran on Friday, Sportscenter NEXT reported.
Anthony and the Crusaders (8-6) will face Veritas Academy (NY) in the annual La Porte Invitational at 3 p.m. Friday at the Civic Auditorium in La Porte, Indiana.
The game will be televised on ESPN+. The La Porte Invitational is a nationally-televised showcase that features 11 of the best high school basketball programs, while highlighting an array of top college basketball prospects.
Anthony, a senior for LuHi, has been out since he landed hard on his back in the Crusaders’ season opener in November. The injury wasn’t serious, but Anthony missed a month of games to recover from the fall.
A 6-foot-5, 4-star shooting guard in the Class of 2025, Anthony committed to his father’s former stomping grounds at Syracuse University. He also previously attended Christ the King High School in Queens.