More than 80 New York Teams Reclassified Ahead of the 2025 High School Football Season
More than 80 varsity football programs across New York State have reclassified ahead of the 2025 season.
According to Steve Grandin of the New York State Sportswriters Association, the list of programs transitioning to a different class is as follows:
(Note: Each program shown indicates what class they were in last season and now for the 2025 season)
Section I
Carmel – Class AA to A
Clarkstown South – A to AA
John Jay Cross River – A to B
Bronxville – B to C
Croton-Harmon – B to C
Rye Neck – B to C
Section II
Niskayuna – Class AA to A
Averill Park – A to B
Broadalbin-Perth – B to C
Hoosick Falls/Tamarac – B to C
Hudson – B to C
Mechanicville (Merger change) – B to C
Canajoharie/Fort Plain (Merger change) – C to D
Voorheesville – C to D
Taconic Hills/Hawthorne Valley – C to 8-man
Hudson Falls/Fort Edward (New program) – Class B
Section III
Fayetteville-Manlius – Class AA to A
Henninger – AA to A
Carthage – B to A
Oneida – B to C
Westhill – B to C
Lowville – C to D
Utica Notre Dame/Utica Academy of Science – 8-man to D
Weedsport – 8-man to D
OnTECH (New program) – 8-man
Section IV
Chenango Valley – Class B to C
Oneonta – B to C
Waverly – C to B
Sidney – C to D
Dryden – C to 8-man
Greene/Oxford – 8-man to D
Groton – 8-man to D
Trumansburg – 8-man to D
Elmira Notre Dame (New program) – 8-man
Section V
Hilton – Class AA to A
Monroe – A to B
Eastridge – B to A
Midlakes – B to C
Vertus Charter – B to C
Penn Yan/Dundee – C to B
Mynderse – C to D
Alexander/Pembroke-5 (Merger change) – D to C
Wellsville/Genesee Valley/Belfast – 8-man to C
Holley/Lyndonville – 8-man to D
Red Jacket – 8-man to D
Section VI
Starpoint – Class A to B
Amherst – B to A
Grand Island – B to A
Springville – B to C
Newfane – C to D
Silver Creek/Forestville – C to D
Clymer/Sherman/Panama – D to C
Allegany-Limestone – 8-man to D
Section VII
Plattsburgh – Class B to C
AuSable Valley – D to C
Ticonderoga – 8-man to D
Section VIII
Clarke – Class B to A
Section IX
Beacon – Class B to A
Highland – B to C
Spackenkill – B to C
Fallsburg – B to 8-man
Section X
Ogdensburg Free Academy – Class B to C
Section XI
Bellport – Class AA to A
Centereach – AA to A
Half Hollow Hills East – AA to A
Smithtown East – AA to A
Rocky Point – A to B
Wyandanch A to B
Islip – B to A
Center Moriches – B to C
Southampton – B to C
CHS
Kellenberg – Class AA to A
Holy Trinity – A to B
PSAL
James Madison – Class AA to A
McKee/SI Tech – AA to A
Midwood – AA to A
New Utrecht – AA to A
Brooklyn Tech – A to AA
Fort Hamilton – A to AA
August Martin – A to B
East Harlem Pride – A to B
Lafayette Educational Campus – A to B
Long Island City – A to B
Petrides – A to B
Thomas Jefferson Campus – A to B
Jamaica – B to A
Transit Tech – B to A
