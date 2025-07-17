High School

More than 80 New York Teams Reclassified Ahead of the 2025 High School Football Season

See which teams moved up and which ones shifted down

Kevin L. Smith

The Carthage varsity football team, pictured here competing against Central Valley Academy in 2024, has reclassified from Class B to A for the 2025 season.
The Carthage varsity football team, pictured here competing against Central Valley Academy in 2024, has reclassified from Class B to A for the 2025 season. / JON RATHBUN / Herkimer Times Telegram / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

More than 80 varsity football programs across New York State have reclassified ahead of the 2025 season.

According to Steve Grandin of the New York State Sportswriters Association, the list of programs transitioning to a different class is as follows:

(Note: Each program shown indicates what class they were in last season and now for the 2025 season)

Section I

Carmel – Class AA to A

Clarkstown South – A to AA

John Jay Cross River – A to B

Bronxville – B to C

Croton-Harmon – B to C

Rye Neck – B to C

Section II

Niskayuna – Class AA to A

Averill Park – A to B

Broadalbin-Perth – B to C

Hoosick Falls/Tamarac – B to C

Hudson – B to C

Mechanicville (Merger change) – B to C

Canajoharie/Fort Plain (Merger change) – C to D

Voorheesville – C to D

Taconic Hills/Hawthorne Valley – C to 8-man

Hudson Falls/Fort Edward (New program) – Class B

Section III

Fayetteville-Manlius – Class AA to A

Henninger – AA to A

Carthage – B to A

Oneida – B to C

Westhill – B to C

Lowville – C to D

Utica Notre Dame/Utica Academy of Science – 8-man to D

Weedsport – 8-man to D

OnTECH (New program) – 8-man

Section IV

Chenango Valley – Class B to C

Oneonta – B to C

Waverly – C to B

Sidney – C to D

Dryden – C to 8-man

Greene/Oxford – 8-man to D

Groton – 8-man to D

Trumansburg – 8-man to D

Elmira Notre Dame (New program) – 8-man

Section V

Hilton – Class AA to A

Monroe – A to B

Eastridge – B to A

Midlakes – B to C

Vertus Charter – B to C

Penn Yan/Dundee – C to B

Mynderse – C to D

Alexander/Pembroke-5 (Merger change) – D to C

Wellsville/Genesee Valley/Belfast – 8-man to C

Holley/Lyndonville – 8-man to D

Red Jacket – 8-man to D

Section VI

Starpoint – Class A to B

Amherst – B to A

Grand Island – B to A

Springville – B to C

Newfane – C to D

Silver Creek/Forestville – C to D

Clymer/Sherman/Panama – D to C

Allegany-Limestone – 8-man to D

Section VII

Plattsburgh – Class B to C

AuSable Valley – D to C

Ticonderoga – 8-man to D

Section VIII

Clarke – Class B to A

Section IX

Beacon – Class B to A

Highland – B to C

Spackenkill – B to C

Fallsburg – B to 8-man

Section X

Ogdensburg Free Academy – Class B to C

Section XI

Bellport – Class AA to A

Centereach – AA to A

Half Hollow Hills East – AA to A

Smithtown East – AA to A

Rocky Point – A to B

Wyandanch A to B

Islip – B to A

Center Moriches – B to C

Southampton – B to C

CHS

Kellenberg – Class AA to A

Holy Trinity – A to B

PSAL

James Madison – Class AA to A

McKee/SI Tech – AA to A

Midwood – AA to A

New Utrecht – AA to A

Brooklyn Tech – A to AA

Fort Hamilton – A to AA

August Martin – A to B

East Harlem Pride – A to B

Lafayette Educational Campus – A to B

Long Island City – A to B

Petrides – A to B

Thomas Jefferson Campus – A to B

Jamaica – B to A

Transit Tech – B to A

KEVIN L. SMITH

Kevin L. Smith, a native of Rochester (NY), has been covering high school sports for over a decade. He started out as a freelance sports writer in 2013. Since then, he’s held sports writer and editor positions for newspapers in Coudersport and Sayre (PA) and Oswego (NY). Smith currently covers high school sports in the Greater Syracuse Area for syracuse.com, a position he’s held since 2021. You can follow him on social media @KevLSmittie. Story ideas can be sent to KLSFreelancing@outlook.com.

