New York City (PSAL) High School Football Game of The Week Schedule Has Been Released
Sage Media announced the game of the week schedule for this upcoming fall. The reveal show can be watched here. They will be live-streaming some of the best games in New York City this season on their YouTube channel. Here is the Sage Standout Game of The Week schedule. :
Week One: 9/12- Lincoln at Curtis
The defending champs, Curtis, host a fellow perennial power in Abraham Lincoln. This game features some of the best defensive players in the city. Jarret Serate, Anthony Gambardella, and Jalil Parnell lead the way for Curtis. Lincoln's DB duo of LaBron Hicks and Jaiden Brooks is one of the best in New York City. They are joined by Ron Jones, who is an elite linebacker.
Week Two: 9/19- Brooklyn Tech at Eagle Academy II (Brooklyn)
Eagle Academy has a lot of excitement surrounding them this season, and they have an early matchup with the defending 3A champions, Brooklyn Tech. Eagle has an excellent receiving core, guided by Travis Harris and newcomers Juvens Lindor and Corey "Slider" McCraken. Meanwhile, Brooklyn Tech has an excellent trio—Tristan Suarez, Ezra Josse, and James White IV—who lead the Engineers as they move up to the 4A division.
Week Three: 9/26- Erasmus Hall at Tottenville
Recently, it's been special when these two teams meet. The last matchup was the "Miracle on McDonald" where Erasmus Hall returned a blocked FG to beat Tottenville again and reach the 4A Title game. We get the rematch in early September, featuring three of the best RBs in New York. Tottenville's Kory Brown and Tyshawn Bent have been dominant throughout the years. Erasmus Hall's Ameir Morrow, committed to Temple, is one of the best players in the Tri-State Area.
Week Four: 10/3- Fort Hamilton at JFK
Fort Hamilton travels to the Bronx! Fort Ham moved up to 4A after a successful year last season. The Tigers bring back some great skill players. Aiden Porter will lead the way alongside a strong group of seniors. Kennedy has an electric home game atmosphere, and they have some great players ready to put on a show. Star Derik Betances will be running behind a solid offensive line anchored by Jeremy Concepcion.
10/10-10/12- Bye week/Non League games
Week Five 10/17- Abraham Lincoln at Tottenville
A classic PSAL matchup between two NYC powerhouses. Last year, when these two teams met, it was a shootout. Both teams return some great talent on offense. Abraham Lincoln is led by QB Christian Borhi and a strong offensive line. Tottenville’s running backs are excellent, as mentioned, and quarterback Justin McGuire is a four-year starter people must watch.
Week Six: 10/25- Curtis at Erasmus Hall
This is the game the entire city is waiting for—the rematch of the PSAL 4A Championship between Curtis and Erasmus Hall. Both matchups last year were incredible, with Curtis coming out on top. This season, Erasmus Hall is looking to reclaim their spot at the top of PSAL football. Both teams return a ton of talent from their squads a year ago, including key transfers on both sides that were dominant in the NYCHSFL.
Week Seven: 11/1- Eagle Academy II (Brooklyn) at South Shore
This will be one of the most intense games of the season. Two teams that don’t like each other and are both filled with amazing talent. Eagle Academy has a nice blend of newcomers and returners looking to take the PSAL by storm. They’re looking to avenge last year’s loss against South Shore. The Vikings bring back one of the best receivers in the state in Adrian Antoine, who will be joined by an exciting skill group ready to make an impact.
Week Eight: 11/7- Tottenville at Curtis
One of the best rivalries in New York. Two powerhouse programs go to battle in a game that all of Staten Island looks forward to every year. Both teams have added serious talent to their already loaded rosters. As the regular season finale, this game could have major playoff seeding implications, a wild atmosphere, and the potential to add more memories to an already special rivalry.
NEW**- Sage Standout Student Section Scholarship
$1,000 will be donated to the athletic department of the school which has the best student section at a Sage Standout GOTW! Winner will be selected by a panel based on the criteria listed here