Top 25 New York Boys High School Basketball State Rankings – Feb. 2, 2026
The 2025-26 high school boys basketball regular season enters February, which means the postseason is right around the corner.
High School on SI’s fifth New York boys hoops rankings of the season are here:
1. Archbishop Stepinac (16-4)
The Crusaders picked up three victories in the last week. Stepinac hosts St. Peter’s on Tuesday.
Previous rank: 1
2. Westhill (16-0)
The Wolf Pack added two more victories in their undefeated run. Westhill hosts Bishop Ludden-Grimes in a grudge match on Tuesday.
Previous rank: 2
3. CBA Albany (14-0)
The Brothers collected three wins since last Tuesday. CBA hosts Schenectady on Tuesday.
Previous rank: 3
4. Eagle Academy (Brooklyn) (18-3)
The Eagles recorded two victories, including an impressive win over Eagle Academy (Bronx). Eagle Academy hosts Boys & Girls on Tuesday.
Previous rank: 5
5. Fairport (14-0)
The Red Raiders recently tallied three more wins. Fairport hosts Churchville-Chili on Wednesday.
Previous rank: 6
6. St. Francis Prep (17-3)
The Terriers knocked off Nazareth and Archbishop Molloy last week. St. Francis will host Holy Cross on Friday.
Previous rank: 7
7. Eagle Academy (Bronx) (21-4)
The Eagles grabbed two victories, but lost to their Brooklyn counterpart last week. Eagle Academy goes up against Marshall Academy on Wednesday.
Previous rank: 4
8. Penfield (12-1)
The Patriots recently beat Webster Thomas and Hilton. Penfield hosts Gates-Chili on Wednesday.
Previous rank: 8
9. Holy Trinity (17-2)
The Titans edged St. Dominic, 74-73, on Friday. Holy Trinity hosts Chaminade on Tuesday.
Previous rank: 10
10. St. John’s Prep (16-3)
The Red Storm hosted Salesian on Monday.
Previous rank: 9
11. Nazareth (16-6)
The Kingsmen notched a victory over Christ the King on Sunday. Nazareth hosts Monsignor Scanlan on Tuesday.
Previous rank: 13
12. Nottingham (12-2)
The Bulldogs beat West Genesee and Cicero-North Syracuse in the last week. Nottingham hosts Baldwinsville on Tuesday.
Previous rank: 14
13. Seton Catholic (14-1)
The Saints cruised to victories over Norwich and Chenango Forks. SCC hosts Windsor on Wednesday.
Previous rank: 15
14. Tappan Zee (14-1)
The Dutchmen beat Albertus Magnus, but fell to Suffern. Tappan Zee hosts Clarkstown North on Wednesday.
Previous rank: 11
15. Jefferson (16-8)
The Orange Wave went 2-1 last week.
Previous rank: 12
16. Smithtown West (14-1)
West notched victories against Northport and Smithtown East. Smithtown West faces Centereach on Tuesday.
Previous rank: 17
17. Pittsford Sutherland (12-0)
The Knights defeated Greece Odyssey. Sutherland faces Brighton on Monday.
Previous rank: 18
18. Cardinal Hayes (12-6)
The Cardinals fell to Archbishop Stepinac, but bounced back with a win over Xaverian. Cardinal Hayes will host Mount St. Michael on Tuesday.
Previous rank: 19
19. Corning (14-0)
The Hawks finished the previous week with wins over Ithaca and Oneonta. Corning welcomes Canisteo-Greenwood to its home court on Monday.
Previous rank: 20
20. Chaminade (15-5)
The Flyers lost to St. Mary’s, but turned things around with a win over St. John the Baptist. Chaminade takes on Holy Trinity Tuesday evening.
Previous rank: 16
21. Cooperstown (16-0)
The Hawkeyes recorded back-to-back wins over Hamilton and Waterville. Cooperstown hosts Sherburne-Earlville on Tuesday.
Previous rank: 22
22. Christ the King (13-8)
The Royals compiled a 3-1 record in the last week. CTK faces Archbishop Molloy on Friday.
Previous rank: 23
23. Yorktown (13-0)
The Huskers go up against Poughkeepsie on Monday.
Previous rank: 24
24. Edison (18-1)
Edison topped Springfield Gardens last week. Edison faces Scholars Academy on Thursday.
Previous rank: 25
25. Suffern (14-1)
The Mounties came away with an impressive win over Tappan Zee. Suffern hosts Albertus Magnus on Monday.
Previous rank: None
Dropped out: Staten Island Academy (16-2).
