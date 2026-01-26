New York High School Boys Basketball Top 25 Rankings – Jan. 26, 2026
The 2025-26 high school boys basketball regular season is in the final week of January.
High School on SI’s fourth New York boys hoops rankings of the season are here:
1. Archbishop Stepinac (13-4)
The Crusaders beat Mount St. Michael Academy and St. Raymond in the last week. Stepinac hosts Cardinal Hayes on Friday.
Previous rank: 1
2. Westhill (14-0)
The Wolf Pack picked up wins over Phoenix and Jamesville-DeWitt. Westhill faces Bishop Ludden-Grimes on Tuesday.
Previous rank: 2
3. CBA Albany (11-0)
The Brothers cruised to a victory over Troy. CBA hosts Shaker on Tuesday.
Previous rank: 4
4. Eagle Academy (Bronx) (18-3)
The Eagles grabbed two victories in the last week. The team faces Eagle Academy (Brooklyn) on Wednesday.
Previous rank: 5
5. Eagle Academy (Brooklyn) (16-3)
The Eagles topped Nazareth, but dropped a road decision to Long Island Lutheran. The team hosts its Bronx counterpart on Wednesday.
Previous rank: 3
6. Fairport (11-0)
The Red Raiders topped Webster Schroeder on Friday. Fairport goes up against Spencerport on Wednesday.
Previous rank: 7
7. St. Francis Prep (15-3)
The Terriers secured victories over Christ the King and Xaverian. St. Francis hosts Nazareth on Tuesday.
Previous rank: 9
8. Penfield (10-1)
The Patriots beat Rush-Henrietta last week. Penfield faces Webster Thomas on Wednesday.
Previous rank: 10
9. St. John’s Prep (16-2)
The Red Storm fell to Monsignor Farrell, but bounced back with a win over St. Joseph-by-the-Sea. St. John’s will face Salesian on Tuesday.
Previous rank: 6
10. Holy Trinity (16-2)
The Titans lost to St. Anthony’s on Friday. Holy Trinity goes up against St. Dominic this weekend.
Previous rank: 8
11. Tappan Zee (13-0)
The Dutchmen beat Pearl River and Byram Hills last week. Tappan Zee hosts Albertus Magnus on Wednesday.
Previous rank: 12
12. Jefferson (14-7)
The Orange Wave topped St. Raymond, but fell to Lincoln. Jefferson faces Erasmus Hall on Tuesday.
Previous rank: 11
13. Nazareth (14-5)
The Kingsmen picked up wins over Monsignor Scanlan and Christ the King, but lost to Eagle Academy (Brooklyn). Nazareth takes on St. Francis Prep Tuesday evening.
Previous rank: 13
14. Nottingham (10-2)
The Bulldogs bounced back with wins over Fayetteville-Manlius and Henninger last week. Nottingham hosts West Genesee on Tuesday.
Previous rank: 15
15. Seton Catholic (12-1)
The Saints recorded an overwhelming win over Oneonta. SCC faces Norwich on Wednesday.
Previous rank: 17
16. Chaminade (14-4)
The Flyers defeated Kellenberg Memorial last Thursday. Chaminade faces St. Mary’s on Tuesday.
Previous rank: 18
17. Smithtown West (14-1)
West notched victories against East Islip and West Babylon. The team goes up against Northport on Wednesday.
Previous rank: 19
18. Pittsford Sutherland (11-0)
The Knights cruised to victories over Brockport and Greece Olympia. Sutherland takes on Greece Odyssey Friday evening.
Previous rank: 20
19. Cardinal Hayes (11-5)
The Cardinals have grabbed three wins since last Monday. Cardinal Hayes hosts St. Raymond on Tuesday.
Previous rank: 22
20. Corning (12-0)
The Hawks finished the previous week with wins over Ithaca and Elmira. Corning goes up against Wellsville on Friday.
Previous rank: 23
21. Staten Island Academy (16-1)
The Tigers suffered their first loss last week. The team faces Avenues of NY on Wednesday.
Previous rank: 21
22. Cooperstown (14-0)
The Hawkeyes beat Utica Academy of Science. Cooperstown faces Hamilton on Tuesday.
Previous rank: 25
23. Christ the King (10-7)
The Royals will look to bounce back from consecutive losses with a home game against Holy Cross on Tuesday.
Previous rank: 14
24. Yorktown (11-0)
The Huskers recently beat Nyack and Fox Lane. Yorktown hosted Lakeland on Monday.
Previous rank: None
25. Edison (17-1)
Edison topped Richmond Hill on Saturday. The team hosts Springfield Gardens on Tuesday.
Previous rank: None
—
Dropped out: Bethlehem (11-3), Banneker (15-3).
Sign Up for High School On SI’s Free Daily Newsletters
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App