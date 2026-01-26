High School

New York High School Boys Basketball Top 25 Rankings – Jan. 26, 2026

Two new teams cracked into this week’s rankings out of the Empire State

Kevin L. Smith

The Tappan Zee boys basketball team competes against Pearl River during the 2025-26 season.
The Tappan Zee boys basketball team competes against Pearl River during the 2025-26 season. / Peter Carr/The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025-26 high school boys basketball regular season is in the final week of January.

High School on SI’s fourth New York boys hoops rankings of the season are here:

1. Archbishop Stepinac (13-4)

The Crusaders beat Mount St. Michael Academy and St. Raymond in the last week. Stepinac hosts Cardinal Hayes on Friday.

Previous rank: 1

2. Westhill (14-0)

The Wolf Pack picked up wins over Phoenix and Jamesville-DeWitt. Westhill faces Bishop Ludden-Grimes on Tuesday.

Previous rank: 2

3. CBA Albany (11-0)

The Brothers cruised to a victory over Troy. CBA hosts Shaker on Tuesday.

Previous rank: 4

4. Eagle Academy (Bronx) (18-3)

The Eagles grabbed two victories in the last week. The team faces Eagle Academy (Brooklyn) on Wednesday.

Previous rank: 5

5. Eagle Academy (Brooklyn) (16-3)

The Eagles topped Nazareth, but dropped a road decision to Long Island Lutheran. The team hosts its Bronx counterpart on Wednesday.

Previous rank: 3

6. Fairport (11-0)

The Red Raiders topped Webster Schroeder on Friday. Fairport goes up against Spencerport on Wednesday.

Previous rank: 7

7. St. Francis Prep (15-3)

The Terriers secured victories over Christ the King and Xaverian. St. Francis hosts Nazareth on Tuesday.

Previous rank: 9

8. Penfield (10-1)

The Patriots beat Rush-Henrietta last week. Penfield faces Webster Thomas on Wednesday.

Previous rank: 10

9. St. John’s Prep (16-2)

The Red Storm fell to Monsignor Farrell, but bounced back with a win over St. Joseph-by-the-Sea. St. John’s will face Salesian on Tuesday.

Previous rank: 6

10. Holy Trinity (16-2)

The Titans lost to St. Anthony’s on Friday. Holy Trinity goes up against St. Dominic this weekend.

Previous rank: 8

11. Tappan Zee (13-0)

The Dutchmen beat Pearl River and Byram Hills last week. Tappan Zee hosts Albertus Magnus on Wednesday.

Previous rank: 12

12. Jefferson (14-7)

The Orange Wave topped St. Raymond, but fell to Lincoln. Jefferson faces Erasmus Hall on Tuesday.

Previous rank: 11

13. Nazareth (14-5)

The Kingsmen picked up wins over Monsignor Scanlan and Christ the King, but lost to Eagle Academy (Brooklyn). Nazareth takes on St. Francis Prep Tuesday evening.

Previous rank: 13

14. Nottingham (10-2)

The Bulldogs bounced back with wins over Fayetteville-Manlius and Henninger last week. Nottingham hosts West Genesee on Tuesday.

Previous rank: 15

15. Seton Catholic (12-1)

The Saints recorded an overwhelming win over Oneonta. SCC faces Norwich on Wednesday.

Previous rank: 17

16. Chaminade (14-4)

The Flyers defeated Kellenberg Memorial last Thursday. Chaminade faces St. Mary’s on Tuesday.

Previous rank: 18

17. Smithtown West (14-1)

West notched victories against East Islip and West Babylon. The team goes up against Northport on Wednesday.

Previous rank: 19

18. Pittsford Sutherland (11-0)

The Knights cruised to victories over Brockport and Greece Olympia. Sutherland takes on Greece Odyssey Friday evening.

Previous rank: 20

19. Cardinal Hayes (11-5)

The Cardinals have grabbed three wins since last Monday. Cardinal Hayes hosts St. Raymond on Tuesday.

Previous rank: 22

20. Corning (12-0)

The Hawks finished the previous week with wins over Ithaca and Elmira. Corning goes up against Wellsville on Friday.

Previous rank: 23

21. Staten Island Academy (16-1)

The Tigers suffered their first loss last week. The team faces Avenues of NY on Wednesday.

Previous rank: 21

22. Cooperstown (14-0)

The Hawkeyes beat Utica Academy of Science. Cooperstown faces Hamilton on Tuesday.

Previous rank: 25

23. Christ the King (10-7)

The Royals will look to bounce back from consecutive losses with a home game against Holy Cross on Tuesday.

Previous rank: 14

24. Yorktown (11-0)

The Huskers recently beat Nyack and Fox Lane. Yorktown hosted Lakeland on Monday.

Previous rank: None

25. Edison (17-1)

Edison topped Richmond Hill on Saturday. The team hosts Springfield Gardens on Tuesday.

Previous rank: None

Dropped out: Bethlehem (11-3), Banneker (15-3).

