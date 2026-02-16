High School

New York High School Boys Basketball Top 25 Rankings – Feb. 16, 2026

Three new teams break into this week’s rankings out of the Empire State

The Eagle Academy (Brooklyn) boys basketball team beat Wings Academy in the PSAL Brooklyn Borough championship game over the weekend.
Playoff time is underway for some leagues and teams in the 2025-26 high school boys basketball season, while others look to wrap up the regular season.

High School on SI’s seventh New York boys hoops rankings of the season are here:

1. Archbishop Stepinac (20-4)

The Crusaders beat Christ the King to cap the regular season. Stepinac will now prepare for the postseason.

Previous rank: 1

2. Westhill (19-0)

The Wolf Pack defeated Liverpool last Monday. Westhill hosts Jordan-Elbridge on Monday.

Previous rank: 2

3. CBA Albany (18-0)

The Brothers knocked off Niskayuna and Bethlehem last week. CBA faces Kingston on Wednesday.

Previous rank: 3

4. Eagle Academy (Brooklyn) (23-3)

The top-seeded Eagles beat Jefferson, 77-46, in the PSAL Brooklyn Borough championship game.

Previous rank: 4

5. Eagle Academy (Bronx) (24-4)

The Eagles overwhelmed Wings Academy with a 79-41 win in the PSAL Bronx Borough title game on Saturday.

Previous rank: 6

6. Penfield (16-1)

The Patriots cruised to an 80-58 win over rival Fairport on Friday. Penfield faces Niagara Falls on Monday.

Previous rank: 7

7. Nazareth (19-6)

The Kingsmen are the top seed in the upcoming CHS Brooklyn-Queens playoffs.

Previous rank: 9

8. St. John’s Prep (20-4)

The Red Storm lost a close game to Christ the King, but still picked up a couple of victories. SJP will now get set for the playoffs.

Previous rank: 8

9. Fairport (16-1)

After suffering their first loss of the season, the Red Raiders host University Prep today.

Previous rank: 5

10. Nottingham (17-2)

The Bulldogs grabbed victories against ITC and Fayetteville-Manlius. Nottingham hosts rival Henninger on Monday.

Previous rank: 12

11. Seton Catholic (17-1)

The Saints cruised to a win over Elmira on Friday. SCC hosts Maine-Endwell on Thursday.

Previous rank: 13

12. St. Francis Prep (18-4)

The Terriers dropped a close loss to Monsignor Scanlan last Tuesday. St. Francis will now prepare for the postseason.

Previous rank: 10

13. Holy Trinity (19-4)

The Titans fell to St. Mary’s Manhasset, but bounced back with a win over St. John the Baptist. Holy Trinity will now prepare for the playoffs.

Previous rank: 11

14. Smithtown West (19-1)

The top-seeded Bulls will face eighth-seeded West Islip in the Suffolk Class AA quarterfinals on Friday.

Previous rank: 15

15. Tappan Zee (18-2)

The Dutchmen notched three victories last week. Tappan Zee will move onto the postseason.

Previous rank: 17

16. Cardinal Hayes (18-7)

The Cardinals beat St. Peter’s in the CHSAA playoffs to advance to the semifinals.

Previous rank: 18

17. Corning (18-0)

The Hawks overwhelmed Wellsville with a 105-71 victory last Tuesday. Corning will get set for the Section IV Class AAA playoffs.

Previous rank: 19

18. Cooperstown (20-0)

The Hawkeyes cruised to a couple of victories. Cooperstown will now prepare for the Class C playoffs.

Previous rank: 20

19. Pittsford Sutherland (17-1)

The Knights fell to rival Mendon last week. Sutherland hosts Honeoye Falls-Lima on Monday.

Previous rank: 16

20. Chaminade (17-6)

The Flyers beat St. Dominic last week. Chaminade faces Kellenberg Memorial on Tuesday.

Previous rank: 22

21. Christ the King (16-9)

The Royals fell to Archbishop Stepinac, but defeated St. John's Prep last week. CTK faces Archbishop Molloy on Monday in the opening round of the CHS Brooklyn-Queens playoffs.

Previous rank: 21

22. Pittsford Mendon (17-1)

Following a big win over rival Sutherland, Mendon will host Brockport on Monday.

Previous rank: 25

23. St. Mary’s Manhasset (17-5)

The Gaels knocked off Kellenberg Memorial on Senior Night. Manhasset goes up against St. John the Baptist on Tuesday.

Previous rank: None

24. East Syracuse Minoa (17-2)

The Spartans recorded wins over Central Square and Corcoran. ESM hosts Baldwinsville on Tuesday at noon.

Previous rank: None

25. Woodlands (18-2)

The Falcons wrapped up the regular season and will now prepare for the Section I Class B playoffs.

Previous rank: None

Dropped out: Jefferson (18-9), Suffern (18-2), South Bronx Prep (23-3).

KEVIN L. SMITH

Kevin L. Smith, a Rochester (NY) native and a graduate of St. Bonaventure University, has been covering high school sports for over a decade. He started out as a freelance sportswriter in 2013. Since then, he’s held sportswriter and editor positions for newspapers in Coudersport (PA), Sayre (PA) and Oswego (NY). Smith currently covers high school sports in the Greater Syracuse Area for syracuse.com | Post-Standard, a position he’s held since 2021. You can follow him on social media @KevLSmittie. Story ideas can be sent to KLSFreelancing@outlook.com.

