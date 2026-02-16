New York High School Boys Basketball Top 25 Rankings – Feb. 16, 2026
Playoff time is underway for some leagues and teams in the 2025-26 high school boys basketball season, while others look to wrap up the regular season.
High School on SI’s seventh New York boys hoops rankings of the season are here:
1. Archbishop Stepinac (20-4)
The Crusaders beat Christ the King to cap the regular season. Stepinac will now prepare for the postseason.
Previous rank: 1
2. Westhill (19-0)
The Wolf Pack defeated Liverpool last Monday. Westhill hosts Jordan-Elbridge on Monday.
Previous rank: 2
3. CBA Albany (18-0)
The Brothers knocked off Niskayuna and Bethlehem last week. CBA faces Kingston on Wednesday.
Previous rank: 3
4. Eagle Academy (Brooklyn) (23-3)
The top-seeded Eagles beat Jefferson, 77-46, in the PSAL Brooklyn Borough championship game.
Previous rank: 4
5. Eagle Academy (Bronx) (24-4)
The Eagles overwhelmed Wings Academy with a 79-41 win in the PSAL Bronx Borough title game on Saturday.
Previous rank: 6
6. Penfield (16-1)
The Patriots cruised to an 80-58 win over rival Fairport on Friday. Penfield faces Niagara Falls on Monday.
Previous rank: 7
7. Nazareth (19-6)
The Kingsmen are the top seed in the upcoming CHS Brooklyn-Queens playoffs.
Previous rank: 9
8. St. John’s Prep (20-4)
The Red Storm lost a close game to Christ the King, but still picked up a couple of victories. SJP will now get set for the playoffs.
Previous rank: 8
9. Fairport (16-1)
After suffering their first loss of the season, the Red Raiders host University Prep today.
Previous rank: 5
10. Nottingham (17-2)
The Bulldogs grabbed victories against ITC and Fayetteville-Manlius. Nottingham hosts rival Henninger on Monday.
Previous rank: 12
11. Seton Catholic (17-1)
The Saints cruised to a win over Elmira on Friday. SCC hosts Maine-Endwell on Thursday.
Previous rank: 13
12. St. Francis Prep (18-4)
The Terriers dropped a close loss to Monsignor Scanlan last Tuesday. St. Francis will now prepare for the postseason.
Previous rank: 10
13. Holy Trinity (19-4)
The Titans fell to St. Mary’s Manhasset, but bounced back with a win over St. John the Baptist. Holy Trinity will now prepare for the playoffs.
Previous rank: 11
14. Smithtown West (19-1)
The top-seeded Bulls will face eighth-seeded West Islip in the Suffolk Class AA quarterfinals on Friday.
Previous rank: 15
15. Tappan Zee (18-2)
The Dutchmen notched three victories last week. Tappan Zee will move onto the postseason.
Previous rank: 17
16. Cardinal Hayes (18-7)
The Cardinals beat St. Peter’s in the CHSAA playoffs to advance to the semifinals.
Previous rank: 18
17. Corning (18-0)
The Hawks overwhelmed Wellsville with a 105-71 victory last Tuesday. Corning will get set for the Section IV Class AAA playoffs.
Previous rank: 19
18. Cooperstown (20-0)
The Hawkeyes cruised to a couple of victories. Cooperstown will now prepare for the Class C playoffs.
Previous rank: 20
19. Pittsford Sutherland (17-1)
The Knights fell to rival Mendon last week. Sutherland hosts Honeoye Falls-Lima on Monday.
Previous rank: 16
20. Chaminade (17-6)
The Flyers beat St. Dominic last week. Chaminade faces Kellenberg Memorial on Tuesday.
Previous rank: 22
21. Christ the King (16-9)
The Royals fell to Archbishop Stepinac, but defeated St. John's Prep last week. CTK faces Archbishop Molloy on Monday in the opening round of the CHS Brooklyn-Queens playoffs.
Previous rank: 21
22. Pittsford Mendon (17-1)
Following a big win over rival Sutherland, Mendon will host Brockport on Monday.
Previous rank: 25
23. St. Mary’s Manhasset (17-5)
The Gaels knocked off Kellenberg Memorial on Senior Night. Manhasset goes up against St. John the Baptist on Tuesday.
Previous rank: None
24. East Syracuse Minoa (17-2)
The Spartans recorded wins over Central Square and Corcoran. ESM hosts Baldwinsville on Tuesday at noon.
Previous rank: None
25. Woodlands (18-2)
The Falcons wrapped up the regular season and will now prepare for the Section I Class B playoffs.
Previous rank: None
—
Dropped out: Jefferson (18-9), Suffern (18-2), South Bronx Prep (23-3).
