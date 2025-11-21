High School

New York High School Football Schedule & Scores - November 21, 2025

Get New York schedules and scores as the 2025 New York high school football season continues on Friday, November 21

Spencer Swaim

Somers' Bret Kennedy (19) takes an interception down to the 2-yard line against Whitesboro during the Class A NYSPHSAA football championship at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York Dec. 6, 2024.
Somers' Bret Kennedy (19) takes an interception down to the 2-yard line against Whitesboro during the Class A NYSPHSAA football championship at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York Dec. 6, 2024.

There are seven playoff games scheduled across New York on Friday, November 21. You can follow every game on our New York High School Football Scoreboard.

New York High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, November 21

Spencer Swaim manages data operations at SBLive sports. He joined the SBLive staff upon graduation from Carroll College where he ran Track and Cross Country. He currently serves as an assistant coach for Track and Cross Country at Bishop Kelly high school in Boise, ID.

