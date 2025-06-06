High School

New York high school football: St. Anthony's releases 2025 schedule

The Friars have a full10-game regular season schedule, which includes five notable contests against McDonogh (Maryland), Cardinal Hayes, Chaminade, Don Bosco Prep (New Jersey) and Archbishop Stepinac

Andy Villamarzo

St. Anthony's Friars announced their 2025 schedule on Friday
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Empire State and High School On SI New York will share these as we see them.

Recently, the St. Anthony's Friars announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Friars will play a full 10-game regular season schedule, including five notable contests against McDonogh (Maryland), Cardinal Hayes, Chaminade, Don Bosco Prep (New Jersey) and Archbishop Stepinac .

Among other teams on the Friars schedule are Fordam Prep, Iona Prep, Kellenberg, Monsignor Farrell and at home against Uprep Charter Rochester.

Below is the Friars 2025 regular season schedule, with official dates and game times all set.

2025 ST. ANTHONY'S FRIARS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 29: at McDonough (Maryland) in Wilmington, Delaware, 12 p.m.

Sep. 6: vs. Uprep Charter Rochester, 1:30 p.m.

Sep. 13: vs. Don Bosco Prep (New Jersey), 7 p.m.

Sep. 20: vs. Kellenburg, 7 p.m.

Sep. 27: vs. Monsignor Farrell, 7 p.m.

Oct. 3: vs. Iona Prep, 7 p.m.

Oct. 10: vs. Cardinal Hayes

Oct. 18: at Chaminade, 1:30 p.m.

Oct. 25: at Archbishop Stepanic, 1:30 p.m.

Oct. 31: at Fordam Prep, 7 p.m.

