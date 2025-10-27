New York High School Football Top 25 State Rankings — Oct. 27, 2025
Some leagues in New York high school football have entered the postseason, while others wrap up their regular season this weekend.
High School on SI’s sixth week of rankings out of the Empire State are here:
1. CBA Syracuse (8-0)
The Brothers squeezed out a 21-20 win over Cicero-North Syracuse on a last-second field goal. CBA will face either Utica Proctor or West Genesee in the Section III Class AA semifinals on Nov. 7.
Previous rank: 1
2. Monsignor Farrell (7-1)
The Lions took down St. Joseph-by-the-Sea, 28-6. Monsignor Farrell caps its regular season with a home game against Cardinal Hayes this weekend.
Previous rank: 2
3. Iona Prep (7-1)
The Gaels bounced back with a 47-13 victory over Kellenberg Memorial. Iona hosts Archbishop Stepinac on Saturday.
Previous rank: 3
4. Garden City (7-0)
The Trojans increased their win streak to 61 games over the weekend. Garden City is now one win away from tying the state record for most consecutive wins overall. The team faces New Hyde Park Memorial on Saturday.
Previous rank: 4
5. Rye (8-0)
The Garnets topped rival Harrison by a 49-28 score. Rye will now prepare for the Section I Class A playoffs.
Previous rank: 5
6. Somers (6-2)
The Tuskers cruised to a 51-13 win over Lakeland. Somers will now be on the hunt for its fourth-consecutive state title.
Previous rank: 8
7. St. Francis (7-1)
The Red Raiders edged McDowell, 35-28. St. Francis hosts Canisius on Saturday.
Previous rank: 9
8. St. Anthony’s (5-4)
The Friars knocked off Archbishop Stepinac over the weekend. St. Anthony’s will face Fordham Prep on Friday.
Previous rank: 10
9. Chaminade (5-4)
The Flyers slipped past Cardinal Hayes, 21-18. Chaminade takes on Kellenberg Memorial this weekend.
Previous rank: 11
10. Tottenville (8-0)
The Pirates won 27-6 over Eagle Academy II. Tottenville hosts Kennedy on Sunday.
Previous rank: 12
11. Erasmus Hall (5-2)
The Dutchmen beat Curtis, 35-19. The team faces Wagner on Friday.
Previous rank: 15
12. Sayville (7-0)
The Golden Flashes won 28-14 over East Hampton-Bridgehampton-Pierson. Sayville takes on West Islip this weekend.
Previous rank: 13
13. Massapequa (7-0)
The Chiefs topped Syosset, 42-7. Massapequa goes up against Herricks/Wheatley this weekend.
Previous rank: 16
14. Curtis (7-1)
After dropping a 35-19 decision to Erasmus Hall, the Warriors will look to bounce back against DeWitt Clinton on Thursday.
Previous rank: 6
15. Archbishop Stepinac (6-3)
The Crusaders will look to shake off a loss to St. Anthony’s with a matchup against Iona Prep on Saturday.
Previous rank: 7
16. William Floyd (7-0)
The Colonials blanked Bay Shore, 42-0. William Floyd hosts Walt Whitman on Saturday.
Previous rank: 14
17. Canisius (5-3)
The Crusaders won 42-21 over Huron Heights (Ontario). Canisius is set to take on St. Francis this Saturday.
Previous rank: 17
18. Ward Melville (6-1)
The Patriots topped Brentwood, 42-20. The team hosts Sachem East on Friday.
Previous rank: 18
19. CBA Albany (6-2)
The Brothers overwhelmed Albany HS with a 61-8 victory. CBA faces Colonie on Saturday.
Previous rank: 19
20. Monroe (8-0)
The Red Jackets buzzed to a 36-2 win over Bishop Timon-St. Jude. Monroe will now prepare for the Section V Class B playoffs.
Previous rank: 21
21. Liverpool (7-1)
The Legends shut out West Genesee, 51-0, to bounce back from a loss to CBA Syracuse. Liverpool hosts Baldwinsville in the Section III Class AA quarterfinals on Thursday.
Previous rank: 22
22. Farmingdale (6-1)
The Dalers defeated Port Washington, 28-18. Farmingdale is now set for the postseason.
Previous rank: 23
23. Bennett (7-1)
The Tigers recorded a 24-7 victory over Orchard Park. Bennett will now prepare for the Section VI Class AA playoffs.
Previous rank: 24
24. Niskayuna (7-1)
The Silver Warriors cruised to a 54-6 win over Columbia. The team hosts South Glens Falls in the opening round of the Section II Class A playoffs.
Previous rank: 25
25. Port Jervis (7-1)
The Raiders suffered their first loss of the season at the hands of Minisink Valley. Port Jervis faces Red Hook on Saturday.
Previous rank: 20
Dropped out: None.