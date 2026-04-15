New York High School Girls Lacrosse Top 15 Rankings – April 15, 2026
The girls lacrosse season continues to roll on.
High School on SI’s second New York girls lacrosse rankings of the 2026 season are here:
1. St. Anthony’s (4-1)
After losing to Darien (CT), the top-ranked team in the country, the Friars bounced back with a win over IMG Academy. St. Anthony’s will host Kellenberg Memorial on Wednesday.
Previous rank: 1
2. Sayville (6-0)
The Golden Flashes picked two victories last week to extend their undefeated run. Sayville will host Islip on Wednesday.
Previous rank: 2
3. Nyack (2-0)
Nyack cruised to a win over Nanuet last week. Nyack will host Tappan Zee on Wednesday.
Previous rank: 3
4. Manhasset (8-0)
Manhasset is coming off a win over Port Washington on Tuesday. Manhasset faces South Side on Tuesday.
Previous rank: 4
5. Garden City (7-1)
The Trojans beat IMG Academy on Sunday, but fell to Darien (CT) on Tuesday. Garden City goes up against Wantagh on Friday.
Previous rank: 5
6. Bayport-Blue Point (3-1)
The Phantoms grabbed a win over Comsewogue on Saturday. BBP will host East Islip on Wednesday.
Previous rank: 6
7. Suffern (5-0)
The Mounties beat North Rockland, 16-7. Suffern faces Warwick on Thursday.
Previous rank: 7
8. Cold Spring Harbor (5-1)
The Seahawks grabbed an 18-4 win over Syosset on Tuesday. CSH hosts Farmingdale on Friday.
Previous rank: 8
9. Victor (3-2)
The Blue Devils have recently picked up back-to-back wins. Victor goes up against Honeoye Falls-Lima on Tuesday.
Previous rank: 15
10. Ward Melville (5-1)
The Patriots secured a victory over Longwood on Tuesday. Ward Melville faces Half Hollow Hills on Thursday.
Previous rank: 11
11. Irondequoit (5-0)
The Eagles grabbed three more wins to bulk their undefeated record. Irondequoit will host Rush-Henrietta on Wednesday.
Previous rank: 12
12. South Jefferson (4-0)
The Spartans took home a win over General Brown on Tuesday. South Jefferson takes on Indian River Friday afternoon.
Previous rank: 13
13. Northport (5-0)
The Tigers beat Commack on Tuesday. Northport faces Middle Country on Thursday.
Previous rank: None
14. Penfield (3-2)
After an 0-2 start to the season, the Patriots have won three in a row. Penfield takes on Canandaigua Thursday evening.
Previous rank: None
15. Pittsford (3-1)
The Panthers beat Bethlehem last week, but lost to Penfield on Monday. Pittsford will face Webster Thomas on Wednesday.
Previous rank: 9
Dropped out: Rye (2-3).
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Kevin L. Smith, a Rochester (NY) native and a graduate of St. Bonaventure University, has been covering high school sports for over a decade. He started out as a freelance sportswriter in 2013. Since then, he’s held sportswriter and editor positions for newspapers in Coudersport (PA), Sayre (PA) and Oswego (NY). Smith currently covers high school sports in the Greater Syracuse Area for syracuse.com | Post-Standard, a position he’s held since 2021. You can follow him on social media @KevLSmittie. Story ideas can be sent to KLSFreelancing@outlook.com.Follow KevLSmittie