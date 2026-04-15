New York High School Girls Lacrosse Top 15 Rankings – April 15, 2026

The girls lacrosse season continues to roll on.

High School on SI’s second New York girls lacrosse rankings of the 2026 season are here:

After losing to Darien (CT), the top-ranked team in the country, the Friars bounced back with a win over IMG Academy. St. Anthony’s will host Kellenberg Memorial on Wednesday.

Previous rank: 1

The Golden Flashes picked two victories last week to extend their undefeated run. Sayville will host Islip on Wednesday.

Previous rank: 2

Nyack cruised to a win over Nanuet last week. Nyack will host Tappan Zee on Wednesday.

Previous rank: 3

Manhasset is coming off a win over Port Washington on Tuesday. Manhasset faces South Side on Tuesday.

Previous rank: 4

The Trojans beat IMG Academy on Sunday, but fell to Darien (CT) on Tuesday. Garden City goes up against Wantagh on Friday.

Previous rank: 5

The Phantoms grabbed a win over Comsewogue on Saturday. BBP will host East Islip on Wednesday.

Previous rank: 6

The Mounties beat North Rockland, 16-7. Suffern faces Warwick on Thursday.

Previous rank: 7

The Seahawks grabbed an 18-4 win over Syosset on Tuesday. CSH hosts Farmingdale on Friday.

Previous rank: 8

The Blue Devils have recently picked up back-to-back wins. Victor goes up against Honeoye Falls-Lima on Tuesday.

Previous rank: 15

The Patriots secured a victory over Longwood on Tuesday. Ward Melville faces Half Hollow Hills on Thursday.

Previous rank: 11

The Eagles grabbed three more wins to bulk their undefeated record. Irondequoit will host Rush-Henrietta on Wednesday.

Previous rank: 12

The Spartans took home a win over General Brown on Tuesday. South Jefferson takes on Indian River Friday afternoon.

Previous rank: 13

The Tigers beat Commack on Tuesday. Northport faces Middle Country on Thursday.

Previous rank: None

After an 0-2 start to the season, the Patriots have won three in a row. Penfield takes on Canandaigua Thursday evening.

Previous rank: None

The Panthers beat Bethlehem last week, but lost to Penfield on Monday. Pittsford will face Webster Thomas on Wednesday.

Previous rank: 9

Dropped out: Rye (2-3).

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