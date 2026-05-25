Vote: Who Should be High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week? (5/25/2026)

Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.

Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.

Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week for May 18-24. Voting closes on Sunday, May 31 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week post.

The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.

Congratulations to Brooks Barker of Salem Hills (Utah) soccer for winning last week’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week poll. Barker netted consecutive hat tricks in the Class 5A state second round and quarterfinals.

Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com

High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week nominees

1. Logan Abrams, sr., Cary-Grove (Illinois) track

Abrams earned gold medals in the shot put (66 feet, 1.5 inches) and the discus (190-5) at the Class 3A Antioch Sectional. Both marks were personal records for the Illinois State commit, and Abrams’ shot put mark ranks eighth nationally this season.

2. Sam Bent, sr., Essex (Vermont) baseball

Bent struck out 13 and surrendered just one hit in a 5-0 shutout of Mount Mansfield Union.

3. James Clark, sr., St. John Bosco (California) baseball

Clark, a Duke signee, homered twice in a 5-2 Division I Southern Section quarterfinal victory over La Mirada.

4. Jake Escalante, sr., Soquel (California) baseball

Escalante, a Cal State Fullerton signee, threw a one-hitter as Soquel shut out Saint Ignatius, 6-0, in a Central Coast Section Division I quarterfinal.

5. Dylan Forsgren, sr., Skyridge (Utah) lacrosse

Forsgren netted four goals as Skyridge snapped Corner Canyon’s five-year run as state champion with a 12-11 victory in the Class 6A title game.

6. Bode Gaggero, sr., American Fork (Utah) baseball

Gaggero homered twice as American Fork defended its Class 6A state title with a 5-3 victory over Skyridge.

7. CJ Hansford, sr., Lake Travis (Texas) baseball

Hansford fanned 11 in six three-hit innings as Lake Travis clinched a Class 6A Division I regional final series against Cedar Ridge with a 4-0 shutout.

8. Holder McAlpin, jr., Mize (Mississippi) baseball

McAlpin struck out nine and didn’t allow a hit as Mize blanked East Webster in Game 1 of the Class 2A championship series, 3-0. Teammate Trey Myers then threw a five-hitter to clinch the state title.

9. Drayton Mitchell, sr., Calallen (Texas) baseball

Mitchell hit for the cycle and finished 4 for 4 with three RBIs and three runs scored in an 11-1 victory over Davenport. Calallen swept the Class 4A Division I regional final series.

10. Lizandro Perez, sr., Rutgers Prep (New Jersey) baseball

Perez, a Seton Hall signee, fired six no-hit innings with 16 strikeouts in an 11-0 shutout of Phillipsburg.

11. Jack Postma, so., Barrington (Illinois) baseball

Postma threw a no-hitter to lead Barrington to a 5-1 Mid-Suburban League title game win over Prospect. The sophomore struck out six, walked two and plunked two.

12. Ethan Reed, sr., Southern Columbia (Pennsylvania) track

Reed captured the Class 2A javelin title with a top throw of 219-2, the second-best mark in 2A history and the fourth-best toss in the U.S. this year.

13. Dylan Rowell, sr., Anacortes (Washington) track

Rowell won the 1,600 meters (4 minutes, 3.1 seconds) and 3,200 (8:49.56) at the Class 2A District 1 championships, breaking his own meet record in both events. The Gonzaga signee’s 1,600 time ranks sixth in the country this spring.

14. Carter Smith, sr., Mifflin County (Pennsylvania) track

Smith captured his second straight Class 3A state title in the 1,600 with a time of 4:02.63, the fifth-fastest time nationally this season. Smith is an Oklahoma State signee.

15. Patrick Stevenson, sr., Lone Peak (Utah) soccer

Stevenson netted a hat trick as Lone Peak captured its first state title in 21 years with a 3-1 victory over Farmington in the Class 6A state championship match.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

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-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports

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