New York natives competing in NCAA Men's Tournament’s Sweet 16
The NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament enters the Sweet 16 on Thursday and Friday.
A handful of former high school boys basketball players from New York State are still playing in the tournament with their respective teams.
Below is a list of five players still playing in the tourney as it winds down toward the national championship game. See which former New York boys basketball players will appear in the Sweet 16:
Tobe Awaka, Arizona
Forward, 6-8, Junior
Cardinal Hayes HS
Awaka, a Poughkeepsie native, is averaging 8.2 points and 8.0 rebounds through 36 games for the Wildcats. He also has a total of 21 blocks and 16 steals so far.
Awaka was the 2022 Gatorade New York Player of the Year at Cardinal Hayes High School. In that season, he averaged 19.2 points and 13.9 rebounds per game for the Cardinals.
Boogie Fland, Arkansas
Guard, 6-2, Freshman
Archbishop Stepinac HS
Through 20 games for the Razorbacks, Fland is averaging 14.2 points and has collected 31 steals.
A native of The Bronx, Fland received McDonald’s All-American, Jordan Brand Classic and USA Basketball Nike Hoop Summit and Junior National Selection recognition. Fland was also voted as BCANY’s Mr. New York Basketball.
Fland averaged 19.3 points, 6.6 boards, 3.6 assists and 2.4 steals per game in his final season for Archbishop Stepinac. Fland and the Crusaders won the first-ever PSAL vs. CHSAA title in 2024.
Koby Brea, Kentucky
Guard, 6-7, Graduate Student
Monsignor Scanlan HS
Brea, a native of Washington Heights, is averaging 11.8 points and has 17 steals and 11 blocks through 35 games for the Wildcats.
Prior to Kentucky, Brea played three seasons at Dayton of the Atlantic 10 Conference. He was named the A-10 sixth man of the year during the 2023-24 for the Flyers.
Brea averaged 20.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game in his senior campaign for Monsignor Scanlan. Brea guided the Crusaders to a final four appearance in the Class AA New York Catholic High School Association tournament for the first time in school history.
Roddy Gayle Jr., Michigan
Guard, 6-5, Junior
Lewiston-Porter HS
A native of Niagara Falls, Gayle played two-and-a-half seasons for Lewiston-Porter High School in Youngstown before he finished his career at Wasatch Academy in Utah.
Gayle averaged 22.0 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game as a freshman for the Lancers in the 2018-19 season. In his sophomore campaign, he surpassed 1,000 career points and averaged 25.6 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists a game.
Before joining the Wolverines, Gayle played a few seasons at Ohio State. Through 35 games, Gayle is averaging 9.9 points and 3.5 assists with 28 compiled steals for Michigan.
Howard Eisley Jr., Michigan
Guard, 6-0, Freshman
Archbishop Stepinac HS
The son of 12-year NBA veteran Howard Eisley, the New York City native played three seasons at Archbishop Stepinac.
Eisley Jr. – an efficient sixth man in high school, was part of Crusader squads that won multiple CHSAA Class AA titles, including the crown in the CHSAA vs. PSAL championship game.
Other notable players
- Mouhamed Dioubate, a 6-7 sophomore forward for Alabama, is a Queens native but played at the Putnam Science Academy in Connecticut. He won the National Prep Championship title with the Mustangs.
- Jaden Bradley, a 6-3 junior guard for Arizona, is a Rochester native but played at the Cannon School (Charlotte, N.C.) and IMG Academy. A 2020 North Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year, Bradley also played one season for the Crimson Tide.
- Jaylen Murray, a 5-11 senior guard for Ole Miss, is a Bronx native but mainly played at PSA after two seasons at Cardinal Hayes.
- Harrison Hochberg, a 6-7 sophomore forward for Michigan, is a New York City native. However, he played at Cushing Academy and The Fessenden School in Massachusetts, and Suffield Academy in Connecticut. Hochberg did play with NY Renaissance on the Nike EYBL circuit.
Kentucky’s Ansley Almonor, a Spring Valley (NY) native – and Tennessee's Zaiki Zeigler, a Bronx native, are mentioned here in 10 former New Jersey high school stars competing in NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16.
