Montverde Academy's Cooper Flagg and Robert Wright face off in NCAA Tournament
In the recent round of 32 matchups between No. 1-seeded Duke and No. 9-seed Baylor, two former teammates of Montverde Academy shared the court - this time on opposing teams.
Robert O. Wright III of Baylor and Cooper Flagg of Duke, respectively, were both highly recruited coming out of Montverde. In the round of 32 on Mar. 23, 2025, Baylor and Duke met each other in the second round both winning their first-round matchup
Now matching up on the biggest floor of their young careers, both players played exceptionally well. Wright is the starting point guard for the Baylor Bears and averaged 11.5 points per game and led the team in assists with 4.3 a game.
Flagg on the other hand, led Duke in every major category. He averaged 18.7 points per game, 7.5 rebounds per game, 4.1 assists per game, 1.5 steals per game, and 1.3 blocks per game.
In their recent matchup in the tournament, Wright had 11 points, 3 assists, and 2 rebounds. Flagg had 18 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists and came out with the 89-66 victory.
In their freshmen seasons in college, Flagg won ACC players of the year and Wright was named to the BIG 12 all-freshman team.
Rewind to their high school days, Wright and Flagg started for Montverde and led them to win the Chipotle National Championship.
