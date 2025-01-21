New York Sophomore Notches His 2,000th High School Basketball Point
Potsdam's Ian VanWagner finished with 23 in win over Beekmantown
Ian VanWagner, a sophomore for the Potsdam boys basketball team in New York, recorded an illustrious milestone on Monday.
VanWagner recorded his 2,000th-career point in the Sandstoners’ 50-34 win over Beekmantown. The sophomore standout finished with 23 points on the night.
VanWagner is now one of more than 20 boys basketball players in NYSPHSAA history to have 2,000-or-more points in their careers. According to the Potsdam athletic department, VanWagner is 30 points away from tying the Section X record.
The Sandstoners (11-2) host Massena at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.
