High School

New York Sophomore Notches His 2,000th High School Basketball Point

Potsdam's Ian VanWagner finished with 23 in win over Beekmantown

Kevin L. Smith

Potsdam (New York) sophomore Ian VanWagner scored his 2,000th career point on Monday.
Potsdam (New York) sophomore Ian VanWagner scored his 2,000th career point on Monday. / Potsdam Boys Basketball Instagram

Ian VanWagner, a sophomore for the Potsdam boys basketball team in New York, recorded an illustrious milestone on Monday.

VanWagner recorded his 2,000th-career point in the Sandstoners’ 50-34 win over Beekmantown. The sophomore standout finished with 23 points on the night.

VanWagner is now one of more than 20 boys basketball players in NYSPHSAA history to have 2,000-or-more points in their careers. According to the Potsdam athletic department, VanWagner is 30 points away from tying the Section X record.

The Sandstoners (11-2) host Massena at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

Published
Kevin L. Smith
KEVIN L. SMITH

Kevin L. Smith, a native of Rochester (NY), has been covering high school sports for over a decade. He started out as a freelance sports writer in 2013. Since then, he’s held sports writer and editor positions for newspapers in Coudersport and Sayre (PA) and Oswego (NY). Smith currently covers high school sports in the Greater Syracuse Area for syracuse.com, a position he’s held since 2021.

Home/New York