NXT LVL Soccer Showcase: Day 1 Results
COLONIE, N.Y. – The three-day NXT LVL Soccer Showcase kicked off Friday with five matches at Afrim’s Sports Park, and the favorites won the day.
Northwood School (N.Y.), ranked No. 5 in the most recent High School On SI Prep Top 15 rankings, defeated Combine Academy (N.C.) 3-0, and No. 11 South Kent School (Conn.) used a late flurry to put ahead FC Florida Prep (Fla.) 3-0. Telmo Reino Perez scored all three South Kent School goals.
Here are the day’s results:
Northwood School (N.Y.) 3, Combine Academy (N.C.) 0: Goals – N: Andrea Castro 2, Thiago Cesar.
South Kent School (Conn.) 3, FC Florida Prep (Fla.) 0: Goals - SKS: Telmo Reino Perez 3.
Hoosac School (N.Y.) 3, Bridgton Academy (Maine) 1: Goals - H: Vukasin Ivanovic, Lazar Vucicevic, David Germain. BA: Matthew Honekamp.
St. Andrew’s School (R.I.) 3, South Kent School U17s (Conn.) 2: Goals - SA: Alejandro Rosa, Matheus Porto, Juan Diego Rodriguez Olmos. SKS: Ish Caillende 2.
FC Florida Prep U17s (Fla.) 2, Northwood School U17s (N.Y.) 1.