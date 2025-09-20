High School

NXT LVL Soccer Showcase: Day 1 Results

Nationally ranked Northwood, South Kent School win openers

Sheldon Shealer

Northwood School (N.Y.) senior Thiago Cesar (right) lines up a shot in the team's 3-0 win over Combine Academy (N.C.) on Friday.
Northwood School (N.Y.) senior Thiago Cesar (right) lines up a shot in the team's 3-0 win over Combine Academy (N.C.) on Friday. / Jacon Slagel

COLONIE, N.Y. – The three-day NXT LVL Soccer Showcase kicked off Friday with five matches at Afrim’s Sports Park, and the favorites won the day.

Northwood School (N.Y.), ranked No. 5 in the most recent High School On SI Prep Top 15 rankings, defeated Combine Academy (N.C.) 3-0, and No. 11 South Kent School (Conn.) used a late flurry to put ahead FC Florida Prep (Fla.) 3-0. Telmo Reino Perez scored all three South Kent School goals. 

Here are the day’s results: 

Northwood School (N.Y.) 3, Combine Academy (N.C.) 0: Goals – N: Andrea Castro 2, Thiago Cesar.

South Kent School (Conn.) 3, FC Florida Prep (Fla.) 0: Goals - SKS: Telmo Reino Perez 3.

Hoosac School (N.Y.) 3, Bridgton Academy (Maine) 1: Goals - H: Vukasin Ivanovic, Lazar Vucicevic, David Germain. BA: Matthew Honekamp.

St. Andrew’s School (R.I.) 3, South Kent School U17s (Conn.) 2: Goals - SA: Alejandro Rosa, Matheus Porto, Juan Diego Rodriguez Olmos. SKS: Ish Caillende 2.

FC Florida Prep U17s (Fla.) 2, Northwood School U17s (N.Y.) 1. 

