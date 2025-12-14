Tennessee's Got Talent!
With the Tennessee high school football season planted firmly in the rearview, High School on SI writer Jay Pace reflects on a memorable 2025 season. The best coaches. The best players. The best performances–you get the idea.
MVP
Jared Curtis QB Nashville Christian
One of the most decorated players in state history, Curtis is an easy choice for MVP. A four-year starter at QB, Curtis capped his stellar career, leading Nashville Christian to a second-consecutive Division II-A state championship. Curtis finished his brilliant career by passing for more than 9,500 yards and 128 touchdowns, and rushing for more than 2,100 yards and 48 touchdowns.
Offensive Player of the Year
David Gabriel Georges RB The Baylor School
Described as a generational talent, The Baylor School’s David Gabriel Georges won his second straight Mr. Football Award after yet another monster year. A big, powerful runner, DGG rushed for more than 1,700 yards and 25 touchdowns on 134 carries in helping Baylor to a perfect 12-0 record and a Division II-AAA state championship.
Defensive Players of the Year
Ashton Martin LB Marion Co.
A multi-year contributor on both sides of the ball for Marion Co., Martin recorded a state-leading 19 sacks in 2025.
Kylan Simmons DB Memphis Business Academy
Simmons, who is at the forefront of the state’s youth movement, led a stingy MBA defense that pitched four shutouts in 2025. Simmons, a 5-foot-5 freshman, is a ball-hawking defensive standout who led the state with nine interceptions.
Best Individual Performance of the Year
Andre Adams QB Antioch
While there were a number of great individual performances in the 2025 season, it's hard to argue against Andre Adams' record-setting performance in a 54-40 win over Centennial. Adams passed and ran his way to a new single game state record, piling up 714 yards of offense and 6 touchdowns.
Underclassmen of the Year
Graham Simpson QB Westview
The sophomore sensation led his Westview team to a perfect 15-0 record and a Class 3A state championship. His finest hour came in the most important game of the season against Gatlinburg-Pittman in The Blue Cross Bowl Class 3A championship game. Simpson passed for a state record 566 yards and 7 touchdowns 62-21 win.
Newcomer of the Year
Maddox Porter WR Battle Ground Academy
A key cog in Coach Bobby Benley’s offense, Porter is poised to become a standout talent. In his very first season of varsity action, Porter finished with 179 receptions for 1,517 yards and 29 total touchdowns. As broadcaster Larry Munson once said., “Oh my God, he’s just a freshman.”
Coach of the Year
Division I
Charles Rathbone Page High School
While there were a number of deserving candidates in line for High School on SI’s 2025 Tennessee Coach of the Year, Charles Rathbone was the logical choice. The Patriots vanquished their championship game demons, knocking off defending champ Sevier Co. 21-14 in the Blue Cross Bowl 5A championship game. Page had lost four consecutive championship games prior to this year’s Blue Cross Bowl rematch. While no one could argue with Rathbone’s unparalleled success as the Patriots head coach, some had questioned whether or not he could win the big game. In 2025, Charles Rathbone answered those questions loud and clear.
Coach of the Year
Division II
Erik Kimrey The Baylor School
Kimrey guided Baylor to its first undefeated season since 1973. The Red Raiders capped off a memorable 2025 campaign with a thrilling, come-from-behind win over perennial power Brentwood Academy in the Division II-AAA championship game.