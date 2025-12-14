High School

Tennessee's Got Talent!

The Best of the 2025 Tennessee High School Football season

Jay Pace

Page coach Charles Rathbone watches from the sidelines during a high school football game against Green Hill Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in Mt. Juliet, Tenn.
Page coach Charles Rathbone watches from the sidelines during a high school football game against Green Hill Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in Mt. Juliet, Tenn. / Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the Tennessee high school football season planted firmly in the rearview, High School on SI writer Jay Pace reflects on a memorable 2025 season. The best coaches. The best players. The best performances–you get the idea. 

MVP

Jared Curtis                      QB      Nashville Christian

One of the most decorated players in state history, Curtis is an easy choice for MVP. A four-year starter at QB, Curtis capped his stellar career, leading Nashville Christian to a second-consecutive Division II-A state championship. Curtis finished his brilliant career by passing for more than 9,500 yards and 128 touchdowns, and rushing for more than 2,100 yards and 48 touchdowns. 

Offensive Player of the Year

David Gabriel Georges     RB     The Baylor School

Described as a generational talent, The Baylor School’s David Gabriel Georges won his second straight Mr. Football Award after yet another monster year. A big, powerful runner, DGG rushed for more than 1,700 yards and 25 touchdowns on 134 carries in helping Baylor to a perfect 12-0 record and a Division II-AAA state championship.

Defensive Players of the Year

Ashton Martin                    LB     Marion Co.

A multi-year contributor on both sides of the ball for Marion Co., Martin recorded a state-leading 19 sacks in 2025. 

Kylan Simmons                  DB     Memphis Business Academy

Simmons, who is at the forefront of the state’s youth movement, led a stingy MBA defense that pitched four shutouts in 2025. Simmons, a 5-foot-5 freshman, is a ball-hawking defensive standout who led the state with nine interceptions.

Best Individual Performance of the Year

Andre Adams                     QB     Antioch 

While there were a number of great individual performances in the 2025 season, it's hard to argue against Andre Adams' record-setting performance in a 54-40 win over Centennial. Adams passed and ran his way to a new single game state record, piling up 714 yards of offense and 6 touchdowns.

Underclassmen of the Year

Graham Simpson     QB     Westview

The sophomore sensation led his Westview team to a perfect 15-0 record and a Class 3A state championship. His finest hour came in the most important game of the season against Gatlinburg-Pittman in The Blue Cross Bowl Class 3A championship game. Simpson passed for a state record 566 yards and 7 touchdowns 62-21 win. 

Newcomer of the Year

Maddox Porter         WR      Battle Ground Academy

A key cog in Coach Bobby Benley’s offense, Porter is poised to become a standout talent. In his very first season of varsity action, Porter finished with 179 receptions for 1,517 yards and 29 total touchdowns. As  broadcaster Larry Munson once said., “Oh my God, he’s just a freshman.”

Coach of the Year

Division I

Charles Rathbone     Page High School

While there were a number of deserving candidates in line for High School on SI’s 2025 Tennessee Coach of the Year, Charles Rathbone was the logical choice. The Patriots vanquished their championship game demons, knocking off defending champ Sevier Co. 21-14 in the Blue Cross Bowl 5A championship game. Page had lost four consecutive championship games prior to this year’s Blue Cross Bowl rematch. While no one could argue with Rathbone’s unparalleled success as the Patriots head coach, some had questioned whether or not he could win the big game. In 2025, Charles Rathbone answered those questions loud and clear. 

Coach of the Year

Division II

Erik Kimrey             The Baylor School

Kimrey guided Baylor to its first undefeated season since 1973. The Red Raiders capped off a memorable 2025 campaign with a thrilling, come-from-behind win over perennial power Brentwood Academy in the Division II-AAA championship game. 

Published |Modified
jay-pace
JAY PACE

Jay Pace is a veteran journalist who has covered high school, college and NFL football for more than 20 years. An accomplished and versatile writer, Pace boasts a unique style and powerful voice that resonates boldly with a football crazed southern audience. Known for data-driven reporting and field-level insight, he delivers reliable and authoritative coverage across every level of the sport. In a career that has included stops in Alabama, Georgia, Texas and most recently, Tennessee, Pace is one of the sport’s premiere voices for high school football. His work has been published in a number of newspapers and digital publications including The Anniston Star, CrimsonConfidential, Scout.com, and recently, OnDaMarcSports.com in addition to various regional outlets. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

Home/Tennessee