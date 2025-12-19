Texas Girls High School Basketball Coach Arrested Following Theft
A Texas girls high school basketball head coach has resigned from her position following an alleged arrest.
Crystal Roberts, who was in her first season as the girls head basketball coach at Elysian Fields High School, was arrested earlier this month on a charge of theft from a Walmart in Marshall, Texas.
According to a report by the Marshall News Messenger, Roberts submitted her resignation on December 15, eight days after the arrest occured. She is charged with theft of property valued between $100 and $750.
Crystal Roberts Was Arrested, Released On Bond Following Alleged Theft
The 44-year-old Roberts was booked in the Harrison County Jail and released the same day after posting pond.
Along with serving as the girls head basketball coach, Roberts was also a teacher in the Elysian Fields Independent School District.
In the report on the release, Roberts was observed “purchasing items after switching several price tags with those of lesser valued items.”
The items in question were reported to have a total value of just over $150 in stolen merchandise. An asset protection investigator “observed via CCTV camera footage taking the items with lesser valued price tags and walking past all points of sale.”
Texas Girls High School Basketball Coach Says 'Not An Easy Decision' Resigning After Arrest
“This was not an easy decision, as I have truly valued my time working with our students, staff and athletic programs,” Roberts wrote in her resignation letter. “I am grateful for the opportunities I have had to teach, mentor and contribute to the school community both in the classroom and in athletics.
“The experiences I’ve gained here have had meaningful impact on me both personally and professionally.”
Heading into a game on the road with Waskom Friday night, the Yellowjackets are 6-4 on the season. They have lost three in a row, including a 41-30 setback the night before the alleged incident involving Roberts against New Boston.