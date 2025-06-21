Q&A with Kaili Witherall, Gatorade New York Softball Player of the Year
Kaili Witherall was a star pitcher for the Haverling varsity softball team.
A member of the Rams for five seasons, Witherall’s efforts in the pitcher’s circle never went unnoticed, leading to her being named the Gatorade New York Softball Player of the Year for the 2025 season.
“Kaili has been outstanding for Haverling and their softball program,” said Dave Stewart, head coach of Wayland-Cohocton High School. “Not only is she an extremely tough pitcher, she is their lead-off hitter and is an extremely hard out. She can simply take over games, not only pitching, but with her bat.”
Witherall, who has competed in softball since she played t-ball as a six-year old, compiled over 15 wins in the 2025 campaign with a 0.64 earned-run average and 252 strikeouts in 132 innings pitched for Haverling.
At the dish, Witherall batted .532 with three triples, 16 RBI and 26 runs scored.
The senior went on to finish with more than 1,110 strikeouts in her career with the Rams.
Witherall’s softball career will continue at Texas State, a Division I program competing in the Sun Belt Conference. The Bobcats, this year’s conference regular season champions, reached the NCAA Tournament three times between 2021 and 2024.
We recently spoke with Witherall on receiving Gatorade Player of the Year honors, her career and final season with the Rams and the decision to choose Texas State for her next destination.
Q: How did it feel to be named the Gatorade New York Softball Player of the Year?
A: “It is insane. I know a lot of the players who were up for (the award), so I know it was good competition. It’s very humbling but also a very cool experience to receive that honor.”
Q: Going through your softball career, did you think you would ever receive an honor like this one?
A: “I did not. I didn’t start playing big travel softball or didn’t even know these were accolades until about two years ago. To go from not even knowing it existed to being named it is just crazy.”
Q: Talk about your career with Haverling varsity softball. How do you think it went overall and what are some things you appreciate the most about your time with the Rams?
A: “Overall, it was a great career. I had a great support system behind me ever since I started playing for Haverling in eighth grade. For the past three years, we lost to (Wellsville) each time in the sectional final. To be able to break through that this year after we beat (Wellsville) and go on to a state championship with this team was a great way to end my senior year. A lot of the other seniors feel the same way.”
Q: What was different that you were able to beat Wellsville this time around?
A: “This year, we were separated in classes. We faced Wellsville in a crossover game instead. We just went in there with more confidence and more prepared from seeing them in past years. They lost a couple of seniors last year, which did help us out a bit. We came together as a team and pulled out that win.”
Q: When it came time to choose which college to attend, what led to you picking Texas State?
A: “I loved the (Texas State) coaching staff. They were the deciding factor for me. When I visited the college, they were real people and didn’t put on a show to try and get me to go there. It was a good face-to-face interaction with some genuine people. It knew right away it was the place for me.”
Q: When did you realize you have the ability to play Division I softball?
A: “When (Texas State) reached out to me. I went to camp down there, and that was the first camp a coach directly reached out. That’s when I knew I could pursue something here. It was a surreal moment.”
Q: Which colleges did you consider before choosing Texas State?
A: “I took a visit to Hofstra and went to a couple of other places. From the moment I stepped on campus at Texas State, I knew it would be them. I want to get some playing time as a freshman, so I want to walk in there and prove myself on the field. Throughout there I just hope to grow my game and continue to have the best career I can have.”
