Section V Baseball of Fame's Class of 2025 Includes First-Ever African-American Inductees
Section V Baseball Hall of Fame announced its inductees for the Class of 2025 ceremony at the end of this month.
According to James Johnson of the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle, it is believed that this year’s class includes the first-ever African American inductees – Eddie Lee and R.D. Long.
The Class of 2025 includes former Section V baseball greats Eddie Lee and R.D. Long, both of whom competed in the minor leagues.
The induction ceremony will take place on June 29.
(Information on each inductee was provided by the Democrat and Chronicle)
Eddie Lee
Lee played baseball at the former James Madison High School from 1972 to 1975. He was named MVP of the city high school league in his senior year.
A standout player at Monroe Community College and Division I’s South Alabama, Lee received All-American honors and various accolades at MCC. He was named a Carolina League all-star when he played for the Jaguars.
Lee also played in the Boston Red Sox organization.
R.D. Long
Long, who played for Bishop Kearney and Webster in high school, was a standout in the City-Catholic League from 1986 to 1988 and in the Monroe County League in 1989.
He set a state record with 56-straight stolen bases in his final two years of high school. Long went on to play at the University of Arizona and the University of Arizona.
Long then played as high as Triple-A baseball within the New York Yankees organization.
Other Class of 2025 inductees:
Matt Agostinelli
Agostinelli, an all-state standout, helped the Greece Athena varsity baseball team win two Section V titles. He played at St. Bonaventure University before he became a member of the Italian national team in 2007.
Greg Constantino
Constantino, a Finger Lakes East all-star, helped Canandaigua capture a Section V baseball championship crown in 1995. After he played baseball, Constantino joined the Italian national team in 2004.
Rich Pillitier
A legendary baseball coach at Aquinas Institute, Pillitier led the baseball program to multiple sectional titles in the 1970s and 80s and 14 league titles in 27 seasons at the helm.
Pillitier won more than 300 games in his tenure as coach.
Steven Wintermute
Wintermute was a star pitcher at Irondequoit in the mid-1980s and compiled a career record of 28-2. He also tossed a combined no-hitter with his twin brother Jim.
Following high school, Wintermute played baseball at MCC and Division I’s Northern Kentucky.
2004 Victor Blue Devils
The team captured the Class A state title and compiled a record of 23-2.
Victor set a handful of school records that year, including winning percentage, batting average, runs, home runs in a game and grand slams, double plays and more.
