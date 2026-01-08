Yankees' Interest Level in Bo Bichette Updated Amid Stalling Negotiations With Another Star
The Yankees are looking to make moves as MLB’s offseason drags on, and they’ve zeroed in on what could be a massive pickup.
The New York Post’s Jon Heyman is reporting New York’s interest in free agent shortstop Bo Bichette has intensified as the team’s negotiations with Cody Bellinger have hit a wall.
The 27-year-old Bichette hit free agency after spending all seven seasons of his career with the Blue Jays. The two-time All-Star is coming off one of his best big league seasons. He set full-season highs in batting average (.311), on-base percentage (.357), and wRC+ (134), while slugging .483, with 18 home runs and 94 RBIs. He produced 3.8 fWAR, but his brutal defensive metrics at shortstop dragged down that number. He also had a career-low strikeout rate of 14.5%, while his walk rate rose to 6.4%.
The Yankees have an opening at shortstop after Anthony Volpe underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder in October. Additionally, second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been discussed as a potential trade candidate, which would open a spot at the keystone for Bichette long term. His future isn’t at short, though he could stay there for now.
Given his age and production, Bichette is likely looking at a deal in the $300 million range, and he has plenty of suitors. The Phillies, Red Sox, Cubs, and Dodgers have been in pursuit to varying levels, and Toronto is still interested in retaining him despite the team’s big spending so far this offseason.
Bichette was a huge piece of the Blue Jays’ run to the World Series, though a knee injury suffered in early September robbed him of a chance to play in the ALDS and ALCS. He returned for the World Series but was visibly hobbled. He should be fully recovered from the PCL sprain by now.
Adding Bichette would be a great fit for a Yankees team in need of more offensive punch.
Cody Bellinger and the Yankees have a gap in negotiations
After one season in the Bronx, Bellinger opted for free agency. He slashed .272/.334/.480 with 29 home runs, 98 RBIs, an OPS of .813, 4.9 fWAR, and a wRC+ of 125. He turned down a $25 million option for the 2026 season to chase more in free agency.
According to the Post’s Joel Sherman, the versatile 30-year-old and the Yankees have exchanged multiple proposals to continue their relationship, but remain far enough apart that New York is exploring other options. The Cubs and Dodgers are both also pursuing a reunion with Bellinger.
If the Yankees can’t find common ground with Bellinger, moving on to a guy like Bichette would make a lot of sense.