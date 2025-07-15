Yankees Rumored to Be Interested in Potential Reunion With Veteran Relief Pitcher
Yankees GM Brian Cashman has expressed his desire to be aggressive at this year's trade deadline in hopes of shoring up whatever roster needs the team has before the second half of the season.
One area that's expected to be addressed is the bullpen, as Yankees relievers have struggled mightily of late. A name that's come up as a potential target for New York, and one who isn't even currently pitching in MLB, is veteran reliever David Robertson, a pitcher with whom the fan base is plenty familiar. Robertson was linked to the Yankees as a possible mid-season acquisition by The Athletic's Will Sammon on Tuesday.
Robertson last pitched in 2024 for the Rangers. He made 68 relief appearances and maintained a 3.00 ERA with 99 strikeouts in 72 innings. His 2.65 FIP suggests his underlying numbers were even better than what the stats show, yet he remains unsigned through the first four months of the '25 campaign.
Robertson has already spent two separate stints with the Yankees, who drafted him in the 17th round in 2006. His first stint in New York ran from 2008 to '14, and his second was from 2017 to '18. He made a total of 501 appearances for the Yankees and had a 2.75 ERA for the team.