Top 10 New York State girls lacrosse rankings (5/23/2025)
As the postseason rolls in, the fourth week of High School On SI’s New York State girls lacrosse rankings for the 2025 season are here.
See which teams cracked the top 10:
No. 1: St. Anthony’s (17-0)
The team captured the CHSAA 2A state title last weekend. St. Anthony’s is also the top-ranked team in the nation via the latest USA Lacrosse Magazine poll.
Previous rank: 1
No. 2: Nyack (16-0)
The undefeated RedHawks will head into the Section I Class A tournament.
Previous rank: 2
No. 3: Bayport-Blue Point (15-1)
The Phantoms will soon prepare for the postseason.
Previous rank: 3
No. 4: Cicero-North Syracuse (15-1)
The Northstars await their opponent in the Section III Class A semifinals on May 29.
Previous rank: 4
No. 5: Smithtown West (13-2)
The squad will take on competition in the Section XI tournament.
Previous rank: 5
No. 6: Garden City (15-2)
The Trojans will appear in the Class B semifinals this weekend.
Previous rank: 6
No. 7: Sayville (13-3)
The Golden Flashes are set for the Section XI tournament.
Previous rank: 8
No. 8: Westhampton (13-3)
The Hurricanes topped Kings Park in the opening round of the Section XI tournament.
Previous rank: 7
No. 9: West Islip (13-3)
The Lions are preparing for the Section XI tourney.
Previous rank: None
No. 10: Cold Spring Harbor (14-3)
The Seahawks are coming off a win over Oyster Bay on Monday. They will now move onto the Section XI tournament.
Previous rank: 9
–
Dropped out: Victor (12-4).
