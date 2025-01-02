Top 25 New York Girls High School Basketball State Rankings (1/1/2025)
It’s the first week to dive into the top 25 rankings for high school girls basketball across New York State.
See where teams fare in the Power 25:
1. Long Island Lutheran (8-0)
The Crusaders are frequently seen towards the top in national rankings, which puts them in the top spot for New York State. The team hosts Red Bank Catholic on Sunday.
2: Dalton (9-0)
The Tigers, winners of the previous three NYSAIS championships, are off to a fast start. Dalton hits the road next Wednesday to face Staten Island Academy.
3. Walter Panas (8-0)
Last season’s Class A state runner-up faces Ursuline on Saturday.
4. Hilton (4-0)
The Cadets, last season’s Class AA state finalist, takes on Starpoint this Saturday.
5. Liverpool (10-1)
The Warriors are off to a hot start after falling short of the Class AAA state title last season.
6. Eastridge (6-0)
The Lancers bring their impressive start to the season into a matchup against Pittsford Sutherland on Jan. 10.
7. Catholic Central (7-1)
The reigning NYSPHSAA Class A champions face Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk on Tuesday.
8. Academy of American Studies (8-0)
The Eagles and their undefeated mark fly into a weekend matchup with Maspeth.
9. Albany Academy (6-1)
The Bears bring a two-game win streak into a Saturday afternoon contest versus Shaker.
10. Utica Notre Dame (6-2)
The Jugglers, the reigning NYSPHSAA Class B state champions, bounced back with a win over Indian River following a two-game skid. UND faces Central Valley Academy on Tuesday.
11. Walt Whitman (7-0)
The Wildcats put their undefeated record on the line against Riverhead on Friday.
12. Xavierian (8-0)
The Clippers are pitted against Mary Louis Academy this weekend.
13. Northville (6-1)
Last season’s Class D state runner-up has won three in a row. The Falcons take on Oppenheim-Ephratah-St. Johnsville next Wednesday.
14. Greenwich (8-0)
The Witches kick off league play with a matchup against Cambridge on Monday.
15. Our Lady of Lourdes (4-2)
The defending NYSPHSAA Class AAA champion will look to snap its two-game losing streak on Tuesday against Roosevelt.
16. Bishop Grimes (10-1)
The Cobras almost have as many wins as they did during the 2023-24 season (12). Bishop Grimes goes up against Syracuse Academy of Science on Tuesday.
17. Aquinas Institute (5-1)
The Lil’ Irish head to Buffalo on Jan. 11 to face St. Mary’s High School.
18. West Canada Valley (8-1)
The Nighthawks are on a redemption run after falling short in last season’s sectional final. WCV hosts Cooperstown on Saturday afternoon.
19. Frewsburg (5-0)
The Bears go up against Cathedral Prep on Saturday.
20. Christ the King (5-3)
The Royals will look to get back on the right track when they take on Albertus Magnus this weekend.
21. Little Falls (6-0)
The Mounties carry their impressive start into a road contest against Holland Patent on Saturday.
22. Elba (5-0)
The unbeaten Lancers will continue their season in a couple of weeks.
23. Susquehanna Valley (5-0)
The Sabers and their unbeaten mark pick up league play next week, starting with Oneonta on Tuesday.
24. Hornell (7-1)
The Red Raiders look to shake off a tough loss to Aquinas Institute when they take on Dansville next weekend.
25. Bishop Kearney (5-2)
The Kings have won five in a row after an 0-2 start to the season. The team takes on Williamsville South this Friday.