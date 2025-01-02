High School

Top 25 New York Girls High School Basketball State Rankings (1/1/2025)

Long Island Lutheran is No. 1; Dalton, Walter Panas, Hilton and Liverpool round out the Top 5

Kevin L. Smith

Long Island Lutheran is 8-0 and ranked No. 1 in our Top 25 New York Girls High School Basketball Rankings.
Long Island Lutheran is 8-0 and ranked No. 1 in our Top 25 New York Girls High School Basketball Rankings. / Long Island Lutheran Athletics Instagram

It’s the first week to dive into the top 25 rankings for high school girls basketball across New York State.

See where teams fare in the Power 25:

1. Long Island Lutheran (8-0)

The Crusaders are frequently seen towards the top in national rankings, which puts them in the top spot for New York State. The team hosts Red Bank Catholic on Sunday.

2: Dalton (9-0)

The Tigers, winners of the previous three NYSAIS championships, are off to a fast start. Dalton hits the road next Wednesday to face Staten Island Academy.

3. Walter Panas (8-0)

Last season’s Class A state runner-up faces Ursuline on Saturday.

4. Hilton (4-0)

The Cadets, last season’s Class AA state finalist, takes on Starpoint this Saturday.

5. Liverpool (10-1)

The Warriors are off to a hot start after falling short of the Class AAA state title last season.

6. Eastridge (6-0)

The Lancers bring their impressive start to the season into a matchup against Pittsford Sutherland on Jan. 10.

7. Catholic Central (7-1)

The reigning NYSPHSAA Class A champions face Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk on Tuesday.

8. Academy of American Studies (8-0)

The Eagles and their undefeated mark fly into a weekend matchup with Maspeth.

9. Albany Academy (6-1)

The Bears bring a two-game win streak into a Saturday afternoon contest versus Shaker.

10. Utica Notre Dame (6-2)

The Jugglers, the reigning NYSPHSAA Class B state champions, bounced back with a win over Indian River following a two-game skid. UND faces Central Valley Academy on Tuesday.

11. Walt Whitman (7-0)

The Wildcats put their undefeated record on the line against Riverhead on Friday.

12. Xavierian (8-0)

The Clippers are pitted against Mary Louis Academy this weekend.

13. Northville (6-1)

Last season’s Class D state runner-up has won three in a row. The Falcons take on Oppenheim-Ephratah-St. Johnsville next Wednesday.

14. Greenwich (8-0)

The Witches kick off league play with a matchup against Cambridge on Monday.

15. Our Lady of Lourdes (4-2)

The defending NYSPHSAA Class AAA champion will look to snap its two-game losing streak on Tuesday against Roosevelt.

16. Bishop Grimes (10-1)

The Cobras almost have as many wins as they did during the 2023-24 season (12). Bishop Grimes goes up against Syracuse Academy of Science on Tuesday.

17. Aquinas Institute (5-1)

The Lil’ Irish head to Buffalo on Jan. 11 to face St. Mary’s High School.

18. West Canada Valley (8-1)

The Nighthawks are on a redemption run after falling short in last season’s sectional final. WCV hosts Cooperstown on Saturday afternoon.

19. Frewsburg (5-0)

The Bears go up against Cathedral Prep on Saturday.

20. Christ the King (5-3)

The Royals will look to get back on the right track when they take on Albertus Magnus this weekend.

21. Little Falls (6-0)

The Mounties carry their impressive start into a road contest against Holland Patent on Saturday.

22. Elba (5-0)

The unbeaten Lancers will continue their season in a couple of weeks.

23. Susquehanna Valley (5-0)

The Sabers and their unbeaten mark pick up league play next week, starting with Oneonta on Tuesday.

24. Hornell (7-1)

The Red Raiders look to shake off a tough loss to Aquinas Institute when they take on Dansville next weekend.

25. Bishop Kearney (5-2)

The Kings have won five in a row after an 0-2 start to the season. The team takes on Williamsville South this Friday.

Published
Kevin L. Smith
KEVIN L. SMITH

Kevin L. Smith, a native of Rochester (NY), has been covering high school sports for over a decade. He started out as a freelance sports writer in 2013. Since then, he’s held sports writer and editor positions for newspapers in Coudersport and Sayre (PA) and Oswego (NY). Smith currently covers high school sports in the Greater Syracuse Area for syracuse.com, a position he’s held since 2021.

Home/New York