Top 25 Maryland Girls High School Basketball State Rankings - Jan. 11, 2026
There’s new two teams in the latest High School on SI Maryland girls basketball Top 25 rankings.
Linganore and Walt Whitman debut at No. 24 and 25, respectively. Linganore defeated then-No. 23 Frederick last week while Whitman knocked previously 24th-ranked Winston Churchill.
Bishop McNamara remains No. 1 followed by Bullis School, Saint Frances Academy, Saint Mary’s and Saint Vincent Pallotti. Our Lady of Good Counsel, Elizabeth Seton, Riverdale Baptist School, The Academy of the Holy Cross and Rosedale Christian Academy complete the Top 10.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI Maryland girls basketball Top 25:
1. BISHOP MCNAMARA
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 11-2
The Mustangs went 3-0 last week, capped with a 58-47 win over Monsignor Scalan (N.Y.) at the Capitol Hoops Challenge.
2. BULLIS SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 11-4
The Bulldogs defeated then-No. 4 Saint Frances Academy, 70-65, at the Capitol Hoops Challenge.
3. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 14-5
The Panthers lost to No. 2 Bulls School at the Capitol Hoops Challenge after Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland (IAAM) A Conference wins over then-No. 9 St. Mary’s, No. 22 Roland Park Country School and Our Lady of Mount Carmel.
4. SAINT MARY’S
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 14-2
The Saints’ 14-game winning streak was snapped by No. 4 Saint Frances Academy after defeating then-No. 3 Saint Vincent Pallotti.
5. SAINT VINCENT PALLOTTI
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 12-6
The Panthers rebounded from a loss to then-No. 9 Saint Mary’s with victories against McDonogh School and Our Lady of Mount Carmel.
6. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 9-6
The Falcons defeated No. 9 The Academy of the Holy Cross after losses to Saint John’s College (D.C.) and Bishop Ireton (Va.)
7. ELIZABETH SETON
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 6-6
The Roadrunners dropped decisions to No. 1 Bishop McNamara (61-53 in overtime) and Saint Paul VI Catholic (Va.)
8. RIVERDALE BAPTIST SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 10-8
The Crusaders split two games at the She Got Game Classic in Philadelphia.
9. THE ACADEMY OF THE HOLY CROSS
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 8-3
The Tartans lost to then-No. 5 Our Lady of Good Counsel after routing Archbishop Carroll (D.C.).
10. ROSEDALE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 11-6
The Panthers defeated Virginia Academy (Va.) and No. 18 Baltimore Polytechnic Institute after a 68-62 loss to No. 7 Riverdale Baptist School.
11. SAINT MARY’S RYKEN
Previous rank: No. 11
Record: 5-8
The Knights split two games at the She Got Game Classic.
12. MOUNT ZION PREP ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 12
Record: 8-6
The Warriors defeated No. 13 Pikesville at the Public vs. Private Challenge at McDonogh School.
13. PIKESVILLE
Previous rank: No. 13
Record: 8-1
The Panthers dropped their first match of the season against No. 12 Mount Zion Prep Academy at the Public vs. Private Challenge.
14. CHARLES HERBERT FLOWERS
Previous rank: No. 14
Record: 10-0
The Jaguars outlasted Bowie in double overtime to remain undefeated.
15. MCDONOGH SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 15
Record: 9-8
The Eagles defeated Mount de Sales Academy and South River (Public vs. Private Challenge) after losing to No. 22 Saint Vincent Pallotti.
16. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING
Previous rank: No. 16
Record: 11-4
The Cavaliers went 4-0, capped with a 67-44 win over No. 21 Oakland Mills at the Public vs. Private Challenge.
17. SAINT TIMOTHY’S SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 17
Record: 7-6
Saint Timothy’s defeated Severna Park at the Public vs. Private Challenge.
18. BALTIMORE POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE
Previous rank: No. 18
Record: 8-3
The Engineers lost to No. 10 Rosedale Christian Academy at the Public vs. Private Challenge after Baltimore City (Md.) league wins over Western and Digital Harbor.
19. PATTERSON MILL
Previous rank: No. 19
Record: 9-1
The Huskies ran their winning streak to six with decisions over Manchester Valley and C. Milton Wright.
20. WESTERN
Previous rank: No. 20
Record: 7-2
The Doves defeated Glenelg Country School at the Public vs. Private Challenge.
21. OAKLAND MILLS
Previous rank: No. 21
Record: 7-3
The Scorpions defeated Wilde Lake and Atholton in Howard County play before losing to No. 16 Archbishop Spalding at the Public vs. Private Challenge.
22. ROLAND PARK COUNTRY SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 22
Record: 10-7
The Reds defeated Howard at the Public vs. Private Challenge after going 1-2 in IAAM A Conference play.
23. SMITHSBURG
Previous rank: No. 25
Record: 11-0
The Leopards defeated Walkersville and South Hagerstown.
24. LINGANORE
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 8-1
The Lancers defeated then-No. 23 Frederick.
25. WALT WHITMAN
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 7-1
The Vikings defeated then-No. 24 Winston Churchill and Quince Orchard.