Top 25 New York high school boys basketball rankings (2-28-2025)

Poly Prep, Duanesburg drop out of rankings; Marcellus and Moravia enter the Power 25 for the first time this season.

Moravia is new to the rankings this week.
The postseason rolls on as this week’s New York State high school boys basketball rankings get a major shakeup.

See where teams stack up in the 10th week of the Power 25 in New York:

No. 1: Thomas Jefferson (26-1)

The Orange Wave faces Brandeis in the opening round of the Class 4A tournament on Friday.

Previous rank: 1

No. 2: Glens Falls (20-0)

The Black Bears go up against Broadalbin-Perth in the Class A quarterfinals on Sunday.

Previous rank: 3

No. 3: Albany Academy (22-2)

The Cadets capped their season with the NYSAIS Class B title, beating Dalton in the championship game.

Previous rank: 4

No. 4: St. Joseph’s Collegiate (21-3)

The Marauders face Canisius in the Monsignor Martin final on Saturday.

Previous rank: 5

No. 5: Summit Academy (23-5)

Following a big win over Frederick Douglass Academy, the Eagles will move into the Class A quarterfinals.

Previous rank: 6

No. 6: St. John’s Prep (23-3)

The Red Storm go up against St. Joseph’s By-The-Sea in the Class A final on Saturday.

Previous rank: 7

No. 7: East HS (Rochester, NY) (15-1)

The Eagles take on Rochester Prep in the Section V Class A quarterfinals on Saturday.

Previous rank: 8

No. 8: Archbishop Stepinac (22-4)

The Crusaders go up against Holy Cross in the Class AA quarterfinals on Sunday.

Previous rank: 9

No. 9: Greece Athena (18-2)

The Trojans face rival Greece Arcadia in the Class AA-2 quarterfinals on Saturday.

Previous rank: 10

No. 10: St. Francis Prep (22-4)

The Terriers take on Cardinal Hayes in the Class AA quarterfinals on Sunday.

Previous rank: 11

No. 11: Great Neck South (21-0)

The Rebels take on Baldwin in the Section VIII Class AA semifinals against Baldwin on Tuesday.

Previous rank: 13

No. 12: Berne-Knox-Westerlo (20-0)

The Bulldogs face Whitehall in the Section II Class C quarterfinals on Friday.

Previous rank: 14

No. 13: Rome Free Academy (17-0)

The Black Knights take on Liverpool this Tuesday in the semifinal round of the Section III Class AAA tournament.

Previous rank: 15

No. 14: Cooperstown (22-0)

The Hawkeyes go up against Hamilton in the Section III Class C semifinals.

Previous rank: 16

No. 15: Westhill (20-2)

The Warriors face South Jefferson in the Section III Class A semifinal round on Monday.

Previous rank: 17

No. 16: World of Inquiry (17-3)

The Griffins host Livonia in the Section V Class B-1 quarterfinals on Saturday.

Previous rank: 12

No. 17: Canisius (21-4)

The Crusaders go up against St. Joseph’s Collegiate in the Monsignor Martin finals on Saturday.

Previous rank: 18

No. 18: Eagle Academy II (19-6)

The Eagles host Dewitt-Clinton in the opening round of the PSAL Class 4A tournament on Friday.

Previous rank: 19

No. 19: Southampton (20-1)

The Mariners go up against Miller Place in the Section XI Class A semifinals on Wednesday.

Previous rank: 20

No. 20: Rush-Henrietta (18-2)

The Royal Comets are set to compete in the Section V Class AAA semifinal round on Sunday.

Previous rank: 21

No. 21: Thurgood Marshall (22-4)

The Cougars face Wagner in the opening round of the PSAL Class 4A tournament on Friday.

Previous rank: 22

No. 22: Saratoga Catholic (19-2)

The Saints host Hoosic Valley in the Section III Class C quarterfinals on Friday.

Previous rank: 23

No. 23: Tappan Zee (20-2)

The Dutchmen take on Peekskill in the Section I Class AA semifinals on Tuesday.

Previous rank: 24

No. 24: Marcellus (17-4)

The Mustangs entered the rankings for the first time this season. They face Little Falls in the Section III Class B quarterfinals on Friday.

Previous rank: N/A

No. 25: Moravia (17-1)

The Blue Devils have also broken into the top 25 for the first time. They take on Southern Cayuga in the Section IV Class C quarterfinals on Friday.

Previous rank: N/A

Dropped out: Poly Prep (23-1), Duanesburg (19-2)

