Top 25 New York high school boys basketball rankings (2-28-2025)
The postseason rolls on as this week’s New York State high school boys basketball rankings get a major shakeup.
See where teams stack up in the 10th week of the Power 25 in New York:
No. 1: Thomas Jefferson (26-1)
The Orange Wave faces Brandeis in the opening round of the Class 4A tournament on Friday.
Previous rank: 1
No. 2: Glens Falls (20-0)
The Black Bears go up against Broadalbin-Perth in the Class A quarterfinals on Sunday.
Previous rank: 3
No. 3: Albany Academy (22-2)
The Cadets capped their season with the NYSAIS Class B title, beating Dalton in the championship game.
Previous rank: 4
No. 4: St. Joseph’s Collegiate (21-3)
The Marauders face Canisius in the Monsignor Martin final on Saturday.
Previous rank: 5
No. 5: Summit Academy (23-5)
Following a big win over Frederick Douglass Academy, the Eagles will move into the Class A quarterfinals.
Previous rank: 6
No. 6: St. John’s Prep (23-3)
The Red Storm go up against St. Joseph’s By-The-Sea in the Class A final on Saturday.
Previous rank: 7
No. 7: East HS (Rochester, NY) (15-1)
The Eagles take on Rochester Prep in the Section V Class A quarterfinals on Saturday.
Previous rank: 8
No. 8: Archbishop Stepinac (22-4)
The Crusaders go up against Holy Cross in the Class AA quarterfinals on Sunday.
Previous rank: 9
No. 9: Greece Athena (18-2)
The Trojans face rival Greece Arcadia in the Class AA-2 quarterfinals on Saturday.
Previous rank: 10
No. 10: St. Francis Prep (22-4)
The Terriers take on Cardinal Hayes in the Class AA quarterfinals on Sunday.
Previous rank: 11
No. 11: Great Neck South (21-0)
The Rebels take on Baldwin in the Section VIII Class AA semifinals against Baldwin on Tuesday.
Previous rank: 13
No. 12: Berne-Knox-Westerlo (20-0)
The Bulldogs face Whitehall in the Section II Class C quarterfinals on Friday.
Previous rank: 14
No. 13: Rome Free Academy (17-0)
The Black Knights take on Liverpool this Tuesday in the semifinal round of the Section III Class AAA tournament.
Previous rank: 15
No. 14: Cooperstown (22-0)
The Hawkeyes go up against Hamilton in the Section III Class C semifinals.
Previous rank: 16
No. 15: Westhill (20-2)
The Warriors face South Jefferson in the Section III Class A semifinal round on Monday.
Previous rank: 17
No. 16: World of Inquiry (17-3)
The Griffins host Livonia in the Section V Class B-1 quarterfinals on Saturday.
Previous rank: 12
No. 17: Canisius (21-4)
The Crusaders go up against St. Joseph’s Collegiate in the Monsignor Martin finals on Saturday.
Previous rank: 18
No. 18: Eagle Academy II (19-6)
The Eagles host Dewitt-Clinton in the opening round of the PSAL Class 4A tournament on Friday.
Previous rank: 19
No. 19: Southampton (20-1)
The Mariners go up against Miller Place in the Section XI Class A semifinals on Wednesday.
Previous rank: 20
No. 20: Rush-Henrietta (18-2)
The Royal Comets are set to compete in the Section V Class AAA semifinal round on Sunday.
Previous rank: 21
No. 21: Thurgood Marshall (22-4)
The Cougars face Wagner in the opening round of the PSAL Class 4A tournament on Friday.
Previous rank: 22
No. 22: Saratoga Catholic (19-2)
The Saints host Hoosic Valley in the Section III Class C quarterfinals on Friday.
Previous rank: 23
No. 23: Tappan Zee (20-2)
The Dutchmen take on Peekskill in the Section I Class AA semifinals on Tuesday.
Previous rank: 24
No. 24: Marcellus (17-4)
The Mustangs entered the rankings for the first time this season. They face Little Falls in the Section III Class B quarterfinals on Friday.
Previous rank: N/A
No. 25: Moravia (17-1)
The Blue Devils have also broken into the top 25 for the first time. They take on Southern Cayuga in the Section IV Class C quarterfinals on Friday.
Previous rank: N/A
Dropped out: Poly Prep (23-1), Duanesburg (19-2)