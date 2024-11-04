Top 25 New York high school football rankings (11/4/2024)
It’s that time of the year, everyone. High school football games kicked off throughout the state of New York Oct. 31-Nov. 3 and there was plenty of great action taking place.
The No. 1 team in the Empire State is 2023 AAA runnerup Iona Prep after they defeated Cardinal Hayes, with the latter sitting at No. 2. Then followed by Somers and Syracuse Christian Brothers Academy.
Here’s the complete breakdown of New York's elite high school football teams, heading into Week 11 of the 2024 season, as we see it.
1. Iona Prep (8-1)
There's a new No. 1 in town. Iona Prep takes over the top spot in this week's rankings after getting by Cardinal Hayes 34-27 a few weeks ago.
2. Somers (9-0)
The Tuskers continued their undefeated ways and cruised to a 34-0 victory over Clarkston South last week. This week they face Harrison at home.
3. Syracuse Christian Brothers Academy (9-0)
It was another week for the Brothers and another easy win. This time Christian Brothers rolled to a 56-21 victory over Rome Free Academy.
4. St. Anthony's (7-3)
Well, well, well. St. Anthony's makes a huge leap this week after a surprising 42-34 win over Cardinal Hayes.
5. Cardinal Hayes (6-3)
It's been quite the fall from the top for Cardinal Hayes after losses to Iona Prep and now St. Anthony's.
6. Maine-Endwell (9-0)
Points have been no problem for Maine-Endwell and they scored plenty in a 21-7 of Owego Free Academy last week.
7. Garden City (8-0)
Through eight games, the Trojans have only yielded 44 points. Most recent win was a 34-14 victory over Elmont Memorial.
8. East Islip (8-0)
East Islip in victories over Centereach, West Islip, Smithtown West, West Babylon, North Babylon, Northport, Bellport and Half Hallow Hills East, the Redmen have won by a combined total of 321-83.
9. Shaker (8-1)
The Bison have made it look easy through nine games, with their latest win being a 56-6 decision over Schenectady. Shaker suffered its first loss in a 27-19 decision to Christian Brothers Academy recently.
10. Rye (9-0)
Rye quarterback Carson Miller has been impressive through nine games, completing 113-of-172 passes for 1,901 yards and 19 touchdowns.
11. Chaminade (7-3)
We're not going to drop the Flyers down these rankings because of a 16-14 loss to No. 2 Cardinal Hayes and falling to No. 1 Iona Prep. These two games proves Chaminade can hang tight with whomever in the state.
12. Canisius (7-2)
Canisius makes a big jump this week, led by running back Elijah Kimble has been one of the top at his position in the state, rushing for well over 1,100 yards and scoring nearly 20 touchdowns.
13. Erasmus Hall (6-2)
The only two teams that the Dutchmen have fallen to this season is Pennsylvania power St. Joseph's Prep and Curtis.
14. Tottenville (7-2)
In the first nine games played, Tottenville's offense is averaging a staggering 40-.5 points per game.
15. Lewis J. Bennett (7-1)
Since a season-opening loss to St. John's College High, Bennett has won seven games in a row. The Tigers ended the season with a dominant 31-6 win over Orchard Park.
16. Sayville (8-0)
The Golden Flashes continued their strong play this season in a 49-0 defeat of Hauppauge last week.
17. New Hartford (9-0)
New Hartford has only given up 80 points through nine victories this season. Up next the Spartans have Institute of Tech on deck.
18. Waverly (7-1)
We dropped Waverly down a few notches after they suffered a 41-21 defeat at the hands of Maine-Endwell a few weeks ago. They continued their winning ways with a 42-10 thrashing of Whitney Point.
19. Whitesboro (9-0)
Through nine games played, the Warriors are averaging a cool 55.1 points per game. This continues to be a very potent offense all season long.
20. Liverpool (9-1)
The Warriors dropped their first game of the season in a 42-10 defeat to Christian Brothers Academy a few weeks ago. Liverpool took care of business against Baldwinville.
21. Yorktown (6-3)
The Huskers dropped their third game of the season in a 34-21 loss to Rye, another ranked club on this list. Yorktown have bounced back with consecutive victories.
22. Bronxville (8-0)
Through eight games, the Broncos have only yielded 40 points. They'll take on Ardsley at home this week.
23. Monsignor Farrell (5-5)
In taking a deeper look at the Lions' losses, this is no doubt this is the best five-loss team in the Empire State.
24. Half Hallow Hills West (7-1)
Half Hallow Hills West was another club that took its first loss of the season in a 28-21 decision to Sayville. Playing that tightly leaves them among the state's top 25 teams. The Colts have bounced back with back-to-back wins.
25. Farmingdale (7-1)
The Dalers make their debut into the rankings last week after a 63-42 rout of Oceanside.
