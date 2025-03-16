Top 25 New York High School Softball Preseason Rankings (3/16/2025)
Break out the bats and gloves as high school softball season is upon us across the country, especially in the Empire State. One of the tops when it comes to high level softball, New York features several teams that are among the Northeast region's best around.
Starting off at the top spot is St. Anthony's, as they are in the conversation as one of the Northeast's top squads.
Besides them, who else is among the elites when it comes to high school softball in New York? Take a look at our Power 25 rankings as we give you our preseason list ahead of next week's regular season openers.
Top 25 New York High School Softball Preseason Rankings
1. St. Anthony's
The Friars were dominant last year en route to an undefeated season as they rolled to a 25-0 record and only yielding 19 runs. Though they graduated six seniors, St. Anthony’s remains the state’s best team.
2. Wellsville
When it came to facing state competition a year ago, the Lions were undefeated. Wellsville’s only loss came to St. Mary’s of Pennsylvania and returns a strong roster top to bottom.
3. Marlboro Central
Though the graduation of Leah Gunsett hurt, the Dukes will be a force this spring behind sophomore pitcher Samantha Maleck. In 2024, as a freshman she went 2-0 with 32 strikeouts in limited action.
4. Tottenville
One of the few teams out of the Empire State that finished with an undefeated record and should be in the conversation throughout the spring as New York's top club.
5. Bloomfield
The Bombers really didn't lose a whole lot and will be that much better this spring, bringing back senior pitcher Ashlyn Wright, who owned a 0.56 earned run average along with 301 strikeouts in 2024.
6. Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake
Ava Yahoudy was just a freshman last season and had herself a strong 2024 campaign, going 8-0 with a 1.03 earned run average and 52 strikeouts.
7. Ichabod Crane
Bringing back ace pitcher Kari Graziano is a big lift for the Raiders this upcoming spring season. Ichabod Crane went 24-1 a year ago.
8. Berne-Knox-Westerlo
We dropped the Bulldogs down a little bit because of losing quite a bit, especially when it came to pitching. Berne-Knox-Westerlo won a title last spring, but will need to replace a lot of experience they lost from '24.
9. Vestal
A team that only graduated three seniors from 2024, the Golden Bears are easily one of the most experienced teams back on the diamond.
10. Corning-Painted Post
The Hawks were undoubtedly one of the state's best teams when it was all said and done, returning most of their roster from last year.
11. Webster Schroeder
When it comes to teams with plenty coming back to the mound, it's the Warriors. Webster Schroeder brings back Liana DeValder, who in her 2024 junior season going 18-2, 0.74 ERA and 249 strikeouts.
12. North Rockland
The Raiders had themselves a solid 2024 season, winning 22 games and should be in the mix as one of the Empire State's top squads once more.
13. White Plains
Arguably the best freshman pitcher of New York last season was Alexis Tighe, who went 16-2 with a 1.09 earned run average and 238 strikeouts.
14. Schuylerville
After starting the 2024 season at 1-2, the Horses went 19-4 the rest of the way. Schuylerville will be among one of the state's best clubs once again.
15. Tamarac
The Bengals bring back four freshmen that contributed heavily last season. Between Toni DeLorenzo and Erin Lee were the top two pitchers for Tamarac.
16. Albertus Magnus
Outside of losing two seniors, the Falcons bring back ace pitcher Teagan Dwyer, Lizzie and Maddie Geary to the lineup. Albertus Magnus went 17-3 a season ago.
17. Somers
The Tuskers only graduated three seniors from last season's team and return Emily Boyle, who struckout 111 batters through 103 innings played.
18. Guilderland
The Flying Dutchmen were on the cusp of making a deep playoff run before being upended by Saratoga Springs. Guilderland's experience dotted along its roster makes for potentially another solid postseason run.
19. Clarkstown South
It could've been an undefeated season for the Vikings as their four losses came by a total of 11 runs.
20. Orchard Park
Ava Farina had a terrific junior season for the Quakers, going 12-2 with a 0.85 ERA and 114 strikeouts.
21. Berne-Knox-Westerlo
Despite losing Sara Macrina to graduation, the Bulldogs do return senior Katie Stevens as they batted .386 with 14 RBIs, two home runs, two doubles and three triples.
22. Camden
The Blue Devils graduated a couple seniors, but do return two freshmen and three 8th graders to the roster. Camden will be a stout ball club this spring.
23. Minisink Valley
Another team that has a stellar freshman coming back to the mound is the Warriors, who return Emily Smith (13-5; 1.79 ERA; 129 strikeouts) to the mound.
24. Harrison
One of the state's top hitters leads the way for the Huskies in Alexia Cozzali, who batted .483 with five home runs and 14 runs driven in.
25. Haverling
The Rams will be able to compete against just about anyone as they bring back ace hurler Kaili Witherell, who went 16-2 with a 0.64 ERA and 218 strikeouts.
