Vote: Who Are The Top Returning New York City High School Lineman for 2025?
With the 2025 high school football season on the horizon, it’s time to recognize the top returning linemen across New York City. The battle in the trenches often decides the outcome of games, these powerful athletes will play a massive role in their squads’ success this fall.
Now it’s your turn to weigh in. We’re asking fans to vote for who they think is the top returning high school lineman in NYC for the 2025 season. Let the debate begin.
Here are the nominees. Voting concludes Aug. 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Jarrett Serate, Curtis
Last season, Serate made an argument that he was the best defensive lineman in the city. He was certainly one of the most impactful players in all of New York. Serate was unstoppable, and he currently holds offers from New Haven and Central Connecticut State.
Thomas Gibbons, Fordham Prep
At 6'4, 270 pounds, Gibbons is a talented and physical right tackle coming off a strong junior year. He has already received NESCAC offers from Trinity and Hamilton, with more likely on the way.
Jaire Edwards, A. Philip Randolph
What a pickup for the Cougars! Edwards was a beast at Mount St. Michael, and now he’s instantly one of the top players in the 3A. He collected an offer from Pace and dominated in the Rising Stars Bowl this past summer.
Charles Tinglin, Erasmus Hall
The kid they call “Bobble”! He had a great junior season a year ago. He’s undersized at 6’0 and 265 pounds, but he will be one of the most productive offensive linemen in the PSAL and a leader for Erasmus Hall.
Mike Riccardi, St. Peter’s
Riccardi broke out last season for the Eagles, excelling on the offensive line. This year, he could be a two-way impact player while serving as a leader for an explosive St. Peter’s squad.
AJ Brown, St. Francis Prep
Brown was quietly one of the city’s top two-way linemen last season. He anchored the St. Francis Prep offensive line, earning All-League honors, while also causing havoc on defense. He’ll be a key player in the AA-1 division.
Marcus Jean, Erasmus Hall
The big offensive lineman for E Hall stands at 6’6 and 290 pounds and has put together a big summer. He’s collected multiple D1 offers from schools like Albany and LIU. He will be one of the anchors for this Dutchmen offensive line.
Elijah Jones, Tottenville
The Moore Catholic transfer was excellent last season. He racked up a ridiculous amount of tackles and was one of the hardest-hitting defensive ends in the city.
Gianni Jeudy, Xavier
Jeudy will be a leader in the trenches for Xavier. He’s also one of the nation’s top rugby players, and his IQ and physicality make him a lineman to watch closely this season.
Daniel Zephyr, Abraham Lincoln
A terrific nose guard last season for Lincoln, Zephyr fought through double teams and was a tremendous X-factor for the defensive line. He’s also big and talented enough to have a great year on the offensive line.
Jalil Parnell, Curtis
Serate’s partner on the defensive line, Parnell is quick and strong. He’ll be an excellent pass rusher for a talented Curtis defense.
Jaden Innocent, Tottenville
Innocent had a great season for the Pirates last year, consistently getting to the quarterback and disrupting plays. With key seniors graduating, he could make a huge impact on the opposite side of the line as well.
Chamore Brown, Harry S. Truman
Brown had a monster season a year ago, serving as one of Truman’s top players and guiding the Mustangs to an unbeaten regular season. He racked up tackles for loss all year and will be the anchor once again.
Amare Britt, Frank J. Macchiarola
Britt was named to the NYC Media All-City Team last season for good reason. He consistently dominated the line of scrimmage and was one of the best run stoppers in the city.
Jaylen Cobb, Eagle Academy III (Queens)
Cobb had a monster summer at camps and earned his first offer from Pace. He is a game-changing defensive lineman and one of the top prospects in New York City. He also paved running lanes all season as an offensive lineman.
Ali Farhat, Cardinal Hayes
Farhat, another standout Hayes lineman, is listed at 6'6, 275 pounds. He had a great junior season and will be one of the team’s leaders this fall for a group with a lot of new faces.
Chase Hyacinth, Eagle Academy II (Brooklyn)
Hyacinth is coming off a strong offseason and recently received an offer from Syracuse. At 6'4, 215 pounds, he’s a very athletic edge rusher returning from a solid sophomore year.
Sincere Hester, Eagle Academy II (Brooklyn)
Another big-time Brooklyn prospect, Hester has received offers from Syracuse and Temple. He is expected to have a terrific junior season for an Eagle Academy defensive line unit loaded with talent.
Jamar Malcolm, Cardinal Hayes
Malcolm’s potential is sky-high. At 6'5, 275 pounds, he has both size and strength. He already holds multiple Power Four offers and is likely to draw even more attention.
Carlo Della Ragione, Monsignor Farrell
At 6'2, 330 pounds, Della Ragione is a dominant force up front. He is one of the best offensive linemen in New York, proving it with standout performances last season against the state’s toughest competition as just a sophomore.
Anthony Ferrari, St. Joseph by the Sea
Ferrari played a major role in St. Joseph by the Sea’s championship run. He will be heavily relied upon in both pass protection and run blocking as he anchors the line for the defending AA-1 champions.