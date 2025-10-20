Week 7 NFL Takeaways: Why Nick Sirianni Is the Right Coach for the Eagles
It was not the most enticing schedule here in Week 7, but we’re trudging along in the MMQB takeaways, covering all the drama and intrigue of mid-October …
This post will be updated until all 10 takeaways are here.
Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles aren’t hearing your panic. This is the reality of being in the market, and spot, that Philadelphia is in. The Eagles’ 4–0 start was picked apart like they were 0–4, and a two-game losing “streak” to follow sent local radio straight for the panic button. Was the blown lead to the Broncos and blowout loss to the Giants over a five-day stretch just a bump in the road, they asked … or a sign of something deeper with Nick Sirianni’s team?
As for the reality of the situation: Nobody’s more equipped for it than Sirianni himself.
In so many ways, he’s the right coach for a team loaded with talent and egos, playing in a pressure cooker of a football city. Mostly, because he doesn’t care that there are critics sniping at his ankles. As a result, his teams are generally less prone to fall into the trap, too.
“You’re not in control of what anyone thinks,” Sirianni told me as he was leaving U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Sunday. “You are only in control of what you think. All [the noise] does is distract you from getting better, finding ways to win and finding ways to get better. What distracts you? If that’s something that distracts you then do whatever you need to block it out.
“You can’t let anything zap your joy or steal your focus. I think you see that in the best teams. They are mentally focused to get better every single week. They are mentally focused on the process every single week. Not necessarily the things they can’t control.”
In this case, the Eagles found a way to snap out of the rut they fell in the past two weeks.
And their 28–22 road win over the Vikings was as much a display of their resourcefulness and grit than it was their talent or upside. Minnesota, with Carson Wentz at the controls, was coming out of its bye after an up-and-down start to the season. Beating the world champs, and Wentz’s old team, was an opportunity for the Vikings to turn their season around. Entering the fourth quarter, they looked primed to do just that.
After interceptions on back-to-back possessions in the second quarter, one of which was a pick-six, Wentz had settled in. The Vikings’ array of receivers was showing up, with Wentz hitting eight different targets. Minnesota’s defense had put the brakes on the Eagles’ run game.
And that put plenty on the Eagles’ maligned pass game—piloted by Jalen Hurts, and fueled by A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.
“We’ve always been able to lean on our players, so we can get it done multiple ways,” Sirianni said. “That’s what good teams do. The Super Bowl last year, we didn’t run a lot but we were able to throw a lot. And we were able to win the game. It’s important to be balanced and that’s what we are.”
Sunday, though, they really weren’t, which is why Hurts, Brown and Smith were so important to beating Minnesota. The numbers were off the charts—Hurts had a perfect passer rating (158.3), and the two receivers combined for more than 300 yards and three touchdowns. The impact may have been even greater.
That was especially apparent in the fourth quarter. After the Vikings cut the Eagles’ edge to 21–19, back-to-back catches from Smith and Brown for 21 and 26 yards put it in the end zone, to make it 28–19. Minutes later, with the edge down to 28–22, Philly found itself in third-and-9 with 1:45 left, with the Vikings holding two timeouts.
Maybe Sirianni would’ve gone for the throat there regardless, rather than running the ball, forcing a timeout and lining up to punt. But having Brown and Smith on hand didn’t hurt. So he put the ball in Hurts’s hands.
“We are always going to be aggressive in those four-minute scenarios,” Sirianni said. “In that scenario, right, we were up one score [six points]. We are going to do whatever we need to do to win the game. I don’t think the run every single down and make them use their timeouts [strategy] is the right way to play those things. We work hard on situations. And if you look back on some of our past four-minute situations, we’ve shown to be aggressive.”
Hurts cashed Sirianni’s bet on the players, with a teardrop down the left sideline that Brown adjusted to and collected in bounds for 45 yards to finish off the Vikings.
It completed Hurts’s stat line with 326 yards and three touchdowns through the air, on 19-of-23 passing, with that perfect quarterback rating.
“I’m not sure I’ve ever been around that—where a quarterback has a perfect passer rating,” Sirianni said. “He made some great plays. His play to A.J. to seal the game, there was a guy free off the edge, he drifted away from it, laid it in there early. I told him I’ve seen him make a lot of good plays and that might have been the best play I’ve seen him make.”
Thus, another Philly “crisis”—and Sirianni’s seen plenty over his five years there—was managed.
For now, the Eagles are 5–2. They’ll try to avenge that Giants loss next week, then get their bye, then have the Packers and Lions in a Monday to Sunday turn, with both in prime time.
And along the way, Sirianni hopes, they won’t fall into the traps that have been set for them. Keeping the Eagles focused this year is, of course, tougher than it was before they were defending a championship. But at the very least, they’ve got a coach, and a program, built to deal with it.
Which people always seem to forget.
Denver Broncos
The Broncos’ win Sunday is more validation of what Sean Payton has built. I know, since he’s been a head coach, what everyone focuses on when looking at the now 61-year-old—mostly that he’s a quarterback-developing, offense-scheming, mad scientist of a play-calling boss. But dig into the foundation of what he’s always tried to build, and you might find something that looks different from what you’d think.
Payton models his team, in many ways, after Bill Parcells’s teams, principles he learned on the Tuna’s staff in Dallas from 2003 to ’05.
And on Sunday, and over the past three weeks, the grounding that Payton has given the Broncos has led them to a lot of good things. First it was the comeback win in Philadelphia. Last week, it was a knockout of the Jets in a bare-knuckle brawl in London. This week, it was something more historic—the Broncos trailed the Giants 19–0 entering the fourth quarter and somehow, someway, wound up winning, 33–32.
Again, that was after going from Denver to Philly to London, then coming back across seven time zones for a Colorado home game without a bye.
“We are fighters,” receiver Marvin Mims Jr. told me after beating the Giants. “East Coast game and going through London and coming back is not easy. That’s the task. We have to take it and run with it. For me, mentally, it’s a week-by-week thing. We were able to be home this week and get into a groove. Even though we started slow—we want to start off better than that—we’re fighters and we finished the game.”
To Mims, and a lot of the other Broncos, being ready for what they’ve faced is why Payton’s been so tough on the players the past three summers. They have two-and-a-half-hour practices when so many teams rarely go over 90 minutes. They max out the number or allowable full-contact practices. It’s done, in Payton’s phrasing, to build a callous.
“The way we’ve practiced hasn’t gone without notice,” Mims continued. “We feel it—and the other team feels it. We take pride in that.”
And that’s what made the way Sunday’s comeback came together even more impressive.
It was after three full quarters of action, a bunch of on-field failure and the aforementioned travel. Also, it was accomplished with a gamble that the Giants would lose their wind before the Broncos did. Late in the third quarter, needing a spark, Denver went tempo, necessary because of the deficit and beneficial, Mims said, because, “We’re a really good offense when we’re playing fast. I always relate it to a college offense, and we’ve got a lot of young guys.”
It produced an eight-play, 78-yard touchdown drive; a 13-play, 74-yard touchdown drive; a four-play, 19-yard touchdown drive off a turnover; and a six-play, 68-yard touchdown drive capped by a designed run from Bo Nix for an 18-yard score to give Denver a 30–26 lead. And then, after all that, Nix drove Denver 56 yards in four plays to set up the game-winning field goal. They covered those yards when Mims found a dead spot in the Giants’ zone for 29 yards, then Nix gave Courtland Sutton a chance in man coverage, leading to a 22-yard connection on an out-breaking route to put the Broncos safely in Wil Lutz’s range.
At the beginning of that sequence, Sutton came in the huddle, per Mims, and told his teammates he believed in them. They justified that belief, and then some.
And justified some long summer days along the way as well.
Joe Flacco
I love Joe Flacco’s perspective. I have for a while, and I have a renewed appreciation for it after the Bengals’ breakneck 33–31 win over the Steelers on Thursday night.
Yes, part of that has to do with the 342 yards and three touchdowns he threw for against Pittsburgh, and that it came just nine days after he was dealt from the Browns to their cross-state division rivals. But it’s also about a guy who told me about 12 hours after it was over that he took a few extra minutes in the locker room postgame, and more time than a player normally might with Ryan Fitzpartrick, Richard Sherman and Andrew Whitworth—players of his generation—on the Amazon Prime set afterward for obvious reasons.
“You have to,” the 40-year-old said, over the phone Friday morning. “Because, listen, it is fun. It’s enjoyable when you’re doing things like last night. And there’s a lot of pressure, man, with this game. And even though I’ve been playing it for so long, I still get those feelings before a game. They’re not that much fun—I don’t want to have those feelings. But fighting through that, you don’t get to experience the level of fun that I had last night, unless you’re able to get over those feelings. And, yeah, that takes it to a whole other level.”
It was quite a night for the rest of us, so you can only imagine how Flacco felt. So with that in mind, here’s a little more from my conversation with the 18-year vet.
• Flacco’s actually thankful to the Browns, who told him before trading him that they’d do the trade if it were something he’d be interested in. “Now I don’t know if they would’ve done it anyway, if I wasn’t interested. If I said, No, I really don’t want to do that, guys, I don’t know if they would’ve said, O.K., yeah, that’s cool, we won’t do it then,” Flacco said. “But it did seem like [GM] Andrew [Berry] was like, Listen, man, we appreciate what you’ve done. Would this be something you’d be open to? So we had a conversation about it, for sure.”
• So would Flacco have given the green light if it were another team (rather than Cincy) calling? “That’s hard to answer,” he said.
• The challenging part of the transition, he says, was learning the new language. The concepts, “thankfully,” were all familiar. “It was getting to the point where I can communicate it clearly enough to make sure everyone knew what they were doing,” he said. “Because once I broke the huddle, I really did have a clear picture in my mind of what we were doing.”
• We mentioned in our Thursday column that Flacco and center Ted Karras were having lunch film sessions together—“Ted’s great”—but there was someone else in there for it, too. “When Ted and I met, Joe [Burrow] went up there and sat with us, and just chimed in. Here’s how I would do that. Here’s what I would tell the guys,” Flacco said. “And it was one of those things where I could say, O.K., I’m not gonna worry about that, or, O.K., that’s helpful. You can tell [Burrow] is invested.”
The roll the Bengals got on Thursday night started, in Flacco’s mind anyway, just before the half at Green Bay, when they went 44 yards in 1:06 to set up a 67-yard field goal try by Evan McPherson. The attempt failed, but the momentum carried over, and Flacco was taken enough by the end of the game that he was sitting with one of his brothers, laughing about how good he has it throwing to Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. “These guys are just different,” Flacco told his brother.
Which also, in a roundabout way, made the mission ahead clear—hand that group back to Burrow, maybe at some point in December, with a fighting chance to chase a championship.
“I’m not necessarily looking that far ahead—but, sure,” he said. “Is that my job? Is that my task? Well, then I’m gonna do that goddamn task as best as I possibly can. I sure hope that’s the case, yes.”
And in the interim? He’s gonna enjoy every minute of getting to do it.
Tennessee Titans
The next thing Amy Adams Strunk has to give her football people is time. The Titans’ owner’s issues have been documented over the past week (I chimed in, too). She’s had to face a lot of difficult, yet valid criticism. So, as the organization pulls itself from the ashes of the past week (and really the past three years), and charts yet another course to turn things around, it’s on Strunk to trust the people she’s entrusting.
Those people, as of this writing, are president of football operations Chad Brinker and general manager Mike Borgonzi.
You can go, chapter and verse, through all the things that went wrong, as we did last week. The overreaction to the A.J. Brown trade led to the firing of GM Jon Robinson. The decision, a year after giving Mike Vrabel more power, was to reinvent the wheel because of the climate in the office and fire Vrabel. The hirings and firings of successors Ran Carthon and Brian Callahan were independent of one another. All of it is a mismanagement masterclass.
Now, she’s left with another search for a decision-maker looming. And I’d say this with all due respect: Strunk’s best move would be to stay out of it. She primarily did in the GM search, as Brinker tabbed Borgonzi, and I actually think the early returns on that hire are pretty decent, with a strong set of front office hires after the GM decision.
That’s currently the plan, as I understand it. Brinker and Borgonzi will lead the coach search, without a search firm. They’ll lean on the group they’ve assembled, which includes former GMs Dave Ziegler and Reggie McKenzie, as well as a rising young exec in Dan Saganey. The research to fuel it has already started. The study includes things, for example, like the track record of second-time head coaches with plus-.500 records, and coaches with five-plus years of play-calling experience before their hires.
I also believe that group will be open-minded, rather than just drilling down on simple ideas like simply focusing on a young offensive coach (which is what Strunk wanted, and got, in 2024) or an ex-player (which is where the franchise has had its most success since relocating from Houston, with Jeff Fisher and Vrabel). And that in the end, they’ll wind up with a Lions (Dan Campbell–Brad Holmes–Mike Disner) or Packers (Matt LaFleur–Brian Gutekunst–Russ Ball) type of setup between the coach, Borgonzi and Brinker.
Here’s the other thing I think Strunk needs to remember: Whoever the coach is, this is going to take time. The past three years have left a mark. It won’t be a one-season fix for Mike McCarthy (who has ties to Brinker), Matt Nagy (ties to Borgonzi), Arthur Smith (ties to the franchise) or whomever else the team winds up catching in the wide net it’ll cast. When you’ve had different people drafting and signing players for various systems and philosophies, there’s a lot of untangling to be done.
That’s going to require patience. Strunk hasn’t had much of late. But she’ll need to get some now, if the Titans are going to have a chance to fix it.
New England Patriots
For what it’s worth, the Patriots very clearly wanted that one for Mike Vrabel. And it was apparent in the postgame locker room, when the coach was again avoiding the storyline that a lot of folks in Massachusetts and Tennessee were obsessing over all week—his own return to the stadium he called home for six seasons.
According to Stefon Diggs, Vrabel told the players, in reference to that narrative, that “every week is personal.” But after a 31–13 rout of the Titans, the players weren’t going to let their coach off that easy.
As Vrabel was wrapping up his postgame speech and walking away, Drake Maye yelled, “Hold on, one sec, one sec …” Then, Maye, Diggs and Hunter Henry closed in on him from opposite sides, the rest of the team converged on him and Maye addressed his coach: “Coach Vrabel, we love playing for you, we’re glad you’re our coach. We love you, Coach.”
Maye stuffed a game ball in Vrabel’s midsection, and it was well-deserved, for sure.
The 50-year-old former Patriots linebacker has absolutely changed the face of a franchise that had seriously hit the skids the past few years. The root of a lot of the problems of the end of the Bill Belichick era have only been confirmed in the legendary coach’s first year at North Carolina. Jerod Mayo’s only season in charge showed how deep-seated the issues were, going well beyond just Belichick. And all that only highlights the difference Vrabel has made.
So on one hand, Sunday was different, regardless of what Vrabel told anyone. “I don’t care what he said,” Diggs told reporters. “We wanted to win this for him.” On the other hand, this was a continuation of what’s been going on—where the Patriots have balanced out their roster, much like the Commanders did last year in Dan Quinn’s first year, with middle-class, system-fit veteran additions, and a fast-rising young quarterback putting it over the top.
And that, as Vrabel will tell you, is about the players, because of the player-centric culture he’s put in place. One place where it’s certainly showed up is in how Vrabel talks about his guys. The Patriots went through turnover and penalty issues early in the year, and Vrabel never positioned it as the biggest problem in the world. Why? Well, in Los Angeles, Sean McVay has a saying—something along the lines of, “The players can never meet the enemy on the sideline.” Vrabel’s right-hand man, John Streicher was with McVay last year.
It’s the way he operates anyway, but it’s pretty clear that kind of approach is in place in New England—where Vrabel won’t call out his players publicly, even if he’s aggressively addressing their issues internally. As a result, the players know Vrabel has their back.
On Sunday, in dominating the Titans, the Patriots showed they have his, too.