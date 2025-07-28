A.J. Brown Explains Why Winning Super Bowl 'Wasn't Fulfilling' to Him
"It's not the destination, it's the journey" seems to adequately describe the mindset of several Philadelphia Eagles players as they head into training camp following their Super Bowl victory last February.
As the team prepares for the 2025 season, Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown said he turned the page just two to three days after Philadelphia's win over the Kansas City Chiefs, his first Super Bowl victory.
"I was so excited to win and try to feel that fulfillment, and it wasn't fulfilling to be honest," Brown told NFL Network. "It was days like these that are fulfilling. It's the process, it's going to war with your brothers in 95 degree heat, and really just playing the game. Obviously we want to win and we doing it to win, but it's part of the process, the every day journey. It's the hunt for me."
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has echoed a similar sentiment lately. Though the team recently received their Super Bowl rings, Hurts hasn't worn his because the moment is "behind" them and he has already "moved on to the new year."
Spending too much time celebrating a Super Bowl victory could contribute to a Super Bowl hangover, but after working almost their entire lives to win the Lombardi trophy, Brown and Hurts barely took time to enjoy an achievement that even many of the greatest players never accomplish. It's great that Brown enjoys the process and journey more, but there's still no guarantee they'll be back on top again.